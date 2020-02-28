Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Log in
02/28/2020 | 07:00pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE: WBK) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019. Westpac provides various banking and financial services in Australia, and internationally.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Westpac's misconduct, click here.

Westpac Banking Corp. Inc. (WBK) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Westpac continuously affirmed it was operating in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing ("AML/CTF") Act of 2006 and had a program to manage these obligations. Despite these purported efforts, in November 2018, Westpac revealed in its 2018 Form 20-F that it had recently self-reported to AUSTRAC, Australia's anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulator, a failure to report a large number of International Funds Transfer Instructions, which the Company downplayed in a May 2019 conference call as "a few regulatory and compliance issues." Then, on November 19, 2019, AUSTRAC filed a civil action against Westpac alleging over 23 million breaches of AML/CTF legislation, including a failure to report 19.5 million in international fund transfer and failing to carry out due diligence checks that potentially led Westpac to provide services used in the exploitation of children. On this news, Westpac ADRs fell 7.13% to close at $16.67 per ADR.

Westpac Banking Corp. Inc. (WBK) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 100 M
EBIT 2020 10 466 M
Net income 2020 6 171 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,64%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,04x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,99x
Capitalization 85 226 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,70  AUD
Last Close Price 23,64  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION0.41%57 707
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.15%373 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.25%268 658
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.29%254 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.88%207 796
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.96%175 589
