MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Westpac admits to breaches of money-laundering laws

05/15/2020 | 01:17am EDT

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said in a defence filing in Federal Court on Friday it was admitting to a number of failures in a case where it has been accused of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

The country's second largest bank admitted it had failed to correctly report various international transfers of funds as required by law, adding that it accepted the gravity of the issues raised by the regulator AUSTRAC.

Westpac also said it was admitting to record keeping failures and inadequate customer due diligence, as well as breaches of certain correspondent banking obligations.

AUSTRAC has accused the bank of ignoring red flags and for years enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and "high risk" countries.

Westpac has set aside A$900 million ($580 million) for an expected fine from the case.

"Westpac and AUSTRAC continue to engage constructively and are discussing a Statement of Agreed Facts and Admissions," the lender said in its Friday statement.

The case against Westpac came just months after a government mandated inquiry into the financial sector found thousands of instances of misconduct.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -2.35% 14.95 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 20 792 M
EBIT 2020 9 756 M
Net income 2020 3 897 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,17%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,60x
Capitalization 53 907 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,31  AUD
Last Close Price 14,95  AUD
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-0.40%34 627
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%256 002
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%252 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%199 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.74%181 060
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.04%134 111
