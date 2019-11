Bill Bovingdon, chief investment officer of Altius Asset Management, which manages over A$2 billion ($1.36 billion), told Reuters its fund had downgraded the environmental, social and governance component of its credit risk score of Australia's second-largest lender to "high" from "moderate".

"As a consequence of this change we have commenced an orderly divestment of our Westpac Senior secured debt holdings," Bovingdon said.

By Paulina Duran