WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  
Westpac Banking : Credit Quality Not Affected Much by Australia Bushfires

02/18/2020 | 06:05pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Westpac Banking Corp. said the fatal bushfires that ravaged thousands of square miles of land in Australia didn't significantly affect the company's credit quality.

The company estimates the cost of insurance claims for severe weather events, including bushfires, is around 140 million Australian dollars (US$93.6 million) before taxes.

The closely watched Common Equity tier 1 capital ratio improved slightly to 10.8% at the end of December from 10.7% at the end of September.

Meanwhile, Westpac's total risk weighted assets rose by 3.2% to A$13.7 billion for the quarter due to an increase in non-credit risks, such as higher interest rate risks in the banking book and increased operational risks.

The bank's stressed assets to total committed exposure increased by 1.22%, or 2 basis points, due primarily to customer downgrades in certain parts of the company.

Westpac had impaired assets of A$1.8 billion at the end of December.

The company said it expects to incur more expenses in fiscal 2020 due to risk management work.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 164 M
EBIT 2020 10 664 M
Net income 2020 6 237 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,13%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,39x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 92 833 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION6.07%62 052
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.39%431 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%307 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.17%274 256
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.86%211 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.37%199 362
