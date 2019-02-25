Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in TLS

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

25 February 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in

Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS)

Westpac Banking Corporation("Westpac"), as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced distribution in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS) Distribution/Entitlement Interim Dividend ($0.05) + Special Dividend ($0.03) Amount $0.0800 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 27 February 2019 Record Date 28 February 2019 Payment Date On or about 29 March 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), Special Dividends are applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the VIEWs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on the same day as the underlying securities:

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrant

ASX Code Previous Completion Payment Distribution applied to reduce Completion Payment Interest Refund applied to reduce Completion Payment New Completion Payment TLSIWL $1.4637 $0.03 $0.0003 $1.4334

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation