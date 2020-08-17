Westpac Banking : 3Q20 Update email to shareholders

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary.

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac") today provides the attached 3Q20 Update email to shareholders.

WESTPAC 3Q20 UPDATE INCLUDING 1H20 DIVIDEND UPDATE

Westpac today released an update on its Third Quarter 2020 (3Q20) results, including details of asset quality and provisioning. The update was accompanied by the release of Westpac's June 2020 Pillar 3 report which provides a summary of the Group's capital position and asset quality.

Results snapshot 3Q20 compared to quarterly average of First Half 2020 (1H20)

Unaudited statutory net profit for 3Q20 was $1.12bn. Quarterly average of 1H20 statutory net profit was $595m

Unaudited cash earnings 1 for 3Q20 was $1.32bn, which was higher than 1H20 quarterly average of $497m (up 19% excluding notable items 2 ). Most of the increase was due to lower impairment charges and lower insurance claims (following major storms/bushfires in 1H20)

for 3Q20 was $1.32bn, which was higher than 1H20 quarterly average of $497m (up 19% excluding notable items ). Most of the increase was due to lower impairment charges and lower insurance claims (following major storms/bushfires in 1H20) Impairment charge $826m, further increasing provisions and provisioning cover

Net interest margin 2.05% for 3Q20

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.80% at 30 June 2020

The Board has decided not to pay a First Half 2020 dividend

Dividend

Given Westpac's desire to retain a strong balance sheet and the ongoing uncertainty in the operating environment, the Board has now decided it is prudent not to pay a First Half 2020 dividend. Westpac will next consider dividends as part of finalising its Full Year 2020 results.

Comments from Westpac Group CEO, Peter King

"Westpac's priority has been to remain strong so we can continue supporting customers through this challenging period.

"We have maintained our strong balance sheet and increased provisions for bad debts to support our prudent approach to managing impairments.