Westpac Banking Corporation

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
News 
News

The Australian financial crime regulator's accusations against Westpac

11/19/2019 | 11:52pm EST

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp has been accused of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering law, with regulators saying the company enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and "high risk" countries over half a decade.

Westpac says it self-reported the breaches and has shut down the mechanism used to allow the payments.

Here are the accusations made by the regulator, AUSTRAC, against Westpac, Australia's second largest bank, in a civil court filing published on Wednesday:

- Failed to assess and monitor money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with the banking services it provided to customers through other banks around the world.

- Failed to carry out appropriate due diligence on customers sending money to the Philippines and South East Asia for known child exploitation risks.

- Failed to report millions of international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC or to other banks

- Knew since 2013 of heightened child exploitation risks associated with frequent low value payments to the Philippines and South East Asia but only began monitoring in June 2018.

- Failed to do appropriate due diligence on 12 customers to identify, mitigate and manage known child exploitation risks despite repeated patterns of frequent low value transactions.

- Identified a suspicious payment from a customer convicted of child exploitation then failed to stop the customer sending payments to the Philippines.

- Hindered law enforcement efforts and deprived AUSTRAC and tax authorities of information relating to over A$11 billion in international payments for up to six years.

- Exposed the Australian payments system to "unacceptable and longstanding" money laundering and terrorism financing risks.

- Failed to check partner banks which had relationships with "high risk or sanctioned" countries including Iraq, Lebanon, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran and Byron Kaye in Sydney; Editing by)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 253 M
EBIT 2020 11 447 M
Net income 2020 7 320 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,03%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 92 485 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,46  AUD
Last Close Price 26,55  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION6.35%62 832
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.69%409 626
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.64%296 479
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%286 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%228 385
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 615
