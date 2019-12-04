Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : 05/12/2019 Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces changes to the capital framework for New Zealand banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 10:25pm EST

5 December 2019

The RBNZ has today finalised its changes to the capital adequacy framework in New Zealand. The changes reflect the RBNZ's final decisions on the proposals outlined in the paper 'Capital Review Paper 4: How much capital is enough?' released in December 2018.

The new framework includes the following key components:

  • Setting a Tier 1 capital requirement of 16% of risk weighted assets (RWA) for systemically important banks (including Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL)) and 14% for all other banks;
  • Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) can comprise no more than 2.5% of the 16% Tier 1 capital requirement;
  • Eligible Tier 1 capital will comprise common equity and redeemable perpetual preference shares. Existing AT1 instruments will be phased out over a seven year period;
  • Maintaining the existing Tier 2 capital requirement of 2% of RWA; and
  • Recalibrating RWA for internal rating based banks, such as WNZL, such that aggregate RWA will increase to 90% of standardised RWA.

The RBNZ's new capital regime will take effect from 1 July 2020, and banks will be given up to seven years to fully comply.

The new framework is broadly consistent with the RBNZ's previously announced proposals although the implementation timetable has been extended and there has been allowance for other capital instruments to meet the new requirements.

Pro forma impact on WNZL

WNZL is already strongly capitalised with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.9% at 30 September 2019 based on the current RBNZ rules. On a pro forma basis, (including the new RWA and capital requirements) at 30 September 2019 and assuming a Tier 1 capital ratio of 16-17%, WNZL would require a further NZ$2.3-$2.9 billion of Tier 1 capital to meet the new requirements that are fully effective in 2027.

Pro forma impact on Westpac Group

For the Westpac Group, any change in the CET1 capital held by WNZL has no impact on the Group's reported regulatory capital ratios on a Level 2 basis. These are the ratios that Westpac (along with all other banks) normally refer to when reporting the Group's capital position.

At 30 September 2019, Westpac's Level 1 CET1 capital ratio was 10.98%. Taking into account the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority's (APRA) recently proposed revisions to APS 111 Capital Adequacy: Measurement of Capital released on 15 October 20191, and assuming $2.5 billion of CET1 capital is raised from the Group's previously announced capital raisings2, Westpac's Level 1 CET1 capital ratio would be 11.21% on a pro-forma basis at 30 September 2019.

Implementation of the RBNZ's changes would then reduce Westpac's Level 1 capital on a pro forma basis as at 30 September 2019 by NZ$1.2-$1.8 billion3 (28-41 basis points reduction). This assumes that some of WNZL's supplementary capital needs can be issued externally over time.

The RBNZ's full announcement is available on its website www.rbnz.govt.nz.

For further information:

1 APRA are proposing that equity investments in subsidiaries (including any Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital investments in subsidiaries) will be risk weighted at 250%, up to a limit of 10% of Level 1 CET1 capital. Equity investments in excess of the 10% limit will be fully deducted from Level 1 CET1 capital in determining Level 1 capital ratios.
2 This includes a $2 billion institutional share placement which was completed on 5 November 2019. This also includes a share purchase plan which was targeted to raise approximately $500m, with shares expected to be issued on 11 December 2019.
3 Or A$1.1-$1.7b using the NZ$ to A$ exchange rate of $1.0791 as at 30 September 2019.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 03:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
10:25pWESTPAC BANKING : 05/12/2019 Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces change..
PU
08:27pANZ Expects to Meet New Zealand's Capital Requirements Without Additional Rai..
DJ
12/02New Zealand to Make Banks Safer But May Crimp Credit
DJ
11/28Australian watchdogs seek closer cooperation as scandals multiply
RE
11/28WESTPAC BANKING : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Westpac at AA / R-1 (high); Trend Re..
AQ
11/28WESTPAC BANKING : Scandal-hit Westpac to refund some buyers of new shares
RE
11/28WESTPAC BANKING : 28/11/2019 Westpac appoints Board Financial Crime Committee an..
PU
11/27WESTPAC BANKING : 28/11/2019 Westpac Share Purchase Plan withdrawal option
PU
11/27Facebook gets Beat Games, US pharma in court, Dell disappoints
11/27WESTPAC BANKING : shareholders call for more heads to roll over money-laundering..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 217 M
EBIT 2020 11 228 M
Net income 2020 6 430 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,63%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,95x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,88x
Capitalization 83 741 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,17  AUD
Last Close Price 24,04  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-3.00%57 870
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.68%406 992
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.62%282 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.36%222 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%200 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group