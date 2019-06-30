Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/28
28.36 AUD   +0.78%
08:58pWESTPAC BANKING : welcomes the new Banking Code of Practice
PU
07:08pWESTPAC BANKING : 01/07/2019 Westpac embraces the start of Open Banking
PU
06/21WESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPI
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : welcomes the new Banking Code of Practice

06/30/2019 | 08:58pm EDT
Westpac welcomes the new Banking Code of Practice

1 July 2019

Brian Hartzer, CEO Westpac Group said: 'Westpac welcomes the commencement of the new Banking Code of Practice.

'This is a new, stronger Banking Code for a new era. The Banking Code sets out the industry's key commitments and obligations to our customers delivering stronger protections for our customers.

'The new Banking Code is a big step towards earning back trust in the community.

'Westpac fully supports the new Banking Code which is one part of how we are strengthening transparency, accountability and relationships with our customers.'

Media contact

Westpac Media Relations

E. westpacmediarelations@westpac.com.au

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 00:57:07 UTC
