Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in TLS

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
25 February 2019
Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in
Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS)
Westpac Banking Corporation("Westpac"), as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced distribution in respect of those securities:
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
Securities
|
Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Interim Dividend ($0.05) + Special Dividend ($0.03)
|
Amount
|
$0.0800 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
27 February 2019
|
Record Date
|
28 February 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 29 March 2019
As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), Special Dividends are applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the VIEWs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on the same day as the underlying securities:
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrant
|
ASX Code
|
Previous Completion
Payment
|
Distribution applied to reduce Completion
Payment
|
Interest Refund applied to reduce Completion
Payment
|
New Completion
Payment
|
TLSIWL
|
$1.4637
|
$0.03
|
$0.0003
|
$1.4334
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:46:06 UTC