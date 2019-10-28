Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : In rare win for regulators, Australia's Westpac loses case over marketing cold calls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp staff inappropriately gave personal financial advice when marketing pension funds, an Australian court said, overturning an earlier ruling in a rare win for regulators under pressure to crack down on misconduct in the finance sector.

From 2013 to 2016, Westpac contacted customers by mail and phone offering to help them shift money from other pension funds to its own, boosting its own holdings by about A$650 million ($440 million), the Federal Court said.

By "closing" sales and getting customers to transfer pension money in the same phone call, "there was an implied recommendation ... that the customer should accept the service", the three judges wrote in a ruling published on Monday.

The court gave ASIC and Westpac two weeks to agree on what public declarations the bank must give. If they don't agree, the matter will return to court to determine penalties for the bank.

The decision is a boost for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) which along with other regulators has struggled to land a major court win against banks.

A year-long public inquiry that ended in February gave a scathing assessment of the culture at the country's financial giants, also criticising regulators which it said had allowed the sector to reward overly aggressive, and sometimes deceptive, sales methods.

The Federal Court appeal tribunal dismissed a December ruling that Westpac's advice was only "general" and therefore allowed - in what was then an embarrassing loss for ASIC given it took place while the inquiry was still running.

ASIC said the ruling "provides clarity and certainty concerning the difference between general and personal advice for consumers and financial services providers".

Westpac said it was carefully considering the judgment.

ASIC lost against Westpac again in August when a court found the regulator had failed to prove the bank approved hundreds of thousands of mortgages without adequate credit checks.

Last month, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the country's banking regulator, lost a landmark case against IOOF Holdings Ltd in which it accused the wealth manager's executives of breaking the law by using members' money to top up investment losses. The Federal Court found the action was lawful.

($1 = 1.4676 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Byron Kaye
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD 1.20% 7.59 End-of-day quote.45.65%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.21% 28.99 End-of-day quote.15.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
01:40aWESTPAC BANKING : In rare win for regulators, Australia's Westpac loses case ove..
RE
10/24WESTPAC BANKING : S&P upgrades the rating of certain WBC capital instruments
PU
10/24WESTPAC BANKING : Prospect For Dividend Cut At Westpac
AQ
10/23WESTPAC BANKING : details 2H19 notable items and internet template
PU
10/23WESTPAC BANKING : to Book A$341 Million Remediation Hit in 2nd Half
DJ
10/18INSTANT VIEW : China third-quarter GDP grows 6.0% y/y, misses expectations
RE
10/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Decades-worst GDP Growth By China
DJ
10/15WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index September (PDF 115KB)
PU
10/1515/10/2019 WESTPAC ACKNOWLEDGES THE : Measurement of Capital
PU
10/14Australian Banks Face Mortgage Pricing Probe
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20 748 M
EBIT 2019 10 796 M
Net income 2019 6 902 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,20%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,61x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,18  AUD
Last Close Price 29,05  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Charles Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION15.42%69 006
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.08%399 722
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.18%289 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.27%284 726
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.91%218 153
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%203 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group