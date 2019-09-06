Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
09/06
28.63 AUD   +0.49%
Westpac Banking : comments on Slater and Gordon class action

09/06/2019 | 04:22am EDT

ASX

Release

FRIDAY 6 SEPTEMBER 2019

WESTPAC COMMENTS ON SLATER AND GORDON CLASS ACTION

Westpac today confirmed that it has received a class action filed against its subsidiary companies, BT Funds Management Limited (BTFM) and Westpac Life Insurance Services Limited (WLIS) in relation to aspects of BTFM's BT Super for Life cash investment option. The claim has been filed by Slater & Gordon on behalf of Ms Tracy Ghee.

The damages sought by the claim are unspecified.

BTFM and WLIS will be defending the claims.

For further information:

David Lording

Andrew Bowden

Media Relations

Investor Relations

0419 683 411

02 8253 4008

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:21:06 UTC
