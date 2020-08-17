Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westpac Banking : 17/08/2020 Appointment of Chris Lynch to the Westpac Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 01:23am EDT

17 August 2020

Westpac has today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Lynch to the Westpac Board effective 1 September 2020.

Westpac Chairman, John McFarlane said 'We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Board as we continue the process of Board and Executive renewal. Chris will bring new insights to the Board with his senior domestic and international experience.'

Chris's last Executive position was as CFO of Rio Tinto, based in London and prior to that he was CEO of Transurban. Chis also held a number of Senior Executive positions at BHP, including as Group President, Carbon Steel Materials and as CFO. Prior to BHP, Chris worked at Alcoa both in Australia and internationally.

Chris said 'It is an honour to join the Board of Australia's oldest company. A robust banking sector is essential for the Australian and Global economy. I look forward to working with John and the Board.'

Mr Lynch will be an independent Non-executive Director and will become a member of the Board Audit Committee and Board Risk Committee upon his appointment.

About Chris Lynch

Mr Lynch was formerly the Global Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto based in London from 2013 to 2018, was the Chief Executive Officer of Transurban Group from 2008 to 2012 and the Group President, Carbon Steel Materials and Chief Financial Officer of BHP Billiton. Mr Lynch also held a number of executive positions at Alcoa (including in the USA, Europe and Australia).

Mr Lynch holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce, both from Deakin University, and is a Fellow of CPA Australia.

For further information:

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 05:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
01:23aWESTPAC BANKING : 17/08/2020 Appointment of Chris Lynch to the Westpac Board
PU
08/14WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CPU
PU
08/13WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : quaterly sales release
08/12Virus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls
RE
08/11Australian consumer sentiment sinks amid 'air of panic'
RE
08/11Commonwealth Bank Cash Earnings Slide on Covid-19 Impairments -- Update
DJ
08/11WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SYD
PU
08/10Australian shares hit 3-week high as COVID-19 cases stabilise
RE
08/10Pay out or stay out? Dividends in doubt as Australian profits catch virus
RE
08/06Australia shares fall as resurgent virus spurs fears of unemployment
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 871 M 15 011 M 15 011 M
Net income 2020 3 839 M 2 761 M 2 761 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 65 049 M 46 624 M 46 784 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 30 913
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,87 AUD
Last Close Price 18,04 AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-25.55%46 624
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.54%312 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.83%247 248
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.84%229 339
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 513
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.12%136 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group