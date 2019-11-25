Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:26pm EST
Australia's Westpac Banking Corp's CEO Brian Hartzer speaks during a media conference in Sydney, Australia

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday its CEO will step down and its chairman will bring forward his retirement as a money-laundering scandal rocks the country's second-largest retail bank.

The departures make Westpac the third of Australia's four major banks to lose one or both of its top executives following scandals in a year-and-a-half, underscoring the intense scrutiny on the country's financial sector.

It also demonstrates the power of political and investor pressure on the sector. Since the country's financial crime regulator accused Westpac of enabling 23 million payments in breach of anti-money laundering laws, including between known child exploiters, the prime minister has led calls for the bank's board to weigh the CEO's future.

Westpac's shares edged up 1.2% in early trade on Tuesday, having slumped 8% over the previous four trading days since the regulator announced its lawsuit, wiping A$7.5 billion off the bank's market capitalization.

"We sought feedback from all our stakeholders including shareholders and having done so it became clear that Board and management changes were in the best interest of the Bank," Westpac Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said in a statement before the start of trading on Tuesday.

Maxsted confirmed he will bring forward his retirement to the first half of 2020.

For chief executive Brian Hartzer, the departure appears to be an abrupt change of course given that the previous day he canceled end-of-year parties but assured staff "this is not a major issue", according to The Australian newspaper.

In interviews with local media at the weekend, Maxsted had said firing Hartzer during the crisis would be destabilizing for the bank.

Hartzer has been with Westpac for more than seven years, taking over as CEO and managing director in 2015.

Chief Financial Officer Peter King, who announced his retirement in September, will now take over as acting CEO of Australia's oldest bank, effective Dec. 2. The bank has an annual general meeting scheduled for Dec. 12.

"I think it's welcome, I think it's appropriate," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sky News, minutes after the Westpac announcement. "The prime minister was absolutely clear when these revelations came out that the board had to reflect on the leadership."

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the departure, which he said "shows that people need to be accountable for the behavior of companies under their leadership (and) clearly there has been a failure of leadership here".

A Westpac spokesman was not immediately available for a comment on Tuesday.

FINANCE SECTOR CASUALTIES PILE ON

Hartzer's resignation is the latest in a long line of executive departures from the financial sector, which has been under heavy scrutiny since a bruising public inquiry found rampant profiteering in the industry.

Larger rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia was accused of similar breaches by AUSTRAC in 2017, resulting in a record A$700 million penalty and prompting the bank to bring forward its CEO Ian Narev's retirement.(reut.rs/2O7qakK)

Financial planner AMP Ltd lost its CEO, chair and several board members during the Royal Commission inquiry over accusations of doctoring a supposedly independent report to a regulator, while wealth manager IOOF Holdings lost its CEO and chair over accusations in the inquiry of improperly using retiree money to prop up investment losses.

A separate legal action by a regulator found the IOOF bosses had not broken any laws.

In February, soon after the Royal Commission final report was published, the CEO and chair of No. 3 lender National Australia Bank stood down after being singled out in the document for failing to accept responsibility for the bank's wrongdoings.

By Byron Kaye and Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED 0.51% 1.965 End-of-day quote.-20.20%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.36% 79.89 End-of-day quote.9.96%
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD -1.00% 7.92 End-of-day quote.54.74%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.76% 26.08 End-of-day quote.9.18%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -1.33% 24.44 End-of-day quote.-1.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
06:47pWESTPAC BANKING : CEO and Chairman Depart Amid Money-Laundering Probe
DJ
06:26pAustralia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal
RE
05:13pWESTPAC BANKING : 26/11/2019 Westpac board announces CEO and board changes
PU
04:25pWestpac CEO, Chairman to Leave as Money-Laundering Scandal Shakes Bank
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/24WESTPAC BANKING : Expects Rise in Expenses to Lift Financial Crime Efforts
DJ
11/24WESTPAC BANKING : Announces Response Plan
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 247 M
EBIT 2020 11 149 M
Net income 2020 6 811 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,52%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,01x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,93x
Capitalization 85 135 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,51  AUD
Last Close Price 24,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-1.08%58 534
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%410 159
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%298 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%281 482
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.71%204 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group