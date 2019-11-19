Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney

Regulators on Wednesday accused Australia's Westpac Banking Corp of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank ignored red flags and enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and "high risk" countries for years.

The oversight failure at Australia's second-largest bank led to deep systemic non-compliance with anti-money laundering laws, financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC said in a civil court filing.

The regulator is pursuing fines of up to A$21 million ($14 million) for every transaction Westpac failed to monitor adequately or report on time.

The lawsuit dwarfs a case AUSTRAC brought against larger Commonwealth Bank of Australia which agreed last year https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-cba-moneylaundering/australias-commonwealth-bank-to-settle-civil-proceedings-by-austrac-idUSL3N1T50QC to pay a record A$700 million penalty after admitting to allowing 53,750 payments that violated similar protocols. It also brings fresh scrutiny to an industry still trying to rebuild community trust after a bruising public inquiry.

"These contraventions are the result of systemic failures in its control environment, indifference by senior management and inadequate oversight by the Board," AUSTRAC said in the court filing.

Westpac said it had self-reported the breaches to AUSTRAC and had since shut down the service at the center of the complaint which let customers and affiliate overseas banks process payments from Australia.

"These issues should never have occurred and should have been identified and rectified sooner," Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer said in the statement.

"It is disappointing that we have not met our own standards as well as regulatory expectations and requirements."

The lawsuit sent Westpac shares down as much as 3% by midsession, outpacing a broader share market decline of 1.3%, as investors began counting the financial and reputational cost of the lawsuit.

CHILD EXPLOITATION RISKS

"Whatever penalty they get ... will be premised on the idea of causing them pain, that's what a civil penalty is," said Brian Johnson, a banking analyst at Jefferies Australia.

Most alarming were details on the failure to address risks of child exploitation, Johnson added.

The AUSTRAC filing said Westpac knew since 2013 about "heightened child exploitation risks associated with people who made frequent low value payments to the Philippines and South East Asia" but did not set up an automated detection system until 2018.

Even since then, Australia's oldest bank had not implemented automated detection systems to monitor for the known child exploitation risks through other channels, which meant it "has failed to detect activity on its customers' accounts that is indicative of child exploitation", AUSTRAC said.

The Sydney-based bank had failed to conduct due diligence on 12 customers who had made frequent low-value transactions over several years which suggested involvement in child exploitation, it said.

One customer who had served a prison sentence for child exploitation set up several Westpac accounts. Westpac detected suspicious activity in one account but failed to review the other accounts and "this customer continued to send frequent low value payments to the Philippines through channels that were not being monitored appropriately", AUSTRAC said.

Westpac meanwhile maintained relationships with offshore banks without assessing their business relationships, products, customers or payments, even when those banks disclosed relationships with "high risk or sanctioned countries including Iraq, Lebanon, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, and Democratic Republic of Congo".

"The risk posed to Westpac was that these high risk or sanctioned countries may have been able to access the Australian payment system," AUSTRAC said.

AUSTRAC declined to comment when asked by Reuters if it was conducting similar investigations on the other two of Australia's so-called Big Four banks, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Fourth-ranked ANZ declined to comment while NAB was not immediately available for comment.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which carries out a similar function to AUSTRAC in New Zealand, said it was in close contact with the Australian agency with regards to Westpac. Westpac is one of New Zealand's biggest lenders.

"Obviously it's appalling and distressing," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Brisbane, when asked about the Westpac lawsuit.

"It is a fairly damning indictment about some of the processes and procedures they've had in place."

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran in Sydney, and Nikhil Nainan in Bengaluru. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.47% 25.42 End-of-day quote.3.88%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.41% 80.67 End-of-day quote.11.47%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.18% 27.26 End-of-day quote.14.83%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.38% 26.55 End-of-day quote.6.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
10:17pAustralia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches
RE
10:05pWESTPAC BANKING : 20/11/2019 Westpac responds to AUSTRAC's Statement of Claim
PU
08:00pWESTPAC BANKING : NZ cenbank 'looks closely' at Australian regulator allegations..
RE
06:12pWESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
DJ
11/18New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors
RE
11/12WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/08WESTPAC BANKING : 09/11/2019 Westpac provides disaster relief package for custom..
PU
11/08WESTPAC BANKING : Cleansing Notice
PU
11/07WESTPAC BANKING : Opening Statement - House of Representatives Standing Committe..
PU
11/07Australia's 'Big Four' banks post second year of lower returns
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 253 M
EBIT 2020 11 447 M
Net income 2020 7 320 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,03%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 92 485 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,46  AUD
Last Close Price 26,55  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION6.35%62 832
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.69%409 626
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.64%296 479
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%286 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%228 385
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group