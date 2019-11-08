Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Westpac Banking : 09/11/2019 Westpac provides disaster relief package for customers affected by bushfires in NSW

0
11/08/2019 | 10:10pm EST

9 November 2019

Westpac today announced that its Disaster Relief Package is available to customers who are facing financial hardship following unprecedented bushfires in Northern and Mid-coast New South Wales.

This builds on the support announced by Westpac in September for South East Queensland and Northern New South Wales that our customers are still able to access.

Jane Watts, General Manager for Westpac, said Westpac's Disaster Relief Package is available now and offers immediate practical help to assist customers with their finances.

'Our thoughts are with our affected communities during what has been a difficult and emotionally grueling time, and we want our customers to know we are here to help.'

'We encourage anyone who needs assistance or support to contact their local Westpac Bank Manager or call our Westpac Assist team on 1800 067 497 as soon as possible to discuss their circumstances,' Ms Watts said.

The Westpac Disaster Relief Package offers various options*, including the following:

  • Impacted customers with Westpac home loans may apply to defer repayments for up to three months;
  • Affected businesses can request loan restructuring without incurring the usual bank fees such as establishment fees and break costs;
  • Customers wishing to purchase replacement goods may apply for a personal loan at a discounted interest rate with no establishment fee;
  • Westpac may waive interest rate adjustments for affected customers wishing to withdraw term deposits; and
  • Impacted Westpac customers with Home and Contents insurance may be eligible to receive assistance under the terms of their insurance policies for emergency accommodation.

Westpac customers who wish to use these special relief measures or need assistance should contact Westpac Assist on phone 1800 067 497, or alternatively call their local Bank Manager. This offer is available for customers to take up within three months of today's date.

Insurance customers

All affected insurance customers should contact Westpac on1300 369 989so that we may assist. Claims can be lodged 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling this number.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 03:09:00 UTC
0
