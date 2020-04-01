Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Australia's Westpac gives acting CEO two years to tackle coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 08:07pm EDT
A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney

Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday said it was entrusting acting chief executive Peter King with the role for two years to bring leadership stability amid the coronavirus pandemic after the company was rocked by a money laundering scandal.

King, Westpac's former chief financial officer, has been acting CEO since his predecessor left late last year following allegations the bank facilitated millions of breaches of anti-money laundering laws including enabling payments to known child exploiters.

Australia's second largest lender had carried out a global search for a permanent CEO but chairman John McFarlane said the company had determined that management stability was vital in times of economic stress and uncertainty.

McFarlane said given the level of uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus pandemic "it is difficult to make a reasonable assessment of its potential impact at the moment, we expect to see a rise in our credit provisioning this year and probably beyond".

A two-year contract is unusual for a new CEO signing on to lead one of Australia's biggest companies. King had announced his retirement just two months before the money-laundering bombshell dropped in November, and agreed to delay that retirement plan to take up the CEO reins.

King will lead the bank at a time when economies and financial markets around the world convulse from sweeping shutdowns, including in Australia, intended to slow the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed nearly 50,000 people. In Australia, about 5,100 have been infected and 23 people have died.

The Australian central bank has enacted extraordinary measures to prop up the economy including quantitative easing and buying bonds, and lenders like Westpac have slashed loan rates and frozen repayments to soften the blow of a recession that most economists say is inevitable.

Easing the burden on businesses faces, however, brings with it rising loan losses, and given the uncertain timeline of the crisis, for an untold period of time.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged A$320 billion in fiscal support, more than 15% of annual economic output, in a bid to keep the economy running.

King said in a statement that Westpac would focus on responding to the coronavirus crisis.

"We have a critical role to play alongside government and regulators in supporting Australians and New Zealanders and our countries' financial systems," he said.

McFarlane said the company's CEO and executive short-term bonuses for 2020 would be canceled due to the alleged breach of anti-money laundering laws.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru and Byron Kaye in Sydney; editing by Jane Wardell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
08:07pWESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac gives acting CEO two years to tackle coron..
RE
06:41pWESTPAC BANKING : 02/04/2020 Peter King appointed Westpac CEO
PU
04:27pWESTPAC BANKING : Scraps Some Executive Bonuses, Appoints Permanent CEO
DJ
01:45aS&P says major Aussie banks not at risk of downgrade amid pandemic
RE
03/31WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in VAS
PU
03/30WBK FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking..
BU
03/23WBK DEADLINE - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & : March 30, 2020
BU
03/23WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in QAN
PU
03/22Australia regulator says banks must provision for virus loan holiday
RE
03/22WESTPAC BANKING : announces additional support for small businesses
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 20 940 M
EBIT 2020 10 454 M
Net income 2020 5 678 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,26%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 60 206 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,65  AUD
Last Close Price 16,70  AUD
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-31.90%36 492
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.42%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.72%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group