Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/22
24.77 AUD   -1.55%
06:10pWESTPAC BANKING : Expects Rise in Expenses to Lift Financial Crime Efforts
DJ
03:33pWESTPAC BANKING : Announces Response Plan
PU
11/22WESTPAC BANKING : Board unreservedly apologises
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Expects Rise in Expenses to Lift Financial Crime Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 06:10pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) said it expected expenses would jump by up to 80 million Australian dollars (US$54 million) this financial year as it takes steps to bolster its financial crime efforts in the wake of the damning charges levelled last week.

The expenses will be included in cash earnings, the big Australian bank said Monday.

On Sunday, Westpac said it was doubling the number of people dedicated to financial crime to about 750 and had closed its LitePay international fund transfer product. It was also taking steps including lifting standards for screening and cross-industry data sharing and investing in reducing the human impact of financial crime. There also have been changes made to the leadership of Westpac's risk and financial crime areas, including a number of external appointments, it said.

"We accept that we have fallen short of both our own and regulators' standards and are determined to get all the facts and assess accountability," Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said in statement.

Mr. Maxsted said that in the interim, the bank would withhold all or part of the short-term variable bonus for the full executive team and several people in its general management team.

"We recognise the seriousness of these events and that is why we will appoint an external expert to provide independent oversight of the process. We will make the recommendations public," he said.

The bank, one of the biggest in Australia and New Zealand, said it accepted responsibility for issues raised last week by Canberra's financial-intelligence agency and was committed to taking all steps necessary to urgently close any remaining gaps in dealing with and fixing the problems. However, Westpac said the board of directors didn't believe there had been any indifference on the part of members of the executive team, including the chief executive, despite accepting the bank had fallen short of regulatory expectations.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, or Austrac, accused Westpac of breaching anti money-laundering and counter-terrorism laws more than 23 million times, including failing to report in a timely way about billions of dollars in international transfers and failing to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation in Asia. Austrac is seeking penalties in the federal court, and has said each individual breach could attract a fine of up to 21 million Australian dollars (US$14.2 million).

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
06:10pWESTPAC BANKING : Expects Rise in Expenses to Lift Financial Crime Efforts
DJ
03:33pWESTPAC BANKING : Announces Response Plan
PU
11/22WESTPAC BANKING : Board unreservedly apologises
PU
11/22WESTPAC BANKING : Board of Australia's Westpac 'unreservedly apologises' over mo..
RE
11/22WESTPAC BANKING : 22/11/2019 Westpac Board unreservedly apologises
PU
11/21WESTPAC BANKING : Australian fund cuts Westpac bond exposure on money laundering..
RE
11/21Bank Accused of Historic Laundering Lapses -- WSJ
DJ
11/21WESTPAC BANKING : Pressure grows on Westpac CEO after massive Australian money l..
RE
11/20Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches
RE
11/20WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Breaching Money Laundering Laws--23 Million Times -..
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 329 M
EBIT 2020 11 165 M
Net income 2020 7 188 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,43%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,98x
Capitalization 86 284 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,81  AUD
Last Close Price 24,77  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION0.48%58 534
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.10%410 159
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.28%298 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%281 482
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.23%229 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.71%204 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group