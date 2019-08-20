Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in QBE

Structured Investments
20 August 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in
QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:
|
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
|
|
Securities
|
QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE)
|
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Interim dividend
|
|
Amount
|
$0.2500 per security
|
|
Franking percentage
|
60%
|
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
22 August 2019
|
|
Record Date
|
23 August 2019
|
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 4 October 2019
Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-Dividend basis on the same day as the underlying securities:
QBEIWM
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
