Westpac Banking : 1st Half Profit Dives 62%, Defers Dividend Decision

SYDNEY-- Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) logged a sharp fall in half-year earnings and deferred its interim dividend decision in the face of concerns over significant increase in bad debts due to Covid-19.

Westpac, one of the biggest lenders in Australia and New Zealand, on Monday reported a statutory net profit of $1.19 billion Australian dollars (US$759.84 million) in the six months through March 31 down 62% from the same period a year earlier. Cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that strips out certain one-time and volatile items, were down 70% to A$2.24 billion.

Westpac said deferring its decision on an interim dividend was difficult, given many mom-and-pop shareholders rely on it for income. It comes as Westpac and the country's other major banks have been asked by financial watchdog the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to "seriously consider" suspending their decisions on dividend payments until there is more certainty about how Covid-19 will impact the economy.

Westpac said it had increased provisions for expected credit losses to A$5.8 billion, which includes around A$1.6 billion of additional impairment charges mainly related to Covid-19 impacts.

It also provisioned A$900 million for a potential penalty relating to civil proceedings brought against it by the country's money laundering watchdog, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, or AUSTRAC.

AUSTRAC has accused Westpac of more than 23 million breaches that include failing to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation in Asia and failing to report in a timely way about A$7.5 billion in international transfers. Westpac has accepted responsibility for the errors, though it has denied the agency's claim the breaches stemmed from executive indifference.

As was flagged in an update late last month, Westpac reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio capital ratio of 10.8% at the end of March, which is above the regulator's benchmark of "unquestionably strong".

Westpac's net interest margin, a profit measure based on the difference between the rate at which a bank borrows and lends, was up 1 basis point year-on-year to 2.13%.

"This is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years. It is significantly impacted by higher impairment charges due to Covid-19, as well as notable items including the AUSTRAC provision," said Westpac Group chief executive Peter King.

"We are well capitalised and our liquidity and funding metrics are comfortably above regulatory requirements. In light of the changed economic outlook we have increased Westpac's provisions for expected credit losses."

Last Tuesday, Westpac warned it would take a A$2.2 billion hit in its first-half earnings from a surge in bad loans caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It included A$0.6 billion charge for provisions of individual loans that have been assessed as at risk and a A$1.6 billion Covid-19 overlay.

This overlay was nearly double National Australia Bank's A$807 million Covid-19 provision. Last week Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. estimated A$1 billion of Covid-19 losses.

On April 14, Westpac also signaled a A$1.43 billion hit to first-half cash earnings, largely due to an anticipated penalty for millions of breaches of anti-money-laundering finance laws.

Last week, National Australia Bank Ltd. launched a A$3.5 billion capital raising, while also slashing its interim dividend by 64% to 30 Australian cents per share in response to upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ANZ delayed its decision on whether to pay an interim dividend until there is more clarity on the pandemic's economic impact. Earlier in April, Bank of Queensland Ltd. too deferred its dividend decision.

Mr. King said that Covid-19 was a once-in-a-lifetime health crisis that had now become an economic crisis, and said "Australia still faces a sharp economic contraction in 2020 with a solid rebound not expected until the December quarter."

"Business and consumer confidence have fallen sharply. A sustained recovery cannot be expected until the December quarter, although we expect caution to prevail well into 2021," Mr. King said. "House prices are expected to fall through the remainder of 2020, reversing the recent recoveries, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne."

