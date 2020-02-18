Westpac Banking : Credit Quality Not Affected Much by Australia Bushfires

By Kimberly Chin

Westpac Banking Corp. said the fatal bushfires that ravaged thousands of square miles of land in Australia didn't significantly affect the company's credit quality.

The company estimates the cost of insurance claims for severe weather events, including bushfires, is around 140 million Australian dollars (US$93.6 million) before taxes.

The closely watched Common Equity tier 1 capital ratio improved slightly to 10.8% at the end of December from 10.7% at the end of September.

Meanwhile, Westpac's total risk weighted assets rose by 3.2% to A$13.7 billion for the quarter due to an increase in non-credit risks, such as higher interest rate risks in the banking book and increased operational risks.

The bank's stressed assets to total committed exposure increased by 1.22%, or 2 basis points, due primarily to customer downgrades in certain parts of the company.

Westpac had impaired assets of A$1.8 billion at the end of December.

The company said it expects to incur more expenses in fiscal 2020 due to risk management work.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com