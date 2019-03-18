Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Equities  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

03/18
26.52 AUD   +0.15%
Westpac Banking : to Quit Personal Financial Advice

03/18/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) has struck a deal to offload its financial-planning operations, moving instead to a referral model for personal financial advice in the wake of last year's critical review of Australia's banking industry.

The bank, one of the country's largest lenders and biggest mortgage providers, said Tuesday it would exit the provision of financial advice by salaried staff and authorized representatives, selling the activities to boutique wealth-management provider Viridian Advisory.

The move will see Westpac's BT Financial Group arm business realigned into the bank's consumer and business divisions, simplifying the overall structure and reorganizing executive responsibilities. The bank will retain its BT brand, but BT Financial will no longer be a standalone division.

The shift by the Sydney-based bank will mean its exit from a high-cost, loss-making operation and Westpac said it anticipated costs associated with the move would be offset in the future by cost savings.

Unlike other major Australian banks, Westpac has remained committed to its wealth-management operations.

However, a final report released earlier this year by a judicial royal-commission that probes misconduct in the country's financial industry was scathing of the big banks and of widespread cases of fees that were charged to customers without services being provided.

"These changes allow us to focus investment in areas where we have a competitive advantage such as platforms and insurance," Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said.

Mr. Hartzer said the changes also follow previous decisions including efforts to divest or sell-down Westpac's asset-management businesses and to partner on the provision of certain insurance products.

The bank said proceeds from the planned sale of its advisory operations would depend on the size of the business that transitions to Viridian, but it flagged a one-off cost of between 250 million Australian dollars (US$177.6 million) and A$300 million that would be spread over the 2019 and 2020 financial years. The move was expected to be positive on an earnings per share bases in 2020 thanks to cost savings, it added.

A number of Westpac's salaried financial advisers and support staff will transition to Viridian from June, and some authorized representatives may also move over by the end of September, the bank said. Many of BT Financial advice customers will be offered an opportunity to transfer to Viridian.

Mr. Hartzer said the bank was on track to complete its customer remediation programs relative to ongoing advice-fees for customers of its salaried advisers by the end of 2019, and that it was working through the remediation approach for representatives.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

