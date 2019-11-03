Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/01
27.88 AUD   -1.17%
04:23pWESTPAC BANKING : Cuts Dividend, Seeks to Raise A$2.5 Billion
DJ
10/28WESTPAC BANKING : acknowledges financial product advice ruling
PU
10/28WESTPAC BANKING : 28/10/2019 Westpac acknowledges financial product advice ruling
PU
Westpac Banking : Cuts Dividend, Seeks to Raise A$2.5 Billion

11/03/2019 | 04:23pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) cuts its dividend and will seek to raise about 2.5 billion Australian dollars (US$1.73 billion) to bolster capital buffers and prepare the lender for further regulatory changes.

The bank, Australia's oldest and one of its biggest, said Monday its net profit dropped by 16% to A$6.78 billion Australian dollars in the 12 months through September, the first decline in four years after edging up to A$8.1 billion last year.

Cash earnings, a measure favored by banks in Australia that seeks to reflect profit generated by ongoing businesses and strips out items such as the impact of Treasury shares, were 15% lower at A$6.85 billion.

The bank said it would pay final dividend of A$0.80, a cut of 15% on the A$0.94 a share paid in the first half of the financial year. The dividend has been held steady the last four years and hadn't previously been cut since 2009.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20 677 M
EBIT 2019 10 738 M
Net income 2019 6 902 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,43x
Capitalization 97 109 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,16  AUD
Last Close Price 27,88  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION12.66%67 120
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%408 578
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.51%290 813
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.91%286 044
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.24%220 688
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.24%205 058
