Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 08:39pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming March 30, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation (“Westpac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBK) investors who purchased securities between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 19, 2019, Westpac was charged by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (“AUSTRAC”) with over 23 million violations of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act (the “AML-CTF Act”). Among other things, AUSTRAC’s Statement of Claim contends that the Company failed to distinguish money laundering or risky payments to and from Southeast Asia indicative of child sexual exploitation, despite Westpac senior management being “specifically briefed” in 2016 on how the bank’s international digital payments service could be at risk for such abuse.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.25, or over 7%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $16.67 per share on November 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, contrary to Australian law, the Company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC; (2) that the Company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia; (3) that the Company did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain; (4) that, despite being aware of the heightened risks, the Company did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks; (5) that the Company's AML/CTF Program was inadequate to identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks; and (6) that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Westpac securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 30, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
08:39pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
06:00pAustralia central bank looks to rid Visa, Mastercard of debit payments edge
RE
02/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK) Sued for M..
BU
02/04WESTPAC INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who ..
BU
02/04WESTPAC BANKING : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the West..
BU
02/03U.S. class actions pile up against Australia's Westpac amid money-laundering ..
RE
02/03INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
02/03WESTPAC BANKING : Rosen Law Firm US Class Action
PU
02/03WESTPAC BANKING : U.S. class actions pile up against Australia's Westpac amid mo..
RE
02/02WBK Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit h..
BU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 241 M
EBIT 2020 10 753 M
Net income 2020 6 319 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,41%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,15x
Capitalization 89 156 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 25,88  AUD
Last Close Price 24,73  AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION2.35%61 244
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.33%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.39%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.16%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.46%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group