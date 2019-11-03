Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Cuts Dividend, Moves to Bolster Capital -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 05:04pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking moved to bolster its capital buffer as the big Australian lender wrestles with low interest rates, soft credit growth and a spike in customer compensation costs.

The bank, Australia's oldest and one of its biggest, said Monday it would seek to raise about 2.5 billion Australian dollars (US$1.73 billion) with a discounted offer of shares and share-purchase plan, which on top of the first cut in its half-yearly dividend since 2009 would position capital ahead of the regulator's new benchmark and prepare it for potential lawsuits.

Analysts had braced for some move by the bank to support capital buffers as regulators in Australia and New Zealand, where Westpac and its peers dominate, prepare financial systems to be able to absorb future crises.

After a tough year for the region's four biggest banks, Westpac Chief Executive Brian Hartzer cautioned economic growth in Australia would continue to be subdued and consumers remain cautious despite a recent recovery in house prices in Sydney and Melbourne and a modest rise in credit growth expected for the coming year.

Mr. Hartzer also said there were anecdotal signs that recent interest-rate cuts by the Australian central bank were having an adverse flow-on effect, creating concerns among consumers about the health of the economy.

Westpac said its net profit dropped by 16% to A$6.78 billion Australian dollars in the 12 months through September, the first decline in four years after edging up to A$8.1 billion last year. The result was dented by a sharp rise in provisions for customer refunds, suits and other costs as well as charges for restructuring its wealth businesses that together reduced profit by more than A$1.1 billion.

Cash earnings, a measure favored by banks in Australia that seeks to reflect profit generated by ongoing businesses and strips out items such as the impact of Treasury shares, were 15% lower at A$6.85 billion.

Net interest income for the year was 2.4% higher at A$16.91 billion but operating expenses climbed 5.6% to A$10.11 billion and the bank said its closely watched net interest margin contracted slightly.

Westpac and the other major lenders are struggling against headwinds from low interest rates and heightened competition. They also are operating under the cloud of last year's scathing government-ordered review of misconduct in Australia's financial industry, which has pushed companies to speed up customer remediation programs for issues including charging fees for financial advice that were never delivered.

Westpac it would pay a final dividend of A$0.80, a cut of 15% on the A$0.94 a share paid in the first half of the financial year. The dividend had been held steady the last four years.

Last week, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU) Chief Executive Shayne Elliot warned that despite signs of a recovery in Australia's housing market the challenging conditions buffeting the banks were likely to continue for the foreseeable future. It reported a 7% drop in annual net profit and flat cash earnings, and elected to hold its dividend steady while reducing the level of franking on the payout, a system designed to reduce double-taxation for shareholders.

Westpac said it was preparing to launch an underwritten A$2 billion institutional share placement at a fixed price of A$25.32, a 6.5% discount to the last closing price on Friday, as well as share repurchase plan to raise a further A$500 million.

The raising and dividend cut would help maintain a Common Equity tier 1 capital ratio above the 10.5% minimum threshold in Australia and offer flexibility given the potential for further changes to capital rules in Australia and New Zealand, the bank said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -2.06% 26.19 End-of-day quote.9.32%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -1.17% 27.88 End-of-day quote.12.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
05:28pWESTPAC BANKING : 04/11/2019 Making progress on our 2020 Sustainability Strategy..
PU
05:28pWESTPAC BANKING : announces 2019 Full Year Result
PU
05:04pWESTPAC BANKING : Cuts Dividend, Moves to Bolster Capital -- Update
DJ
04:23pWESTPAC BANKING : Cuts Dividend, Seeks to Raise A$2.5 Billion
DJ
10/28WESTPAC BANKING : acknowledges financial product advice ruling
PU
10/28WESTPAC BANKING : 28/10/2019 Westpac acknowledges financial product advice rulin..
PU
10/28WESTPAC BANKING : In rare win for regulators, Australia's Westpac loses case ove..
RE
10/24WESTPAC BANKING : S&P upgrades the rating of certain WBC capital instruments
PU
10/23WESTPAC BANKING : Prospect For Dividend Cut At Westpac
AQ
10/23WESTPAC BANKING : details 2H19 notable items and internet template
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20 677 M
EBIT 2019 10 738 M
Net income 2019 6 902 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,43x
Capitalization 97 109 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,16  AUD
Last Close Price 27,88  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION12.66%67 120
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%408 578
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.51%290 813
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.91%286 044
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.24%220 688
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.24%205 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group