Westpac Banking : welcomes the new Banking Code of Practice

1 July 2019



Brian Hartzer, CEO Westpac Group said: 'Westpac welcomes the commencement of the new Banking Code of Practice.



'This is a new, stronger Banking Code for a new era. The Banking Code sets out the industry's key commitments and obligations to our customers delivering stronger protections for our customers.



'The new Banking Code is a big step towards earning back trust in the community.



'Westpac fully supports the new Banking Code which is one part of how we are strengthening transparency, accountability and relationships with our customers.'

