Westpac Banking : comments on Slater and Gordon class action

ASX
Release
FRIDAY 6 SEPTEMBER 2019
WESTPAC COMMENTS ON SLATER AND GORDON CLASS ACTION
Westpac today confirmed that it has received a class action filed against its subsidiary companies, BT Funds Management Limited (BTFM) and Westpac Life Insurance Services Limited (WLIS) in relation to aspects of BTFM's BT Super for Life cash investment option. The claim has been filed by Slater & Gordon on behalf of Ms Tracy Ghee.
The damages sought by the claim are unspecified.
BTFM and WLIS will be defending the claims.
