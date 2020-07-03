Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Westpac to pay $5.5 million for staff underpayment, cites calculation errors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An office building with the logo of Westpac Banking is seen in Sydney

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp on Friday said it will have to pay A$8 million ($5.5 million) to around 8,000 employees who were found to have been underpaid their long-service leave entitlements due to calculation errors.

The admission from the country's second-largest lender follows a string of underpayment scandals by some of Australia's biggest companies including Wesfarmers Ltd and supermarket chains Coles Group and Woolworths Group.

That had prompted the federal government to say it would introduce tougher laws that criminalise what it called "wage theft" and ban executives from being company directors if they were involved.

Westpac said in a statement that calculation errors, which had led to underpayment and overpayment, were identified as part of its payroll review and long service leave arrangements.

According to Australia's labour laws, an employee gets long-service leave after a long period of working for the same employer.

The lender added that it will not ask anyone who has been overpaid to repay any money.

"We apologise to anyone impacted by these errors and our priority is to make payments as soon as possible," Alastair Welsh, Group Executive, Enterprise Services said.

"We are putting in place measures to ensure employee long service leave is correctly calculated."

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Michael Perry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED 0.83% 17.04 End-of-day quote.14.82%
WESFARMERS LIMITED 0.76% 45.36 End-of-day quote.9.57%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 1.81% 18.61 End-of-day quote.-23.19%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.76% 37.18 End-of-day quote.2.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
01:53aGrowing list of Australian companies underpaying staff
RE
01:03aAustralia's Westpac to pay $5.5 million for staff underpayment, cites calcula..
RE
06/29WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW
PU
06/25WESTPAC BANKING : Australian regulator loses legal appeal in Westpac bank lendin..
RE
06/25WESTPAC BANKING : 26/06/2020 Westpac acknowledges responsible lending appeal rul..
PU
06/24Singtel's Australia Unit to Raise A$850 Million via Debt
DJ
06/23Australian Banks, Government Set to Calibrate Next Support Phase
DJ
06/08Deals that may be affected by Australia's foreign M&A crackdown
RE
06/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 823 M 14 422 M 14 422 M
Net income 2020 3 840 M 2 660 M 2 660 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 67 104 M 46 413 M 46 477 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 30 913
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,99 AUD
Last Close Price 18,61 AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Peter Ralph Marriott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-23.19%46 413
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.96%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.41%135 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group