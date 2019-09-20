Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in S32

Structured Investments
20 September 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in
South32 Limited (S32)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
Securities
|
South32 Limited (S32)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Final dividend
|
Amount
|
$0.0411 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
12 September 2019
|
Record Date
|
13 September 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 10 October 2019
As a result of S32 confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the following Westpac VIEWs over securities in S32 from $0.0413 per security to $0.0411 per security:
S32IWM
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
