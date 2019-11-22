Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : 22/11/2019 Westpac Board unreservedly apologises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:37am EST

22 November 2019

The Westpac Board of Directors today met to further discuss the issues raised by AUSTRAC in its statement of claim and the urgent response plan which has commenced.

Westpac's Chairman, Lindsay Maxsted, said: 'As a Board, and as individuals, we are devastated by the issues raised by AUSTRAC in its recent statement of claim.

'The notion that any child has been hurt as a result of any failings by Westpac is deeply distressing and we are truly sorry. The Board unreservedly apologises.

'Our Board, CEO, and management team are fully committed to fixing these issues and we are taking all steps necessary to urgently close any remaining gaps and fix our policies and procedures so that this can never happen again.

'We have already made significant improvements, including reviewing and taking action on all of the individual customers mentioned by AUSTRAC and establishing a multi-layered review.

'This review includes accelerating our ongoing program of AML/CTF improvements and we will provide public updates on our progress.

'In addition, we will appoint independent experts to oversee the program including a review of accountability. We will take actions emerging from that review. An assessment of suitably qualified candidates to lead that review is underway.

'We have also commenced discussions with relevant community groups about any further steps we can take to fight child exploitation.

'We are continuing to work closely with AUSTRAC to accelerate resolution of the matter.

'The Board will provide an update in coming days to share more information on what has occurred and what steps we are taking.'

For further information:

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 05:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
12:44aWESTPAC BANKING : Board of Australia's Westpac 'unreservedly apologises' over mo..
RE
12:37aWESTPAC BANKING : 22/11/2019 Westpac Board unreservedly apologises
PU
11/21WESTPAC BANKING : Australian fund cuts Westpac bond exposure on money laundering..
RE
11/21Bank Accused of Historic Laundering Lapses -- WSJ
DJ
11/21WESTPAC BANKING : Pressure grows on Westpac CEO after massive Australian money l..
RE
11/20Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches
RE
11/20WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Breaching Money Laundering Laws--23 Million Times -..
DJ
11/20Westpac Accused of Breaching Money Laundering Laws--23 Million Times
DJ
11/19The Australian financial crime regulator's accusations against Westpac
RE
11/19WESTPAC BANKING : 20/11/2019 Westpac responds to AUSTRAC's Statement of Claim
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 329 M
EBIT 2020 11 306 M
Net income 2020 7 259 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,33%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,04x
Capitalization 87 643 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,88  AUD
Last Close Price 25,16  AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION6.03%59 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.76%406 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.69%294 050
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.80%286 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.25%226 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%206 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group