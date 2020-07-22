Westpac Banking : Australian regulator will not appeal Westpac lending case

July 22 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate watchdog said on
Wednesday it would not appeal against the Federal Court's
dismissal of its lawsuit accusing Westpac Banking Corp
of not adhering to responsible lending obligations in approving
mortgages.
"ASIC is mindful of the impact of the additional time
required to resolve this matter in the current challenging
economic circumstances," the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission said in a statement.
Last month, the court dismissed the lawsuit accusing
Australia's second largest lender of having approved mortgages
without adequate credit checks.
It was Australian banking's most prominent lawsuit after a
Royal Commission inquiry found evidence of widespread misconduct
in the financial sector in 2018 and 2019.
The regulator said it would review its updated regulatory
guidance for credit licensing.
(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)