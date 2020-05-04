Westpac Banking : 2020 Interim Financial Results Media Release

References to notable items in this release include (after tax) provisions for: estimated customer refunds, payments, associated costs and litigation ($258m) and costs associated with AUSTRAC proceedings including a provision for a potential penalty ($1,027m).

Customer remediation program, $107 million in payments to customers during the half

Greater focus on banking businesses to create a simpler and more efficient bank

Simplifying Westpac and how it is run

Financial results snapshot First Half 2020 compared to First Half 20191

Westpac has also provisioned $900 million for a potential penalty relating to the AUSTRAC civil proceedings brought against it on 20 November 2019.

"In light of the changed economic outlook we have increased Westpac's provisions for expected credit losses to $5.8 billion, which includes approximately $1.6 billion of additional impairment charges predominantly related to COVID-19 impacts," Mr King said.

"We are well capitalised and our liquidity and funding metrics are comfortably above regulatory requirements.

"Westpac's balance sheet remains strong. Customer deposits were up $19 billion over the half, more than funding loan growth which increased by $5 billion. The deposit to loan ratio is now over 75 per cent.

Westpac Group CEO, Mr Peter King, said: "This is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years. It is significantly impacted by higher impairment charges due to COVID-19, as well as notable items including the AUSTRAC provision.

Supporting our people and customers

Mr King said Westpac was using its scale, strength and experience to support its people and customers through the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

"We are continuing to lend to keep credit flowing in the economy and we have tailored relief packages to help consumers and businesses.

"It is vital that when we get to the recovery phase businesses are ready to re-open and support as many Australians back into work as possible."

Mr King said he was incredibly proud of the way employees had responded to COVID-19.

"Despite the significant disruption to their home and working lives, our people have remained committed to assisting customers through these challenging times.

"Our significant investment in IT has allowed us to increase from an average of 1,000 to 22,000 Australian employees working from home, many in customer facing roles.

"We have been particularly focused on making it easier and faster for customers to sign up digitally and do their banking from home," he said.

"This includes introducing new measures such as increasing the value of a cheque that can be deposited from our mobile banking app from $1,000 to $20,000, and increasing the tap and go payment limit from $100 to $200."

Simplifying what we do - focusing on banking businesses

In determining immediate priorities, Mr King said it was clear that Westpac needed to simplify and focus on its Australian and New Zealand banking businesses.

"We have several businesses where we don't have sufficient scale or where the returns are insufficient for the risk. These include wealth platforms, superannuation and retirement products, investments, general and life insurance and auto finance.

"These businesses will be moved into a new Specialist Businesses division. Jason Yetton has been appointed Chief Executive, Specialist Businesses, and will commence the new role on 18 May 2020.

"Our Westpac Pacific business will also be managed in this division to simplify the Institutional bank portfolio.

"Jason is a proven executive who held senior positions at Westpac for many years, including Group Executive, Westpac Retail & Business Banking and General Manager, BT Customer Solutions, and was most recently an executive at CBA.

"These are good businesses with strong franchises and will benefit from being in their own division under the leadership of Jason who will bring his considerable energy and skills to the role. Over the coming months we will conduct a detailed strategic review on the best options for these businesses. This will include considering whether they would ultimately be more successful under different ownership.

"The changes today are a significant step to reducing the complexity of our portfolio and will allow the Group Executives to focus on improving performance in our Australian and New Zealand banking businesses."

Improving risk management

Mr King said it was clear that Westpac's non-financial risk management needed to improve, and this was one of the Group's highest priorities.

"Working with the Board, we are implementing changes which will have a strong, positive impact on Westpac's management of non-financial risk and performance," he said.

"We've made a number of leadership and structural changes and are implementing the recommendations from our Culture, Governance and Accountability self-assessment.

"The Board and Executive team are committed to delivering the required uplift in non-financial risk management."