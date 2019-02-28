Westpac Banking : WBCPD - Suspension from Official Quotation at close 28/02/19

Market Announcement

28 February 2019

Westpac Banking Corporation - Westpac Capital Notes - Suspension from Official Quotation

The Westpac Capital Notes (ASX Code: WBCPD) of Westpac Banking Corporation (the 'Company') will be suspended at the close of business today, Thursday, 28 February 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, in anticipation of their transfer on Friday 8 March 2019.

For further information please refer to the Company's announcements.

Please note that the suspension only applies to Westpac Capital Notes (ASX Code: WBCPD) and does not apply to any other quoted securities of the Company.

WBCPD

Emma Staley

Manager, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

28 February 2019

