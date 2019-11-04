Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : 2019 Full Year Financial Results for the 12 months Ending 30 September 2019
BU
10:45aWESTPAC BANKING : 2019 Proxy Forms
PU
10:40aWESTPAC BANKING : launches capital raising
PU
Westpac Banking Corporation : 2019 Full Year Financial Results for the 12 months Ending 30 September 2019

0
11/04/2019 | 03:36pm EST

Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the financial year ended September 30, 2019 on November 4, 2019 (New York time).

Westpac has also lodged the following with the Australian Securities Exchange, Sydney:

  • 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM);
  • 2019 AGM Proxy Voting Form;
  • 2019 Annual Review & Sustainability Report – short-form review of performance;
  • 2019 Annual Report – the complete audited financial statements; and
  • 2019 Corporate Governance Statement.

The reports and Notice of Meeting are available at the Westpac investor website: www.westpac.com.au/investorcentre

Holders of Westpac’s American Depositary Shares (ADS), which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, will be notified separately concerning proxy voting instructions. They are able, if they wish, to obtain a hard copy of the Westpac 2019 Annual Report or Notice of Meeting, by contacting Bank of New York Mellon's Shareholder Service Center by phone: 1-888-BNY-ADRS (1-888-269-2377) (toll free number for US callers), international: +1 201 680 6825 or via email: shrrelations@cpushareownerservices.com


© Business Wire 2019
