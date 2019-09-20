Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in S32

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

20 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in

South32 Limited (S32)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities South32 Limited (S32) Distribution/Entitlement Final dividend Amount $0.0411 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 12 September 2019 Record Date 13 September 2019 Payment Date On or about 10 October 2019

As a result of S32 confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the following Westpac VIEWs over securities in S32 from $0.0413 per security to $0.0411 per security:

S32IWM

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation