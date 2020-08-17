Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (June 2020) 0 08/17/2020 | 05:53pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Release 18 AUGUST 2020 Level 18, 275 Kent Street Sydney, NSW, 2000 Pillar 3 Report as at 30 June 2020 Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac") today provides the attached Pillar 3 Report as at 30 June 2020. For further information: David Lording Andrew Bowden Group Head of Media Relations Head of Investor Relations 0419 683 411 0438 284 863 This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary. Pillar 3 Report June 2020 Incorporating the requirements of APS330 Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 Pillar 3 report Table of contents Structure of Pillar 3 report Executive summary 3 Introduction 5 Group structure 7 Capital overview 8 Leverage ratio 12 Credit risk exposures 13 Securitisation 17 Liquidity coverage ratio 20 Appendix Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements 21 Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements 22 In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise). In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars. Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding. In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflect the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) implementation of Basel III. Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only. 2 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Executive summary Key capital ratios 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 30 June 2019 Level 2 Regulatory capital structure Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions ($m) 48,679 47,982 44,459 Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($m) 450,564 443,905 422,164 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio % 10.80 10.81 10.53 Additional Tier 1 capital ratio % 2.06 2.13 2.19 Tier 1 capital ratio % 12.86 12.94 12.72 Tier 2 capital % 3.13 3.35 1.78 Total regulatory capital ratio % 15.99 16.29 14.50 APRA leverage ratio % 5.88 5.66 5.67 Level 1 Regulatory capital structure Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions ($m) 49,305 48,482 43,376 Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($m) 443,613 437,137 411,240 Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio % 11.11 11.09 10.55 CET1 capital ratio movement for Third Quarter 2020 The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.80% at 30 June 2020 is little changed from the 31 March CET1 ratio of 10.81%. The cash earnings contribution for the quarter was largely offset by higher RWA and an increase in other capital deductions. Higher RWA reflects the impact of credit deterioration across the portfolio together with overlays for potential further deterioration. The ratio of RWA to Exposure at Default (EAD) increased by 1.4 percentage points since March 2020 to 38.4%1, which has reduced the CET1 ratio at 30 June 2020 by 30 basis points. CET1 movement - Third Quarter 2020 Key movements in the CET1 capital ratio over the quarter due to: 3Q20 cash earnings of $1,318 million (29 basis point increase), which included impairment charges of $826 million. Impairment charges over the quarter have lifted the provision coverage, with the ratio of total provisions to credit RWA of 1.70% at 30 June 2020 up from 1.57% at 31 March 2020

RWA increase (27 basis point decrease), mainly driven by higher credit risk RWA from a deterioration in credit quality and overlays;

Foreign currency impacts (3 basis point decrease) 2 from the appreciation of the A$ against the NZ$ and US$; and

from the appreciation of the A$ against the NZ$ and US$; and Capital deductions and other capital movements (6 basis point decrease), comprising deferred tax assets related to credit provisions (7 basis point decrease) and other deductions (2 basis point decrease), partially offset by the sale of the remaining holding in Pendal Group Limited (3 basis point increase). The capital deduction for regulatory expected loss remained at nil as eligible provisions still exceed regulatory expected loss at 30 June 2020. Calculated as EAD/credit RWA excluding sovereigns, banks and standardised exposure classes. Reflecting the net impact of movements in the foreign currency translation reserve and RWA. Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 3 Pillar 3 report Executive summary Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) $m 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 30 June 2019 Risk weighted assets at Level 2 Credit risk 373,675 369,142 366,701 Market risk 9,486 8,396 8,037 Operational risk 54,090 54,093 41,266 Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) 6,849 5,305 2,745 Other 6,464 6,969 3,415 Total RWA 450,564 443,905 422,164 Total Exposure at Default 1,058,269 1,089,104 1,033,702 Total RWA increased $6.7 billion or 1.5% over the quarter mainly driven by an increase in credit risk RWA. The $4.5 billion increase in credit risk RWA included: An overlay to the probability of default for corporate, business lending and specialised lending 1 which led to a $7bn increase in RWA and an associated increase in regulatory expected loss of $323 million.

In line with APRA guidance, ADI's are permitted to maintain the existing internal rating of these borrowers and instead reflect the increase in credit risk (probability of default) of impacted borrowers through an overlay. This overlay will be reviewed regularly as individual customers are assessed and re-gradings are finalised.

which led to a $7bn increase in RWA and an associated increase in regulatory expected loss of $323 million. In line with APRA guidance, ADI's are permitted to maintain the existing internal rating of these borrowers and instead reflect the increase in credit risk (probability of default) of impacted borrowers through an overlay. This overlay will be reviewed regularly as individual customers are assessed and re-gradings are finalised. Credit quality deterioration increasing RWA by $6.2 billion mainly comprising: Mortgages up $3.6 billion primarily from a rise in customers in hardship. This reflects our approach to applying COVID-19 relief which means a number of customers were offered assistance through our hardship program. There is no impact to RWA from customers that are on repayment deferral packages in accordance with APRA guidance 2 ; Downgrades across the corporate and business portfolios, which increased RWA by $2.1 billion; and Small business and other portfolios up $0.5 billion mainly from an increase in defaulted and impaired loans.

Offset by a $8.7 billion decline in RWA from:

$1.8 billion from lower lending due to subdued demand across retail and business portfolios, and from exposure reductions in corporate;

Foreign currency translation impacts decreased RWA by $4.4 billion due to the appreciation of the A$ against the US$ and NZ$; and A decrease in mark-to-market related credit risk and counterparty credit risk RWA of $2.5 billion. Non-credit risk RWA increased $2.1 billion from higher market risk RWA (up $1.1 billion) and IRRBB (up $1.5 billion). These were partly offset by a $0.5 billion decrease in Other RWA. Exposure at Default Exposure at default (EAD) decreased $30.8 billion (or 2.8%) over the quarter, primarily due to lower sovereign associated with decreased liquidity needs and lower corporate exposures. Leverage Ratio The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure3. At 30 June 2020, Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.88%, up 22 basis points since 31 March 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Westpac's average LCR for the quarter ending 30 June 2020 was 146% (March quarter 2020: 140%)4. The overlay has impacted the following assets classes: Corporate ($0.8 billion RWA, $22 million regulatory expected loss), Busines lending ($2.1 billion RWA, $88 million regulatory expected loss) and Specialised lending ($4.1 billion RWA, $213 million regulatory expected loss). 23 March 2020 'APRA advises regulatory approach to COVID-19 support' and updated guidance on 8 July 2020 APRA updates regulatory approach to loans subject to repayment deferral'. As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy. Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the relevant quarter. 4 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Introduction Westpac Banking Corporation is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the APRA. APRA has accredited Westpac to apply advanced models permitted by the Basel III global capital adequacy regime to the measurement of its regulatory capital requirements. Westpac uses the Advanced Internal Ratings-Based approach (Advanced IRB) for credit risk and the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for operational risk. In accordance with APS330 Public Disclosure, financial institutions that have received this accreditation, such as Westpac, are required to disclose prudential information about their risk management practices on a semi-annual basis. A subset of this information must be disclosed quarterly. In addition to this report, the regulatory disclosures section of the Westpac website1 contains the reporting requirements for: Capital instruments under Attachment B of APS330; and

The identification of potential Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIB) under Attachment H of APS330 (disclosed annually). Capital instruments disclosures are updated when: A new capital instrument is issued that will form part of regulatory capital; or

A capital instrument is redeemed, converted into CET1 capital, written off, or its terms and conditions are changed. 1 http://www.westpac.com.au/about-westpac/investor-centre/financial-information/regulatory-disclosures/ Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 5 Pillar 3 report Group structure Westpac seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised at all times. APRA applies a tiered approach to measuring Westpac's capital adequacy1 by assessing financial strength at three levels: Level 1, comprising Westpac Banking Corporation and its subsidiary entities that have been approved by APRA as being part of a single 'Extended Licensed Entity' (ELE) for the purposes of measuring capital adequacy;

Level 2, the consolidation of Westpac Banking Corporation and all its subsidiary entities except those entities specifically excluded by APRA regulations. The head of the Level 2 group is Westpac Banking Corporation; and

Level 3, the consolidation of Westpac Banking Corporation and all its subsidiary entities. Unless otherwise specified, all quantitative disclosures in this report refer to the prudential assessment of Westpac's financial strength on a Level 2 basis2. The Westpac Group The following diagram shows the Level 3 conglomerate group and illustrates the different tiers of regulatory consolidation. Westpac Banking Corporation Westpac Level 1 Westpac Other Westpac Level 2 Regulatory non-consolidated subsidiaries New Zealand Ltd subsidiaries subsidiaries Level 1 Consolidation Level 2 Consolidation Level 3 Consolidation Accounting consolidation3 The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets and liabilities of all subsidiaries (including structured entities) controlled by Westpac. Westpac and its subsidiaries are referred to collectively as the 'Group'. The effects of all transactions between entities in the Group are eliminated. Control exists when the parent entity is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with an entity, and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over that entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control commences and they are no longer consolidated from the date that control ceases. Group entities excluded from the regulatory consolidation at Level 2 Regulatory consolidation at Level 2 covers the global operations of Westpac and its subsidiary entities, including other controlled banking, securities and financial entities, except for those entities involved in the following business activities: insurance;

acting as manager, responsible entity, approved trustee, trustee or similar role in relation to funds management;

non-financial (commercial) operations; or

(commercial) operations; or special purpose entities to which assets have been transferred in accordance with the requirements of APS120 Securitisation. Retained earnings and equity investments in subsidiary entities excluded from the consolidation at Level 2 are deducted from capital, with the exception of securitisation special purpose entities. 1 APS110 Capital Adequacy outlines the overall framework adopted by APRA for the purpose of assessing the capital adequacy of an ADI. Impaired assets and provisions held in Level 3 entities are excluded from the tables in this report. Refer to Note 31 of Westpac's 2019 Annual Report for further details. 6 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Group structure Subsidiary banking entities Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL), a wholly owned subsidiary entity, is a registered bank incorporated in New Zealand and regulated by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). WNZL uses the Advanced IRB approach for credit risk and the AMA for operational risk. Other subsidiary banking entities in the Group include Westpac Bank-PNG-Limited and Westpac Europe Limited. For the purposes of determining Westpac's capital adequacy subsidiary banking entities are consolidated at Level 2. Restrictions and major impediments on the transfer of funds or regulatory capital within the Group Minimum capital ('thin capitalisation') rules Tax legislation in most jurisdictions in which the Group operates prescribes minimum levels of capital that must be retained in that jurisdiction to avoid a portion of the interest costs incurred in the jurisdiction ceasing to be tax deductible. Capital for these purposes includes both contributed capital and non-distributed retained earnings. Westpac seeks to maintain sufficient capital/retained earnings to comply with these rules. Tax costs associated with repatriation Repatriation of retained earnings (and capital) may result in tax being payable in either the jurisdiction from which the repatriation occurs or Australia on receipt of the relevant amounts. This cost would reduce the amount actually repatriated. Intra-group exposure limits Exposures to related entities are managed within the prudential limits prescribed by APRA in APS222 Associations with Related Entities1. Westpac has an internal limit structure and approval process governing credit exposures to related entities. This limit structure and approval process, combined with APRA's prudential limits, is designed to reduce the potential for unacceptable contagion risk. Prudential regulation of subsidiary entities Certain subsidiary banking, insurance and trustee entities are subject to local prudential regulation in their own right, including capital adequacy requirements and investment or intra-group exposure limits. Westpac seeks to ensure that its subsidiary entities are adequately capitalised and adhere to regulatory requirements at all times. There are no capital deficiencies in subsidiary entities excluded from the regulatory consolidation at Level 2. On 4 November 2019, the RBNZ advised it would change WNZL's conditions of registration to remove the 2% overlay applying to its minimum capital requirements from 31 December 2019. This overlay had been in place since 31 December 2017 following the RBNZ's review of WNZL's compliance with the RBNZ's 'Capital Adequacy Framework' (Internal Models Based Approach) (BS2B). On 2 April 2020, a decision was made by the RBNZ to freeze the distribution of dividends on ordinary shares by all banks in New Zealand during the period of economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. 1 For the purposes of APS222, subsidiaries controlled by Westpac, other than subsidiaries that form part of the ELE, represent 'related entities'. Prudential and internal limits apply to intra-group exposures between the ELE and related entities, both on an individual and aggregate basis. Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 7 Pillar 3 report Capital overview Capital management strategy Westpac's approach to capital management seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised as an ADI. Westpac evaluates its approach to capital management through an Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP), the key features of which include: the development of a capital management strategy, including consideration of regulatory minimums, capital buffers and contingency plans;

consideration of both regulatory and economic capital requirements;

a stress testing framework that challenges the capital measures, coverage and requirements including the impact of adverse economic scenarios; and

consideration of the perspectives of external stakeholders including rating agencies as well as equity and debt investors. During the period of disruption caused by COVID-19, Westpac will seek to operate with the following principles in relation to capital: prioritise maintaining capital strength;

retain capital to absorb further downside on credit quality and acknowledge a high degree of uncertainty regarding the length and depth of this stress;

allow for capital flexibility to support lending to customers; and

in line with APRA guidance, where necessary utilise some of the "unquestionably strong" buffer and seek to maintain a buffer above the regulatory minimum. These principles take into consideration: current regulatory capital minimums and the capital conservation buffer (CCB), which together are the Total CET1 Requirement. In line with the above, the Total CET1 Requirement for Westpac is at least 8.0%, based upon an industry minimum CET1 requirement of 4.5% plus a capital buffer of at least 3.5% applicable to D-SIBs 1, 2 ;

D-SIBs ; stress testing to calibrate an appropriate buffer against a downturn; and

quarterly volatility of capital ratios due to the half yearly cycle of ordinary dividend payments. Westpac will revise its target capital levels once the medium to longer term impacts of COVID-19 are clearer, taking into account APRA's expectations for the timing of any capital rebuilding required and the finalisation of APRA's review of the capital adequacy framework. APRA announcements on capital On 27 July 2020, APRA released further capital management guidance for ADIs3. This guidance included APRA's expectation that for 2020, ADIs will retain at least half of their earnings, actively use dividend reinvestment plans (DRPs) and/or other capital management initiatives to at least partially offset the diminution in capital from distributions and conduct regular stress testing to inform decision-making and demonstrate ongoing lending capacity. APRA also committed to ensuring that any rebuild of capital buffers, if required, will be conducted in a gradual manner. APRA noted that the implementation of the Basel III capital reforms, which will embed the 'unquestionably strong' level of capital in the framework, has been postponed to 1 January 2023. Noting that APRA may apply higher CET1 requirements for an individual ADI. If an ADI's CET1 ratio falls below the Total CET1 Requirement (at least 8%), they face restrictions on the distribution of earnings, such as dividends, distribution payments on AT1 capital instruments and discretionary staff bonuses. Letter to Authorised Deposit Taking institutions - Capital Management, 29 July 2020. 8 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Capital overview Westpac's capital adequacy ratios % 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 30 June 2019 The Westpac Group at Level 2 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.8 10.8 10.5 Additional Tier 1 capital 2.1 2.1 2.2 Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 12.9 12.7 Tier 2 capital 3.1 3.4 1.8 Total regulatory capital ratio 16.0 16.3 14.5 The Westpac Group at Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.1 11.1 10.5 Additional Tier 1 capital 2.1 2.2 2.3 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.2 13.3 12.8 Tier 2 capital 3.2 3.4 1.9 Total regulatory capital ratio 16.4 16.7 14.7 Westpac New Zealand Limited's capital adequacy ratios % 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 30 June 2019 Westpac New Zealand Limited Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.9 11.4 12.0 Additional Tier 1 capital 2.6 2.7 2.7 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.5 14.1 14.7 Tier 2 capital 2.1 1.8 2.0 Total regulatory capital ratio 16.6 15.9 16.7 Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 9 Pillar 3 report Capital overview Capital requirements This table shows risk weighted assets and associated capital requirements1 for each risk type included in the regulatory assessment of Westpac's capital adequacy. More detailed disclosures on the prudential assessment of capital requirements are presented in the following sections of this report.234 30 June 2020 IRB Standardised Total Risk Total Capital $m Approach Approach2 Weighted Assets Required1 Credit risk Corporate 76,303 1,012 77,315 6,185 Business lending 37,584 913 38,497 3,080 Sovereign 2,194 1,233 3,427 274 Bank 6,461 63 6,524 522 Residential mortgages 134,425 4,567 138,992 11,119 Australian credit cards 4,332 - 4,332 347 Other retail 10,594 796 11,390 911 Small business 17,638 - 17,638 1,411 Specialised lending 59,114 458 59,572 4,766 Securitisation 5,429 - 5,429 434 Mark-to-market related credit risk3 - 10,559 10,559 845 Total 354,074 19,601 373,675 29,894 Market risk 9,486 759 Operational risk 54,090 4,327 Interest rate risk in the banking book 6,849 548 Other assets4 6,464 517 Total 450,564 36,045 31 March 2020 IRB Standardised Total Risk Total Capital $m Approach Approach2 Weighted Assets Required1 Credit risk Corporate 78,288 1,087 79,375 6,350 Business lending 34,493 993 35,486 2,839 Sovereign 2,192 1,354 3,546 284 Bank 6,956 51 7,007 561 Residential mortgages 131,424 4,714 136,138 10,891 Australian credit cards 4,837 - 4,837 387 Other retail 11,594 805 12,399 992 Small business 16,812 - 16,812 1,345 Specialised lending 56,004 503 56,507 4,521 Securitisation 5,747 - 5,747 460 Mark-to-market related credit risk3 - 11,289 11,289 903 Total 348,347 20,795 369,142 29,533 Market risk 8,396 672 Operational risk 54,093 4,327 Interest rate risk in the banking book 5,305 424 Other assets4 6,969 558 Total 443,905 35,514 Total capital required is calculated as 8% of total risk weighted assets. Westpac's Standardised risk weighted assets are categorised based on their equivalent IRB categories. Mark-to-market related credit risk is measured under the standardised approach. It is also known as Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) risk. Other assets include cash items, unsettled transactions, fixed assets and other non-interest earning assets. 10 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Capital overview 30 June 2019 IRB Standardised Total Risk Total Capital $m Approach Approach2 Weighted Assets Required1 Credit risk Corporate 73,728 1,720 75,448 6,036 Business lending 35,921 969 36,890 2,951 Sovereign 1,899 1,074 2,973 238 Bank 7,317 44 7,361 589 Residential mortgages 134,702 5,155 139,857 11,189 Australian credit cards 5,741 - 5,741 459 Other retail 12,898 917 13,815 1,105 Small business 16,331 - 16,331 1,307 Specialised lending 53,887 446 54,333 4,347 Securitisation 5,749 - 5,749 460 Mark-to-market related credit risk3 - 8,203 8,203 656 Total 348,173 18,528 366,701 29,337 Market risk 8,037 643 Operational risk 41,266 3,301 Interest rate risk in the banking book 2,745 220 Other assets4 3,415 273 Total 422,164 33,774 Total capital required is calculated as 8% of total risk weighted assets. Westpac's Standardised risk weighted assets are categorised based on their equivalent IRB categories. Mark-to-market related credit risk is measured under the standardised approach. It is also known as Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) risk. Other assets include cash items, unsettled transactions, fixed assets and other non-interest earning assets. Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 11 Pillar 3 report Leverage ratio disclosure Leverage ratio The following table summarises Westpac's leverage ratio. This has been determined using APRA's definition of the leverage ratio as specified in APS110 Capital Adequacy. $ billion 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 30 September 2019 Tier 1 Capital 57.9 57.5 56.8 55.1 Total Exposures 985.6 1,014.2 948.7 968.8 Leverage ratio 5.9% 5.7% 6.0% 5.7% 12 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Credit risk exposures Summary credit risk disclosure12 Regulatory Expected Specific Actual 30 June 2020 Risk Regulatory Loss for Provisions Losses for Exposure Weighted Expected non-defaulted Impaired for Impaired the 9 months $m at Default Assets Loss1 exposures Loans Loans ended Corporate 135,178 76,303 820 580 425 236 (4) Business lending 54,710 37,584 805 538 377 206 55 Sovereign 116,800 2,194 1 1 - - - Bank 23,919 6,461 7 7 - - - Residential mortgages 551,420 134,425 1,898 1,125 379 102 96 Australian credit cards 17,649 4,332 269 195 127 75 247 Other retail 14,110 10,594 573 359 387 213 196 Small business 33,099 17,638 669 393 816 294 55 Specialised Lending 64,943 59,114 1,011 790 59 25 1 Securitisation 27,135 5,429 - - - - - Standardised2 19,306 19,601 - - 49 20 1 Total 1,058,269 373,675 6,053 3,988 2,619 1,171 647 Regulatory Expected Specific Actual 31 March 2020 Risk Regulatory Loss for Provisions Losses for Exposure Weighted Expected non-defaulted Impaired for Impaired the 6 months $m at Default Assets Loss1 exposures Loans Loans ended Corporate 146,529 78,288 787 547 363 232 (4) Business lending 54,428 34,493 669 413 347 195 35 Sovereign 127,064 2,192 2 2 - - - Bank 26,633 6,956 9 9 - - - Residential mortgages 553,866 131,424 1,788 1,229 404 114 67 Australian credit cards 18,601 4,837 314 238 123 92 164 Other retail 15,223 11,594 601 419 312 218 135 Small business 33,181 16,812 557 378 501 183 39 Specialised Lending 65,866 56,004 813 583 52 26 1 Securitisation 28,097 5,747 - - - - - Standardised2 19,616 20,795 - - 52 19 - Total 1,089,104 369,142 5,540 3,818 2,154 1,079 437 Regulatory Expected Specific Actual 30 June 2019 Risk Regulatory Loss for Provisions Losses for Exposure Weighted Expected non-defaulted Impaired for Impaired the 9 months $m at Default Assets Loss1 exposures Loans Loans ended Corporate 134,686 73,728 554 468 161 75 (5) Business lending 55,274 35,921 646 428 294 160 33 Sovereign 80,171 1,899 2 2 - - - Bank 26,224 7,317 8 8 - - - Residential mortgages 562,101 134,702 1,708 1,139 422 119 87 Australian credit cards 18,493 5,741 355 283 116 74 235 Other retail 16,375 12,898 619 448 310 169 246 Small business 33,429 16,331 504 347 399 164 53 Specialised Lending 63,525 53,887 780 554 108 41 11 Securitisation 26,169 5,749 - - - - - Standardised2 17,255 18,528 - - 62 17 2 Total 1,033,702 366,701 5,176 3,677 1,872 819 662 Includes regulatory expected losses for defaulted and non-defaulted exposures. Includes mark-to-market related credit risk. Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 13 Pillar 3 report Credit risk exposures Exposure at Default by major type123 30 June 2020 On balance Off-balance sheet Total Exposure Average $m sheet Non-market related Market related at Default 3 months ended1 Corporate 61,212 60,146 13,820 135,178 140,854 Business lending 42,209 12,501 - 54,710 54,569 Sovereign 103,877 1,675 11,248 116,800 121,932 Bank 14,237 2,010 7,672 23,919 25,276 Residential mortgages 484,540 66,880 - 551,420 552,643 Australian credit cards 7,268 10,381 - 17,649 18,125 Other retail 10,841 3,269 - 14,110 14,667 Small business 26,023 7,076 - 33,099 33,140 Specialised lending 53,231 9,652 2,060 64,943 65,405 Securitisation2 21,554 5,457 124 27,135 27,616 Standardised 12,838 1,211 5,257 19,306 19,461 Total 837,830 180,258 40,181 1,058,269 1,073,688 31 March 2020 On balance Off-balance sheet Total Exposure Average $m sheet Non-market related Market related at Default 12 months ended3 Corporate 69,038 57,950 19,541 146,529 140,586 Business lending 42,083 12,345 - 54,428 54,546 Sovereign 119,847 1,857 5,360 127,064 102,570 Bank 14,899 2,415 9,319 26,633 27,505 Residential mortgages 486,270 67,596 - 553,866 555,459 Australian credit cards 8,218 10,383 - 18,601 18,434 Other retail 11,881 3,342 - 15,223 15,607 Small business 26,181 7,000 - 33,181 33,311 Specialised lending 54,066 9,750 2,050 65,866 65,739 Securitisation2 22,690 5,276 131 28,097 27,269 Standardised 13,476 1,162 4,978 19,616 19,992 Total 868,649 179,076 41,379 1,089,104 1,061,018 30 June 2019 On balance Off-balance sheet Total Exposure Average $m sheet Non-market related Market related at Default 3 months ended4 Corporate 63,514 59,650 11,522 134,686 135,094 Business lending 43,029 12,245 - 55,274 54,787 Sovereign 76,109 1,518 2,544 80,171 79,872 Bank 16,609 2,236 7,379 26,224 25,848 Residential mortgages 488,220 73,881 - 562,101 560,131 Australian credit cards 9,477 9,016 - 18,493 18,672 Other retail 12,974 3,401 - 16,375 16,479 Small business 26,622 6,807 - 33,429 33,355 Specialised lending 51,704 10,503 1,318 63,525 64,153 Securitisation2 20,619 5,354 196 26,169 26,049 Standardised 13,451 1,149 2,655 17,255 17,322 Total 822,328 185,760 25,614 1,033,702 1,031,766 Average is based on exposures as at 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020. The EAD associated with securitisations is for the banking book only. Average is based on exposures as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 30 September 2019. Average is based on exposures as 30 June 2019 and 31 March 2019. 14 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Credit risk exposures Loan impairment provisions APS220 Credit Quality requires that Westpac report specific provisions and a General Reserve for Credit Loss (GRCL). All Individually Assessed Provisions (IAP) raised under Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) are classified as specific provisions. All Collectively Assessed Provisions (CAP) raised under AAS are either classified into specific provisions or a GRCL. 1 30 June 2020 A-IFRS Provisions Total Regulatory $m IAPs CAPs Provisions Specific Provisions for impaired loans 607 564 1,171 for defaulted but not impaired loans NA 860 860 For Stage 2 NA 2,167 2,167 Total Specific Provision 1 607 3,591 4,198 1 General Reserve for Credit Loss NA 2,172 2,172 Total provisions for ECL 607 5,763 6,370 31 March 2020 A-IFRS Provisions Total Regulatory $m IAPs CAPs Provisions Specific Provisions for impaired loans 606 473 1,079 for defaulted but not impaired loans NA 628 628 For Stage 2 NA 2,184 2,184 Total Specific Provision 1 606 3,285 3,891 1 General Reserve for Credit Loss NA 1,900 1,900 Total provisions for ECL 606 5,185 5,791 30 June 2019 A-IFRS Provisions Total Regulatory $m IAPs CAPs Provisions Specific Provisions for impaired loans 438 381 819 for defaulted but not impaired loans NA 573 573 For Stage 2 NA 1,281 1,281 Total Specific Provision 1 438 2,235 2,673 1 General Reserve for Credit Loss NA 1,394 1,394 Total provisions for ECL 438 3,629 4,067 1 Provisions classified according to APRA's letter dated 4 July 2017 "Provisions for regulatory purposes and AASB 9 financial instruments". Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 15 Pillar 3 report Credit risk exposures Impaired and past due loans The following tables disclose the crystallisation of credit risk as impairment and loss. Analysis of exposures defaulted not impaired, impaired loans, related provisions and actual losses is broken down by concentrations reflecting Westpac's asset categories. 30 June 2020 Specific Specific Actual Defaulted Impaired Provisions for Provisions to Losses for the $m not impaired1 Loans Impaired Loans Impaired Loans 9 months ended Corporate 89 425 236 56% (4) Business lending 568 377 206 55% 55 Sovereign - - - - - Bank - - - - - Residential mortgages 6,692 379 102 27% 96 Australian credit cards - 127 75 59% 247 Other retail 2 387 213 55% 196 Small business 516 816 294 36% 55 Specialised lending 331 59 25 42% 1 Securitisation - - - - - Standardised 105 49 20 41% 1 Total 8,303 2,619 1,171 45% 647 31 March 2020 Specific Specific Actual Defaulted Impaired Provisions for Provisions to Losses for the $m not impaired1 Loans Impaired Loans Impaired Loans 12 months ended Corporate 91 363 232 64% (4) Business lending 474 347 195 56% 35 Sovereign - - - - - Bank - - - - - Residential mortgages 4,050 404 114 28% 67 Australian credit cards - 123 92 75% 164 Other retail - 312 218 70% 135 Small business 359 501 183 37% 39 Specialised lending 357 52 26 50% 1 Securitisation - - - - - Standardised 78 52 19 37% - Total 5,409 2,154 1,079 50% 437 30 June 2019 Specific Specific Actual Defaulted Impaired Provisions for Provisions to Losses for the $m not impaired1 Loans Impaired Loans Impaired Loans 9 months ended Corporate 95 161 75 47% (5) Business lending 423 294 160 54% 33 Sovereign - - - - - Bank - - - - - Residential mortgages 3,872 422 119 28% 87 Australian credit cards - 116 74 64% 235 Other retail - 310 169 55% 246 Small business 331 399 164 41% 53 Specialised lending 315 108 41 38% 11 Securitisation - - - - - Standardised 65 62 17 27% 2 Total 5,101 1,872 819 44% 662 1 Includes items past 90 days not impaired. 16 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Securitisation Banking book summary of securitisation activity by asset type For the 3 months ended 30 June 2020 Amount Recognised gain or $m securitised loss on sale Residential mortgages 46,347 - Credit cards - - Auto and equipment finance - - Business lending - - Investments in ABS - - Other - - Total 46,347 - For the 6 months ended 31 March 2020 Amount Recognised gain or $m securitised loss on sale Residential mortgages 19,547 - Credit cards - - Auto and equipment finance 318 - Business lending - - Investments in ABS - - Other - - Total 19,865 - For the 3 months ended 30 June 2019 Amount Recognised gain or $m securitised loss on sale Residential mortgages 4,137 - Credit cards - - Auto and equipment finance 305 - Business lending - - Investments in ABS - - Other - - Total 4,442 - Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 17 Pillar 3 report Securitisation Banking book summary of on and off-balance sheet securitisation by exposure type 30 June 2020 On balance sheet Off-balance Total Exposure $m Securitisation retained Securitisation purchased sheet at Default Securities - 8,165 37 8,202 Liquidity facilities - - 287 287 Funding facilities 2,702 - 1,049 3,751 Underwriting facilities - - - - Lending facilities 527 - 291 818 Warehouse facilities 10,160 - 3,917 14,077 Total 13,389 8,165 5,581 27,135 31 March 2020 On balance sheet Off-balance Total Exposure $m Securitisation retained Securitisation purchased sheet at Default Securities - 8,583 39 8,622 Liquidity facilities - - 306 306 Funding facilities 3,163 - 783 3,946 Underwriting facilities - - - - Lending facilities 536 - 299 835 Warehouse facilities 10,408 - 3,980 14,388 Total 14,107 8,583 5,407 28,097 30 June 2019 On balance sheet Off-balance Total Exposure $m Securitisation retained Securitisation purchased sheet at Default Securities - 8,817 34 8,851 Liquidity facilities - - 356 356 Funding facilities 2,388 - 1,483 3,871 Underwriting facilities - - - - Lending facilities 8 - 298 306 Warehouse facilities 9,409 - 3,376 12,785 Total 11,805 8,817 5,547 26,169 18 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Securitisation Trading book summary of on and off-balance sheet securitisation by exposure type1 30 June 2020 On balance sheet Off-balance Total Exposure $m Securitisation retained Securitisation purchased sheet at Default Securities - 18 - 18 Liquidity facilities - - - - Funding facilities - - - - Underwriting facilities - - - - Lending facilities - - - - Warehouse facilities - - - - Credit enhancements - - - - Basis swaps - - 109 109 Other derivatives - - 18 18 Total - 18 127 145 31 March 2020 On balance sheet Off-balance Total Exposure $m Securitisation retained Securitisation purchased sheet at Default Securities - 92 - 92 Liquidity facilities - - - - Funding facilities - - - - Underwriting facilities - - - - Lending facilities - - - - Warehouse facilities - - - - Credit enhancements - - - - Basis swaps - - 116 116 Other derivatives - - 16 16 Total - 92 132 224 30 June 2019 On balance sheet Off-balance Total Exposure $m Securitisation retained Securitisation purchased sheet at Default Securities - 14 - 14 Liquidity facilities - - - - Funding facilities - - - - Underwriting facilities - - - - Lending facilities - - - - Warehouse facilities - - - - Credit enhancements - - - - Basis swaps - - 59 59 Other derivatives - - 13 13 Total - 14 72 86 1 EAD associated with trading book securitisation is not included in EAD by major type on page 14. Trading book securitisation exposure is captured and risk weighted under APS116 Capital Adequacy: Market Risk. Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 19 Pillar 3 report Liquidity Coverage Ratio Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Westpac's LCR as at 30 June 2020 was 140%1 (31 March 2020: 154%) and the average LCR for the quarter was 146%2 (31 March 2020: 140%). Liquid assets included in the LCR comprise High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA), the Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF) offered by the Reserve Bank of Australia and additional qualifying Reserve Bank of New Zealand securities. LCR liquid assets also includes Westpac's Initial Allowance and Additional Allowance of the Term Funding Facility (TFF) of $21.1 billion. Westpac's portfolio of HQLA averaged $112.2 billion over the quarter2. Funding is sourced from retail, small business, corporate and institutional customer deposits and wholesale funding. Westpac seeks to minimise the outflows associated with this funding by targeting customer deposits with lower LCR outflow rates and actively manages the maturity profile of its wholesale funding portfolio. Westpac maintains a buffer over the regulatory minimum of 100%. 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 $m Total unweighted Total weighted Total unweighted Total weighted value (average)2 value (average)2 value (average)2 value (average)2 Liquid assets, of which: 1 High-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 112,215 98,611 2 Alternative liquid assets (ALA) 64,641 46,069 3 Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) securities 8,524 8,238 Cash Outflows 4 Retail deposits and deposits from small business 260,515 23,415 252,779 22,866 5 customers, of which: Stable deposits 127,633 6,382 121,722 6,086 6 Less stable deposits 132,882 17,033 131,057 16,780 7 Unsecured wholesale funding, of which: 163,325 78,824 133,858 65,160 8 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and 65,410 16,277 53,192 13,224 deposits in networks for cooperative banks 9 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 86,445 51,077 68,623 39,893 10 Unsecured debt 11,470 11,470 12,043 12,043 11 Secured wholesale funding - - 12 Additional requirements, of which: 197,854 30,143 193,136 28,113 13 Outflows related to derivatives exposures and other 15,071 15,071 12,582 12,582 collateral requirements 14 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products 546 546 1,269 1,269 15 Credit and liquidity facilities 182,237 14,526 179,285 14,262 16 Other contractual funding obligations 324 324 526 526 17 Other contingent funding obligations 38,670 3,331 42,212 3,642 18 Total cash outflows 136,037 120,307 Cash inflows 19 Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) 5,906 - 6,381 - 20 Inflows from fully performing exposures 10,458 6,216 11,675 7,057 21 Other cash inflows 2,791 2,791 4,282 4,282 22 Total cash inflows 19,155 9,007 22,338 11,339 23 Total liquid assets 185,380 152,918 24 Total net cash outflows 127,030 108,968 25 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) 146% 140% Number of data points used 63 64 Calculated as total liquid assets divided by total net cash outflows. Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the quarter. 20 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Appendix I - APS330 quantitative requirements The following table cross-references the quantitative disclosure requirements outlined in Attachment C of APS330 to the quantitative disclosures made in this report. APS330 reference Westpac disclosure Page General Requirements Paragraph 49 Summary leverage ratio 12 Attachment C Table 3: (a) to (e) Capital requirements 10 Capital Adequacy (f) Westpac's capital adequacy ratios 8 Capital adequacy ratios of major subsidiary banks 8 Table 4: (a) Exposure at Default by major type 14 Credit Risk - general (b) Impaired and past due loans 16 disclosures (c) General reserve for credit loss 15 Table 5: (a) Banking Book summary of securitisation activity by asset type 17 Securitisation exposures Banking Book summary of on and off-balance sheet (b) securitisation by exposure type 18 Trading Book summary of on and off-balance sheet securitisation by exposure type 19 Attachment F Table 20: Liquidity Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure 20 Coverage Ratio disclosure template Exchange rates The following exchange rates were used in this report, and reflect spot rates for the period end. $ 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 30 June 2019 USD 0.6856 0.6191 0.7014 GBP 0.5584 0.5017 0.5534 NZD 1.0698 1.0264 1.0461 EUR 0.6114 0.5620 0.6168 Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 21 Pillar 3 report Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements This report contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this report and include statements regarding Westpac's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to its business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including, without limitation, future loan loss provisions and financial support to certain borrowers. Words such as 'will', 'may', 'expect', 'intend', 'seek', 'would', 'should', 'could', 'continue', 'plan', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'probability', 'risk', 'aim' or other similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Westpac's current views with respect to future events and are subject to change, certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are, in many instances, beyond Westpac's control, and have been made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon Westpac. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with Westpac's expectations or that the effect of future developments on Westpac will be those anticipated. Actual results could differ materially from those expected, depending on the outcome of various factors, including, but not limited to: ⚫ ⚫ the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and is expected to continue to have, a negative impact on our business and global economic conditions, adversely affect a wide-range of Westpac's customers, create increased volatility in financial markets and may result in increased impairments, defaults and write-offs; disruptions to our business and operations and to the business and operations of key suppliers, third party contractors and customers connected with the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of, and changes in, laws, regulations, taxation or accounting standards or practices and government policy, particularly changes to liquidity, leverage and capital requirements; ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ regulatory investigations, reviews, and other actions, inquiries, litigation, fines, penalties, restrictions or other regulator imposed conditions, including as a result of our actual or alleged failure to comply with laws (such as financial crime laws), regulations or regulatory policy; internal and external events which may adversely impact Westpac's reputation; information security breaches, including cyberattacks; reliability and security of Westpac's technology and risks associated with changes to technology systems; the stability of Australian and international financial systems and disruptions to financial markets and any losses or business impacts Westpac or its customers or counterparties may experience as a result; market volatility, including uncertain conditions in funding, equity and asset markets; adverse asset, credit or capital market conditions; an increase in defaults in credit exposures because of a deterioration in economic conditions; the conduct, behaviour or practices of Westpac or its staff; changes to Westpac's credit ratings or to the methodology used by credit rating agencies; levels of inflation, interest rates (including low or negative rates), exchange rates and market and monetary fluctuations; market liquidity and investor confidence; changes in economic conditions, consumer spending, saving and borrowing habits in Australia, New Zealand and in other countries (including as a result of tariffs and protectionist trade measures) in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties conduct their operations and Westpac's ability to maintain or to increase market share, margins and fees, and control expenses; the effects of competition, including from established providers of financial services and from non-financial service entities in the geographic and business areas in which Westpac conducts its operations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by customers;

the effectiveness of Westpac's risk management policies, including internal processes, systems and employees; ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ the incidence or severity of Westpac-insured events; the occurrence of environmental change (including as a result of climate change) or external events in countries in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties conduct their operations; changes to the value of Westpac's intangible assets; changes in political, social or economic conditions in any of the major markets in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties operate; the success of strategic decisions involving diversification or innovation, in addition to business expansion activity, business acquisitions and the integration of new businesses; and various other factors beyond Westpac's control. 22 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report Pillar 3 report Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements The above list is not exhaustive. For certain other factors that may impact on forward-looking statements made by Westpac refer to 'Risk factors' in Westpac's 2020 Interim Financial Results Announcement. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Westpac, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Westpac is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this report. Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 23 Attachments Original document

