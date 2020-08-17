Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (June 2020)

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac") today provides the attached Pillar 3 Report as at 30 June 2020.
Pillar 3
Report
June 2020
Incorporating the requirements of APS330
Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141
Pillar 3 report
Table of contents
Structure of Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
3
Introduction
5
Group structure
7
Capital overview
8
Leverage ratio
12
Credit risk exposures
13
Securitisation
17
Liquidity coverage ratio
20
Appendix
Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements
21
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
22
In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).
In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars.
Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.
In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflect the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) implementation of Basel III.
Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.
Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
Key capital ratios
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
30 June 2019
Level 2 Regulatory capital structure
Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions ($m)
48,679
47,982
44,459
Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($m)
450,564
443,905
422,164
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %
10.80
10.81
10.53
Additional Tier 1 capital ratio %
2.06
2.13
2.19
Tier 1 capital ratio %
12.86
12.94
12.72
Tier 2 capital %
3.13
3.35
1.78
Total regulatory capital ratio %
15.99
16.29
14.50
APRA leverage ratio %
5.88
5.66
5.67
Level 1 Regulatory capital structure
Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions ($m)
49,305
48,482
43,376
Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($m)
443,613
437,137
411,240
Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %
11.11
11.09
10.55
CET1 capital ratio movement for Third Quarter 2020
The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.80% at 30 June 2020 is little changed from the 31 March CET1 ratio of 10.81%. The cash earnings contribution for the quarter was largely offset by higher RWA and an increase in other capital deductions. Higher RWA reflects the impact of credit deterioration across the portfolio together with overlays for potential further deterioration. The ratio of RWA to Exposure at Default (EAD) increased by 1.4 percentage points since March 2020 to 38.4%1, which has reduced the CET1 ratio at 30 June 2020 by 30 basis points.
CET1 movement - Third Quarter 2020
Key movements in the CET1 capital ratio over the quarter due to:
3Q20 cash earnings of $1,318 million (29 basis point increase), which included impairment charges of $826 million. Impairment charges over the quarter have lifted the provision coverage, with the ratio of total provisions to credit RWA of 1.70% at 30 June 2020 up from 1.57% at 31 March 2020
RWA increase (27 basis point decrease), mainly driven by higher credit risk RWA from a deterioration in credit quality and overlays;
Foreign currency impacts (3 basis point decrease)2 from the appreciation of the A$ against the NZ$ and US$; and
Capital deductions and other capital movements (6 basis point decrease), comprising deferred tax assets related to credit provisions (7 basis point decrease) and other deductions (2 basis point decrease), partially offset by the sale of the remaining holding in Pendal Group Limited (3 basis point increase). The capital deduction for regulatory expected loss remained at nil as eligible provisions still exceed regulatory expected loss at 30 June 2020.
Calculated as EAD/credit RWA excluding sovereigns, banks and standardised exposure classes.
Reflecting the net impact of movements in the foreign currency translation reserve and RWA.
Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
$m
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
30 June 2019
Risk weighted assets at Level 2
Credit risk
373,675
369,142
366,701
Market risk
9,486
8,396
8,037
Operational risk
54,090
54,093
41,266
Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB)
6,849
5,305
2,745
Other
6,464
6,969
3,415
Total RWA
450,564
443,905
422,164
Total Exposure at Default
1,058,269
1,089,104
1,033,702
Total RWA increased $6.7 billion or 1.5% over the quarter mainly driven by an increase in credit risk RWA. The $4.5 billion increase in credit risk RWA included:
An overlay to the probability of default for corporate, business lending and specialised lending1 which led to a $7bn increase in RWA and an associated increase in regulatory expected loss of $323 million.
In line with APRA guidance, ADI's are permitted to maintain the existing internal rating of these borrowers and instead reflect the increase in credit risk (probability of default) of impacted borrowers through an overlay. This overlay will be reviewed regularly as individual customers are assessed and re-gradings are finalised.
Credit quality deterioration increasing RWA by $6.2 billion mainly comprising:
Mortgages up $3.6 billion primarily from a rise in customers in hardship. This reflects our approach to applying COVID-19 relief which means a number of customers were offered assistance through our hardship program. There is no impact to RWA from customers that are on repayment deferral packages in accordance with APRA guidance2;
Downgrades across the corporate and business portfolios, which increased RWA by $2.1 billion; and
Small business and other portfolios up $0.5 billion mainly from an increase in defaulted and impaired loans.
Offset by a $8.7 billion decline in RWA from:
$1.8 billion from lower lending due to subdued demand across retail and business portfolios, and from exposure reductions in corporate;
Foreign currency translation impacts decreased RWA by $4.4 billion due to the appreciation of the A$ against the US$ and NZ$; and
A decrease in mark-to-market related credit risk and counterparty credit risk RWA of $2.5 billion.
Non-credit risk RWA increased $2.1 billion from higher market risk RWA (up $1.1 billion) and IRRBB (up $1.5 billion). These were partly offset by a $0.5 billion decrease in Other RWA.
Exposure at Default
Exposure at default (EAD) decreased $30.8 billion (or 2.8%) over the quarter, primarily due to lower sovereign associated with decreased liquidity needs and lower corporate exposures.
Leverage Ratio
The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure3. At 30 June 2020, Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.88%, up 22 basis points since 31 March 2020.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
Westpac's average LCR for the quarter ending 30 June 2020 was 146% (March quarter 2020: 140%)4.
The overlay has impacted the following assets classes: Corporate ($0.8 billion RWA, $22 million regulatory expected loss), Busines lending ($2.1 billion RWA, $88 million regulatory expected loss) and Specialised lending ($4.1 billion RWA, $213 million regulatory expected loss).
23 March 2020 'APRA advises regulatory approach to COVID-19 support' and updated guidance on 8 July 2020 APRA updates regulatory approach to loans subject to repayment deferral'.
As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy.
Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the relevant quarter.
Pillar 3 report
Introduction
Westpac Banking Corporation is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the APRA. APRA has accredited Westpac to apply advanced models permitted by the Basel III global capital adequacy regime to the measurement of its regulatory capital requirements. Westpac uses the Advanced Internal Ratings-Based approach (Advanced IRB) for credit risk and the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for operational risk.
In accordance with APS330 Public Disclosure, financial institutions that have received this accreditation, such as Westpac, are required to disclose prudential information about their risk management practices on a semi-annual basis. A subset of this information must be disclosed quarterly.
In addition to this report, the regulatory disclosures section of the Westpac website1 contains the reporting requirements for:
Capital instruments under Attachment B of APS330; and
The identification of potential Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIB) under Attachment H of APS330 (disclosed annually).
Capital instruments disclosures are updated when:
A new capital instrument is issued that will form part of regulatory capital; or
A capital instrument is redeemed, converted into CET1 capital, written off, or its terms and conditions are changed.
Westpac seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised at all times. APRA applies a tiered approach to measuring Westpac's capital adequacy1 by assessing financial strength at three levels:
Level 1, comprising Westpac Banking Corporation and its subsidiary entities that have been approved by APRA as being part of a single 'Extended Licensed Entity' (ELE) for the purposes of measuring capital adequacy;
Level 2, the consolidation of Westpac Banking Corporation and all its subsidiary entities except those entities specifically excluded by APRA regulations. The head of the Level 2 group is Westpac Banking Corporation; and
Level 3, the consolidation of Westpac Banking Corporation and all its subsidiary entities.
Unless otherwise specified, all quantitative disclosures in this report refer to the prudential assessment of Westpac's financial strength on a Level 2 basis2.
The Westpac Group
The following diagram shows the Level 3 conglomerate group and illustrates the different tiers of regulatory consolidation.
Westpac Banking
Corporation
Westpac Level 1
Westpac
Other Westpac Level 2
Regulatory
non-consolidated
subsidiaries
New Zealand Ltd
subsidiaries
subsidiaries
Level 1 Consolidation
Level 2 Consolidation
Level 3 Consolidation
Accounting consolidation3
The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets and liabilities of all subsidiaries (including structured entities) controlled by Westpac. Westpac and its subsidiaries are referred to collectively as the 'Group'. The effects of all transactions between entities in the Group are eliminated. Control exists when the parent entity is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with an entity, and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over that entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control commences and they are no longer consolidated from the date that control ceases.
Group entities excluded from the regulatory consolidation at Level 2
Regulatory consolidation at Level 2 covers the global operations of Westpac and its subsidiary entities, including other controlled banking, securities and financial entities, except for those entities involved in the following business activities:
insurance;
acting as manager, responsible entity, approved trustee, trustee or similar role in relation to funds management;
non-financial(commercial) operations; or
special purpose entities to which assets have been transferred in accordance with the requirements of APS120 Securitisation.
Retained earnings and equity investments in subsidiary entities excluded from the consolidation at Level 2 are deducted from capital, with the exception of securitisation special purpose entities.
1 APS110 Capital Adequacy outlines the overall framework adopted by APRA for the purpose of assessing the capital adequacy of an ADI.
Impaired assets and provisions held in Level 3 entities are excluded from the tables in this report.
Refer to Note 31 of Westpac's 2019 Annual Report for further details.
Pillar 3 report
Group structure
Subsidiary banking entities
Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL), a wholly owned subsidiary entity, is a registered bank incorporated in New Zealand and regulated by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). WNZL uses the Advanced IRB approach for credit risk and the AMA for operational risk. Other subsidiary banking entities in the Group include Westpac Bank-PNG-Limited and Westpac Europe Limited. For the purposes of determining Westpac's capital adequacy subsidiary banking entities are consolidated at Level 2.
Restrictions and major impediments on the transfer of funds or regulatory capital within the Group
Minimum capital ('thin capitalisation') rules
Tax legislation in most jurisdictions in which the Group operates prescribes minimum levels of capital that must be retained in that jurisdiction to avoid a portion of the interest costs incurred in the jurisdiction ceasing to be tax deductible. Capital for these purposes includes both contributed capital and non-distributed retained earnings. Westpac seeks to maintain sufficient capital/retained earnings to comply with these rules.
Tax costs associated with repatriation
Repatriation of retained earnings (and capital) may result in tax being payable in either the jurisdiction from which the repatriation occurs or Australia on receipt of the relevant amounts. This cost would reduce the amount actually repatriated.
Intra-group exposure limits
Exposures to related entities are managed within the prudential limits prescribed by APRA in APS222 Associations with Related Entities1. Westpac has an internal limit structure and approval process governing credit exposures to related entities. This limit structure and approval process, combined with APRA's prudential limits, is designed to reduce the potential for unacceptable contagion risk.
Prudential regulation of subsidiary entities
Certain subsidiary banking, insurance and trustee entities are subject to local prudential regulation in their own right, including capital adequacy requirements and investment or intra-group exposure limits. Westpac seeks to ensure that its subsidiary entities are adequately capitalised and adhere to regulatory requirements at all times. There are no capital deficiencies in subsidiary entities excluded from the regulatory consolidation at Level 2.
On 4 November 2019, the RBNZ advised it would change WNZL's conditions of registration to remove the 2% overlay applying to its minimum capital requirements from 31 December 2019. This overlay had been in place since 31 December 2017 following the RBNZ's review of WNZL's compliance with the RBNZ's 'Capital Adequacy Framework' (Internal Models Based Approach) (BS2B).
On 2 April 2020, a decision was made by the RBNZ to freeze the distribution of dividends on ordinary shares by all banks in New Zealand during the period of economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
1 For the purposes of APS222, subsidiaries controlled by Westpac, other than subsidiaries that form part of the ELE, represent 'related entities'. Prudential and internal limits apply to intra-group exposures between the ELE and related entities, both on an individual and aggregate basis.
Pillar 3 report
Capital overview
Capital management strategy
Westpac's approach to capital management seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised as an ADI. Westpac evaluates its approach to capital management through an Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP), the key features of which include:
the development of a capital management strategy, including consideration of regulatory minimums, capital buffers and contingency plans;
consideration of both regulatory and economic capital requirements;
a stress testing framework that challenges the capital measures, coverage and requirements including the impact of adverse economic scenarios; and
consideration of the perspectives of external stakeholders including rating agencies as well as equity and debt investors.
During the period of disruption caused by COVID-19, Westpac will seek to operate with the following principles in relation to capital:
prioritise maintaining capital strength;
retain capital to absorb further downside on credit quality and acknowledge a high degree of uncertainty regarding the length and depth of this stress;
allow for capital flexibility to support lending to customers; and
in line with APRA guidance, where necessary utilise some of the "unquestionably strong" buffer and seek to maintain a buffer above the regulatory minimum.
These principles take into consideration:
current regulatory capital minimums and the capital conservation buffer (CCB), which together are the Total CET1 Requirement. In line with the above, the Total CET1 Requirement for Westpac is at least 8.0%, based upon an industry minimum CET1 requirement of 4.5% plus a capital buffer of at least 3.5% applicable to D-SIBs1,2;
stress testing to calibrate an appropriate buffer against a downturn; and
quarterly volatility of capital ratios due to the half yearly cycle of ordinary dividend payments.
Westpac will revise its target capital levels once the medium to longer term impacts of COVID-19 are clearer, taking into account APRA's expectations for the timing of any capital rebuilding required and the finalisation of APRA's review of the capital adequacy framework.
APRA announcements on capital
On 27 July 2020, APRA released further capital management guidance for ADIs3. This guidance included APRA's expectation that for 2020, ADIs will retain at least half of their earnings, actively use dividend reinvestment plans (DRPs) and/or other capital management initiatives to at least partially offset the diminution in capital from distributions and conduct regular stress testing to inform decision-making and demonstrate ongoing lending capacity. APRA also committed to ensuring that any rebuild of capital buffers, if required, will be conducted in a gradual manner. APRA noted that the implementation of the Basel III capital reforms, which will embed the 'unquestionably strong' level of capital in the framework, has been postponed to 1 January 2023.
Noting that APRA may apply higher CET1 requirements for an individual ADI.
If an ADI's CET1 ratio falls below the Total CET1 Requirement (at least 8%), they face restrictions on the distribution of earnings, such as dividends, distribution payments on AT1 capital instruments and discretionary staff bonuses.
Letter to Authorised Deposit Taking institutions - Capital Management, 29 July 2020.
Pillar 3 report
Capital overview
Westpac's capital adequacy ratios
%
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
30 June 2019
The Westpac Group at Level 2
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.8
10.8
10.5
Additional Tier 1 capital
2.1
2.1
2.2
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.9
12.9
12.7
Tier 2 capital
3.1
3.4
1.8
Total regulatory capital ratio
16.0
16.3
14.5
The Westpac Group at Level 1
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.1
11.1
10.5
Additional Tier 1 capital
2.1
2.2
2.3
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.2
13.3
12.8
Tier 2 capital
3.2
3.4
1.9
Total regulatory capital ratio
16.4
16.7
14.7
Westpac New Zealand Limited's capital adequacy ratios
%
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
30 June 2019
Westpac New Zealand Limited
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.9
11.4
12.0
Additional Tier 1 capital
2.6
2.7
2.7
Tier 1 capital ratio
14.5
14.1
14.7
Tier 2 capital
2.1
1.8
2.0
Total regulatory capital ratio
16.6
15.9
16.7
Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 9
Capital overview
Capital requirements
This table shows risk weighted assets and associated capital requirements1 for each risk type included in the regulatory assessment of Westpac's capital adequacy. More detailed disclosures on the prudential assessment of capital requirements are presented in the following sections of this report.234
30 June 2020
IRB
Standardised
Total Risk
Total Capital
$m
Approach
Approach2
Weighted Assets
Required1
Credit risk
Corporate
76,303
1,012
77,315
6,185
Business lending
37,584
913
38,497
3,080
Sovereign
2,194
1,233
3,427
274
Bank
6,461
63
6,524
522
Residential mortgages
134,425
4,567
138,992
11,119
Australian credit cards
4,332
-
4,332
347
Other retail
10,594
796
11,390
911
Small business
17,638
-
17,638
1,411
Specialised lending
59,114
458
59,572
4,766
Securitisation
5,429
-
5,429
434
Mark-to-market related credit risk3
-
10,559
10,559
845
Total
354,074
19,601
373,675
29,894
Market risk
9,486
759
Operational risk
54,090
4,327
Interest rate risk in the banking book
6,849
548
Other assets4
6,464
517
Total
450,564
36,045
31 March 2020
IRB
Standardised
Total Risk
Total Capital
$m
Approach
Approach2
Weighted Assets
Required1
Credit risk
Corporate
78,288
1,087
79,375
6,350
Business lending
34,493
993
35,486
2,839
Sovereign
2,192
1,354
3,546
284
Bank
6,956
51
7,007
561
Residential mortgages
131,424
4,714
136,138
10,891
Australian credit cards
4,837
-
4,837
387
Other retail
11,594
805
12,399
992
Small business
16,812
-
16,812
1,345
Specialised lending
56,004
503
56,507
4,521
Securitisation
5,747
-
5,747
460
Mark-to-market related credit risk3
-
11,289
11,289
903
Total
348,347
20,795
369,142
29,533
Market risk
8,396
672
Operational risk
54,093
4,327
Interest rate risk in the banking book
5,305
424
Other assets4
6,969
558
Total
443,905
35,514
Total capital required is calculated as 8% of total risk weighted assets.
Westpac's Standardised risk weighted assets are categorised based on their equivalent IRB categories.
Mark-to-marketrelated credit risk is measured under the standardised approach. It is also known as Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) risk.
Other assets include cash items, unsettled transactions, fixed assets and other non-interest earning assets.
Pillar 3 report
Capital overview
30 June 2019
IRB
Standardised
Total Risk
Total Capital
$m
Approach
Approach2
Weighted Assets
Required1
Credit risk
Corporate
73,728
1,720
75,448
6,036
Business lending
35,921
969
36,890
2,951
Sovereign
1,899
1,074
2,973
238
Bank
7,317
44
7,361
589
Residential mortgages
134,702
5,155
139,857
11,189
Australian credit cards
5,741
-
5,741
459
Other retail
12,898
917
13,815
1,105
Small business
16,331
-
16,331
1,307
Specialised lending
53,887
446
54,333
4,347
Securitisation
5,749
-
5,749
460
Mark-to-market related credit risk3
-
8,203
8,203
656
Total
348,173
18,528
366,701
29,337
Market risk
8,037
643
Operational risk
41,266
3,301
Interest rate risk in the banking book
2,745
220
Other assets4
3,415
273
Total
422,164
33,774
Total capital required is calculated as 8% of total risk weighted assets.
Westpac's Standardised risk weighted assets are categorised based on their equivalent IRB categories.
Mark-to-marketrelated credit risk is measured under the standardised approach. It is also known as Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) risk.
Other assets include cash items, unsettled transactions, fixed assets and other non-interest earning assets.
Pillar 3 report
Leverage ratio disclosure
Leverage ratio
The following table summarises Westpac's leverage ratio. This has been determined using APRA's definition of the leverage ratio as specified in APS110 Capital Adequacy.
$ billion
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
30 September 2019
Tier 1 Capital
57.9
57.5
56.8
55.1
Total Exposures
985.6
1,014.2
948.7
968.8
Leverage ratio
5.9%
5.7%
6.0%
5.7%
Pillar 3 report
Credit risk exposures
Summary credit risk disclosure12
Regulatory
Expected
Specific
Actual
30 June 2020
Risk
Regulatory
Loss for
Provisions
Losses for
Exposure
Weighted
Expected
non-defaulted
Impaired
for Impaired
the 9 months
$m
at Default
Assets
Loss1
exposures
Loans
Loans
ended
Corporate
135,178
76,303
820
580
425
236
(4)
Business lending
54,710
37,584
805
538
377
206
55
Sovereign
116,800
2,194
1
1
-
-
-
Bank
23,919
6,461
7
7
-
-
-
Residential mortgages
551,420
134,425
1,898
1,125
379
102
96
Australian credit cards
17,649
4,332
269
195
127
75
247
Other retail
14,110
10,594
573
359
387
213
196
Small business
33,099
17,638
669
393
816
294
55
Specialised Lending
64,943
59,114
1,011
790
59
25
1
Securitisation
27,135
5,429
-
-
-
-
-
Standardised2
19,306
19,601
-
-
49
20
1
Total
1,058,269
373,675
6,053
3,988
2,619
1,171
647
Regulatory
Expected
Specific
Actual
31 March 2020
Risk
Regulatory
Loss for
Provisions
Losses for
Exposure
Weighted
Expected
non-defaulted
Impaired
for Impaired
the 6 months
$m
at Default
Assets
Loss1
exposures
Loans
Loans
ended
Corporate
146,529
78,288
787
547
363
232
(4)
Business lending
54,428
34,493
669
413
347
195
35
Sovereign
127,064
2,192
2
2
-
-
-
Bank
26,633
6,956
9
9
-
-
-
Residential mortgages
553,866
131,424
1,788
1,229
404
114
67
Australian credit cards
18,601
4,837
314
238
123
92
164
Other retail
15,223
11,594
601
419
312
218
135
Small business
33,181
16,812
557
378
501
183
39
Specialised Lending
65,866
56,004
813
583
52
26
1
Securitisation
28,097
5,747
-
-
-
-
-
Standardised2
19,616
20,795
-
-
52
19
-
Total
1,089,104
369,142
5,540
3,818
2,154
1,079
437
Regulatory
Expected
Specific
Actual
30 June 2019
Risk
Regulatory
Loss for
Provisions
Losses for
Exposure
Weighted
Expected
non-defaulted
Impaired
for Impaired
the 9 months
$m
at Default
Assets
Loss1
exposures
Loans
Loans
ended
Corporate
134,686
73,728
554
468
161
75
(5)
Business lending
55,274
35,921
646
428
294
160
33
Sovereign
80,171
1,899
2
2
-
-
-
Bank
26,224
7,317
8
8
-
-
-
Residential mortgages
562,101
134,702
1,708
1,139
422
119
87
Australian credit cards
18,493
5,741
355
283
116
74
235
Other retail
16,375
12,898
619
448
310
169
246
Small business
33,429
16,331
504
347
399
164
53
Specialised Lending
63,525
53,887
780
554
108
41
11
Securitisation
26,169
5,749
-
-
-
-
-
Standardised2
17,255
18,528
-
-
62
17
2
Total
1,033,702
366,701
5,176
3,677
1,872
819
662
Includes regulatory expected losses for defaulted and non-defaulted exposures.
Includes mark-to-market related credit risk.
Pillar 3 report
Credit risk exposures
Exposure at Default by major type123
30 June 2020
On balance
Off-balance sheet
Total Exposure
Average
$m
sheet
Non-market related
Market related
at Default
3 months ended1
Corporate
61,212
60,146
13,820
135,178
140,854
Business lending
42,209
12,501
-
54,710
54,569
Sovereign
103,877
1,675
11,248
116,800
121,932
Bank
14,237
2,010
7,672
23,919
25,276
Residential mortgages
484,540
66,880
-
551,420
552,643
Australian credit cards
7,268
10,381
-
17,649
18,125
Other retail
10,841
3,269
-
14,110
14,667
Small business
26,023
7,076
-
33,099
33,140
Specialised lending
53,231
9,652
2,060
64,943
65,405
Securitisation2
21,554
5,457
124
27,135
27,616
Standardised
12,838
1,211
5,257
19,306
19,461
Total
837,830
180,258
40,181
1,058,269
1,073,688
31 March 2020
On balance
Off-balance sheet
Total Exposure
Average
$m
sheet
Non-market related
Market related
at Default
12 months ended3
Corporate
69,038
57,950
19,541
146,529
140,586
Business lending
42,083
12,345
-
54,428
54,546
Sovereign
119,847
1,857
5,360
127,064
102,570
Bank
14,899
2,415
9,319
26,633
27,505
Residential mortgages
486,270
67,596
-
553,866
555,459
Australian credit cards
8,218
10,383
-
18,601
18,434
Other retail
11,881
3,342
-
15,223
15,607
Small business
26,181
7,000
-
33,181
33,311
Specialised lending
54,066
9,750
2,050
65,866
65,739
Securitisation2
22,690
5,276
131
28,097
27,269
Standardised
13,476
1,162
4,978
19,616
19,992
Total
868,649
179,076
41,379
1,089,104
1,061,018
30 June 2019
On balance
Off-balance sheet
Total Exposure
Average
$m
sheet
Non-market related
Market related
at Default
3 months ended4
Corporate
63,514
59,650
11,522
134,686
135,094
Business lending
43,029
12,245
-
55,274
54,787
Sovereign
76,109
1,518
2,544
80,171
79,872
Bank
16,609
2,236
7,379
26,224
25,848
Residential mortgages
488,220
73,881
-
562,101
560,131
Australian credit cards
9,477
9,016
-
18,493
18,672
Other retail
12,974
3,401
-
16,375
16,479
Small business
26,622
6,807
-
33,429
33,355
Specialised lending
51,704
10,503
1,318
63,525
64,153
Securitisation2
20,619
5,354
196
26,169
26,049
Standardised
13,451
1,149
2,655
17,255
17,322
Total
822,328
185,760
25,614
1,033,702
1,031,766
Average is based on exposures as at 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020.
The EAD associated with securitisations is for the banking book only.
Average is based on exposures as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 30 September 2019.
Average is based on exposures as 30 June 2019 and 31 March 2019.
Pillar 3 report
Credit risk exposures
Loan impairment provisions
APS220 Credit Quality requires that Westpac report specific provisions and a General Reserve for Credit Loss (GRCL). All Individually Assessed Provisions (IAP) raised under Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) are classified as specific provisions. All Collectively Assessed Provisions (CAP) raised under AAS are either classified into specific provisions or a GRCL. 1
30 June 2020
A-IFRS Provisions
Total Regulatory
$m
IAPs
CAPs
Provisions
Specific Provisions
for impaired loans
607
564
1,171
for defaulted but not impaired loans
NA
860
860
For Stage 2
NA
2,167
2,167
Total Specific Provision
1
607
3,591
4,198
1
General Reserve for Credit Loss
NA
2,172
2,172
Total provisions for ECL
607
5,763
6,370
31 March 2020
A-IFRS Provisions
Total Regulatory
$m
IAPs
CAPs
Provisions
Specific Provisions
for impaired loans
606
473
1,079
for defaulted but not impaired loans
NA
628
628
For Stage 2
NA
2,184
2,184
Total Specific Provision
1
606
3,285
3,891
1
General Reserve for Credit Loss
NA
1,900
1,900
Total provisions for ECL
606
5,185
5,791
30 June 2019
A-IFRS Provisions
Total Regulatory
$m
IAPs
CAPs
Provisions
Specific Provisions
for impaired loans
438
381
819
for defaulted but not impaired loans
NA
573
573
For Stage 2
NA
1,281
1,281
Total Specific Provision
1
438
2,235
2,673
1
General Reserve for Credit Loss
NA
1,394
1,394
Total provisions for ECL
438
3,629
4,067
1 Provisions classified according to APRA's letter dated 4 July 2017 "Provisions for regulatory purposes and AASB 9 financial instruments".
Pillar 3 report
Credit risk exposures
Impaired and past due loans
The following tables disclose the crystallisation of credit risk as impairment and loss. Analysis of exposures defaulted not impaired, impaired loans, related provisions and actual losses is broken down by concentrations reflecting Westpac's asset categories.
30 June 2020
Specific
Specific
Actual
Defaulted
Impaired
Provisions for
Provisions to
Losses for the
$m
not impaired1
Loans
Impaired Loans
Impaired Loans
9 months ended
Corporate
89
425
236
56%
(4)
Business lending
568
377
206
55%
55
Sovereign
-
-
-
-
-
Bank
-
-
-
-
-
Residential mortgages
6,692
379
102
27%
96
Australian credit cards
-
127
75
59%
247
Other retail
2
387
213
55%
196
Small business
516
816
294
36%
55
Specialised lending
331
59
25
42%
1
Securitisation
-
-
-
-
-
Standardised
105
49
20
41%
1
Total
8,303
2,619
1,171
45%
647
31 March 2020
Specific
Specific
Actual
Defaulted
Impaired
Provisions for
Provisions to
Losses for the
$m
not impaired1
Loans
Impaired Loans
Impaired Loans
12 months ended
Corporate
91
363
232
64%
(4)
Business lending
474
347
195
56%
35
Sovereign
-
-
-
-
-
Bank
-
-
-
-
-
Residential mortgages
4,050
404
114
28%
67
Australian credit cards
-
123
92
75%
164
Other retail
-
312
218
70%
135
Small business
359
501
183
37%
39
Specialised lending
357
52
26
50%
1
Securitisation
-
-
-
-
-
Standardised
78
52
19
37%
-
Total
5,409
2,154
1,079
50%
437
30 June 2019
Specific
Specific
Actual
Defaulted
Impaired
Provisions for
Provisions to
Losses for the
$m
not impaired1
Loans
Impaired Loans
Impaired Loans
9 months ended
Corporate
95
161
75
47%
(5)
Business lending
423
294
160
54%
33
Sovereign
-
-
-
-
-
Bank
-
-
-
-
-
Residential mortgages
3,872
422
119
28%
87
Australian credit cards
-
116
74
64%
235
Other retail
-
310
169
55%
246
Small business
331
399
164
41%
53
Specialised lending
315
108
41
38%
11
Securitisation
-
-
-
-
-
Standardised
65
62
17
27%
2
Total
5,101
1,872
819
44%
662
1 Includes items past 90 days not impaired.
Pillar 3 report
Securitisation
Banking book summary of securitisation activity by asset type
For the 3 months ended
30 June 2020
Amount
Recognised gain or
$m
securitised
loss on sale
Residential mortgages
46,347
-
Credit cards
-
-
Auto and equipment finance
-
-
Business lending
-
-
Investments in ABS
-
-
Other
-
-
Total
46,347
-
For the 6 months ended
31 March 2020
Amount
Recognised gain or
$m
securitised
loss on sale
Residential mortgages
19,547
-
Credit cards
-
-
Auto and equipment finance
318
-
Business lending
-
-
Investments in ABS
-
-
Other
-
-
Total
19,865
-
For the 3 months ended
30 June 2019
Amount
Recognised gain or
$m
securitised
loss on sale
Residential mortgages
4,137
-
Credit cards
-
-
Auto and equipment finance
305
-
Business lending
-
-
Investments in ABS
-
-
Other
-
-
Total
4,442
-
Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 17
Pillar 3 report
Securitisation
Banking book summary of on and off-balance sheet securitisation by exposure type
30 June 2020
On balance sheet
Off-balance
Total Exposure
$m
Securitisation retained
Securitisation purchased
sheet
at Default
Securities
-
8,165
37
8,202
Liquidity facilities
-
-
287
287
Funding facilities
2,702
-
1,049
3,751
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
-
Lending facilities
527
-
291
818
Warehouse facilities
10,160
-
3,917
14,077
Total
13,389
8,165
5,581
27,135
31 March 2020
On balance sheet
Off-balance
Total Exposure
$m
Securitisation retained
Securitisation purchased
sheet
at Default
Securities
-
8,583
39
8,622
Liquidity facilities
-
-
306
306
Funding facilities
3,163
-
783
3,946
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
-
Lending facilities
536
-
299
835
Warehouse facilities
10,408
-
3,980
14,388
Total
14,107
8,583
5,407
28,097
30 June 2019
On balance sheet
Off-balance
Total Exposure
$m
Securitisation retained
Securitisation purchased
sheet
at Default
Securities
-
8,817
34
8,851
Liquidity facilities
-
-
356
356
Funding facilities
2,388
-
1,483
3,871
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
-
Lending facilities
8
-
298
306
Warehouse facilities
9,409
-
3,376
12,785
Total
11,805
8,817
5,547
26,169
Pillar 3 report
Securitisation
Trading book summary of on and off-balance sheet securitisation by exposure type1
30 June 2020
On balance sheet
Off-balance
Total Exposure
$m
Securitisation retained
Securitisation purchased
sheet
at Default
Securities
-
18
-
18
Liquidity facilities
-
-
-
-
Funding facilities
-
-
-
-
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
-
Lending facilities
-
-
-
-
Warehouse facilities
-
-
-
-
Credit enhancements
-
-
-
-
Basis swaps
-
-
109
109
Other derivatives
-
-
18
18
Total
-
18
127
145
31 March 2020
On balance sheet
Off-balance
Total Exposure
$m
Securitisation retained
Securitisation purchased
sheet
at Default
Securities
-
92
-
92
Liquidity facilities
-
-
-
-
Funding facilities
-
-
-
-
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
-
Lending facilities
-
-
-
-
Warehouse facilities
-
-
-
-
Credit enhancements
-
-
-
-
Basis swaps
-
-
116
116
Other derivatives
-
-
16
16
Total
-
92
132
224
30 June 2019
On balance sheet
Off-balance
Total Exposure
$m
Securitisation retained
Securitisation purchased
sheet
at Default
Securities
-
14
-
14
Liquidity facilities
-
-
-
-
Funding facilities
-
-
-
-
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
-
Lending facilities
-
-
-
-
Warehouse facilities
-
-
-
-
Credit enhancements
-
-
-
-
Basis swaps
-
-
59
59
Other derivatives
-
-
13
13
Total
-
14
72
86
1 EAD associated with trading book securitisation is not included in EAD by major type on page 14. Trading book securitisation exposure is captured and risk weighted under APS116 Capital Adequacy: Market Risk.
Pillar 3 report
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
Westpac's LCR as at 30 June 2020 was 140%1 (31 March 2020: 154%) and the average LCR for the
quarter was 146%2 (31 March 2020: 140%).
Liquid assets included in the LCR comprise High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA), the Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF) offered by the Reserve Bank of Australia and additional qualifying Reserve Bank of New Zealand securities. LCR liquid assets also includes Westpac's Initial Allowance and Additional Allowance of the Term Funding Facility (TFF) of $21.1 billion.
Westpac's portfolio of HQLA averaged $112.2 billion over the quarter2.
Funding is sourced from retail, small business, corporate and institutional customer deposits and wholesale funding. Westpac seeks to minimise the outflows associated with this funding by targeting customer deposits with lower LCR outflow rates and actively manages the maturity profile of its wholesale funding portfolio. Westpac maintains a buffer over the regulatory minimum of 100%.
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
$m
Total unweighted
Total weighted
Total unweighted
Total weighted
value (average)2
value (average)2
value (average)2 value (average)2
Liquid assets, of which:
1
High-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
112,215
98,611
2
Alternative liquid assets (ALA)
64,641
46,069
3
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) securities
8,524
8,238
Cash Outflows
4
Retail deposits and deposits from small business
260,515
23,415
252,779
22,866
5
customers, of which:
Stable deposits
127,633
6,382
121,722
6,086
6
Less stable deposits
132,882
17,033
131,057
16,780
7
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
163,325
78,824
133,858
65,160
8
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and
65,410
16,277
53,192
13,224
deposits in networks for cooperative banks
9
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
86,445
51,077
68,623
39,893
10
Unsecured debt
11,470
11,470
12,043
12,043
11
Secured wholesale funding
-
-
12
Additional requirements, of which:
197,854
30,143
193,136
28,113
13
Outflows related to derivatives exposures and other
15,071
15,071
12,582
12,582
collateral requirements
14
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
546
546
1,269
1,269
15
Credit and liquidity facilities
182,237
14,526
179,285
14,262
16
Other contractual funding obligations
324
324
526
526
17
Other contingent funding obligations
38,670
3,331
42,212
3,642
18
Total cash outflows
136,037
120,307
Cash inflows
19
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
5,906
-
6,381
-
20
Inflows from fully performing exposures
10,458
6,216
11,675
7,057
21
Other cash inflows
2,791
2,791
4,282
4,282
22
Total cash inflows
19,155
9,007
22,338
11,339
23
Total liquid assets
185,380
152,918
24
Total net cash outflows
127,030
108,968
25
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)
146%
140%
Number of data points used
63
64
Calculated as total liquid assets divided by total net cash outflows.
Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the quarter.
Pillar 3 report
Appendix I - APS330 quantitative requirements
The following table cross-references the quantitative disclosure requirements outlined in Attachment C of APS330 to the quantitative disclosures made in this report.
APS330 reference
Westpac disclosure
Page
General Requirements
Paragraph 49
Summary leverage ratio
12
Attachment C
Table 3:
(a) to (e)
Capital requirements
10
Capital Adequacy
(f)
Westpac's capital adequacy ratios
8
Capital adequacy ratios of major subsidiary banks
8
Table 4:
(a)
Exposure at Default by major type
14
Credit Risk - general
(b)
Impaired and past due loans
16
disclosures
(c)
General reserve for credit loss
15
Table 5:
(a)
Banking Book summary of securitisation activity by asset type
17
Securitisation exposures
Banking Book summary of on and off-balance sheet
(b)
securitisation by exposure type
18
Trading Book summary of on and off-balance sheet
securitisation by exposure type
19
Attachment F
Table 20: Liquidity
Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure
20
Coverage Ratio disclosure
template
Exchange rates
The following exchange rates were used in this report, and reflect spot rates for the period end.
$
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
30 June 2019
USD
0.6856
0.6191
0.7014
GBP
0.5584
0.5017
0.5534
NZD
1.0698
1.0264
1.0461
EUR
0.6114
0.5620
0.6168
Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 21
Pillar 3 report
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This report contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Forward-looking statements are statements about matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this report and include statements regarding Westpac's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to its business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including, without limitation, future loan loss provisions and financial support to certain borrowers. Words such as 'will', 'may', 'expect', 'intend', 'seek', 'would', 'should', 'could', 'continue', 'plan', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'probability', 'risk', 'aim' or other similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Westpac's current views with respect to future events and are subject to change, certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are, in many instances, beyond Westpac's control, and have been made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon Westpac. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with Westpac's expectations or that the effect of future developments on Westpac will be those anticipated. Actual results could differ materially from those expected, depending on the outcome of various factors, including, but not limited to:
⚫
⚫
the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and is expected to continue to have, a negative impact on our business and global economic conditions, adversely affect a wide-range of Westpac's customers, create increased volatility in financial markets and may result in increased impairments, defaults and write-offs;
disruptions to our business and operations and to the business and operations of key suppliers, third party contractors and customers connected with the COVID-19 pandemic;
the effect of, and changes in, laws, regulations, taxation or accounting standards or practices and government policy, particularly changes to liquidity, leverage and capital requirements;
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
regulatory investigations, reviews, and other actions, inquiries, litigation, fines, penalties, restrictions or other regulator imposed conditions, including as a result of our actual or alleged failure to comply with laws (such as financial crime laws), regulations or regulatory policy;
internal and external events which may adversely impact Westpac's reputation; information security breaches, including cyberattacks;
reliability and security of Westpac's technology and risks associated with changes to technology systems;
the stability of Australian and international financial systems and disruptions to financial markets and any losses or business impacts Westpac or its customers or counterparties may experience as a result;
market volatility, including uncertain conditions in funding, equity and asset markets; adverse asset, credit or capital market conditions;
an increase in defaults in credit exposures because of a deterioration in economic conditions; the conduct, behaviour or practices of Westpac or its staff;
changes to Westpac's credit ratings or to the methodology used by credit rating agencies;
levels of inflation, interest rates (including low or negative rates), exchange rates and market and monetary fluctuations;
market liquidity and investor confidence;
changes in economic conditions, consumer spending, saving and borrowing habits in Australia, New Zealand and in other countries (including as a result of tariffs and protectionist trade measures) in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties conduct their operations and Westpac's ability to maintain or to increase market share, margins and fees, and control expenses;
the effects of competition, including from established providers of financial services and from non-financial service entities in the geographic and business areas in which Westpac conducts its operations;
the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by customers;
the effectiveness of Westpac's risk management policies, including internal processes, systems and employees;
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
the incidence or severity of Westpac-insured events;
the occurrence of environmental change (including as a result of climate change) or external events in countries in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties conduct their operations;
changes to the value of Westpac's intangible assets;
changes in political, social or economic conditions in any of the major markets in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties operate;
the success of strategic decisions involving diversification or innovation, in addition to business expansion activity, business acquisitions and the integration of new businesses; and
various other factors beyond Westpac's control.
22 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report
Pillar 3 report
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
The above list is not exhaustive. For certain other factors that may impact on forward-looking statements made by Westpac refer to 'Risk factors' in Westpac's 2020 Interim Financial Results Announcement. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Westpac, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events.
Westpac is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this report.
