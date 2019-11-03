Westpac Banking : Cuts Dividend, Seeks to Raise A$2.5 Billion

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) cuts its dividend and will seek to raise about 2.5 billion Australian dollars (US$1.73 billion) to bolster capital buffers and prepare the lender for further regulatory changes.

The bank, Australia's oldest and one of its biggest, said Monday its net profit dropped by 16% to A$6.78 billion Australian dollars in the 12 months through September, the first decline in four years after edging up to A$8.1 billion last year.

Cash earnings, a measure favored by banks in Australia that seeks to reflect profit generated by ongoing businesses and strips out items such as the impact of Treasury shares, were 15% lower at A$6.85 billion.

The bank said it would pay final dividend of A$0.80, a cut of 15% on the A$0.94 a share paid in the first half of the financial year. The dividend has been held steady the last four years and hadn't previously been cut since 2009.

