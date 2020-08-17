Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/17
17.59 AUD   -2.49%
Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (June 2020)

08/17/2020

ASX Release

18 AUGUST 2020

Level 18, 275 Kent Street

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Pillar 3 Report as at 30 June 2020

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac") today provides the attached Pillar 3 Report as at 30 June 2020.

For further information:

David Lording

Andrew Bowden

Group Head of Media Relations

Head of Investor Relations

0419 683 411

0438 284 863

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary.

Pillar 3

Report

June 2020

Incorporating the requirements of APS330

Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141

Pillar 3 report

Table of contents

Structure of Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

3

Introduction

5

Group structure

7

Capital overview

8

Leverage ratio

12

Credit risk exposures

13

Securitisation

17

Liquidity coverage ratio

20

Appendix

Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements

21

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

22

In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).

In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars.

Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.

In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflect the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) implementation of Basel III.

Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.

2 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

Key capital ratios

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

30 June 2019

Level 2 Regulatory capital structure

Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions ($m)

48,679

47,982

44,459

Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($m)

450,564

443,905

422,164

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %

10.80

10.81

10.53

Additional Tier 1 capital ratio %

2.06

2.13

2.19

Tier 1 capital ratio %

12.86

12.94

12.72

Tier 2 capital %

3.13

3.35

1.78

Total regulatory capital ratio %

15.99

16.29

14.50

APRA leverage ratio %

5.88

5.66

5.67

Level 1 Regulatory capital structure

Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions ($m)

49,305

48,482

43,376

Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($m)

443,613

437,137

411,240

Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %

11.11

11.09

10.55

CET1 capital ratio movement for Third Quarter 2020

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.80% at 30 June 2020 is little changed from the 31 March CET1 ratio of 10.81%. The cash earnings contribution for the quarter was largely offset by higher RWA and an increase in other capital deductions. Higher RWA reflects the impact of credit deterioration across the portfolio together with overlays for potential further deterioration. The ratio of RWA to Exposure at Default (EAD) increased by 1.4 percentage points since March 2020 to 38.4%1, which has reduced the CET1 ratio at 30 June 2020 by 30 basis points.

CET1 movement - Third Quarter 2020

Key movements in the CET1 capital ratio over the quarter due to:

  • 3Q20 cash earnings of $1,318 million (29 basis point increase), which included impairment charges of $826 million. Impairment charges over the quarter have lifted the provision coverage, with the ratio of total provisions to credit RWA of 1.70% at 30 June 2020 up from 1.57% at 31 March 2020
  • RWA increase (27 basis point decrease), mainly driven by higher credit risk RWA from a deterioration in credit quality and overlays;
  • Foreign currency impacts (3 basis point decrease)2 from the appreciation of the A$ against the NZ$ and US$; and
  • Capital deductions and other capital movements (6 basis point decrease), comprising deferred tax assets related to credit provisions (7 basis point decrease) and other deductions (2 basis point decrease), partially offset by the sale of the remaining holding in Pendal Group Limited (3 basis point increase). The capital deduction for regulatory expected loss remained at nil as eligible provisions still exceed regulatory expected loss at 30 June 2020.
  1. Calculated as EAD/credit RWA excluding sovereigns, banks and standardised exposure classes.
  2. Reflecting the net impact of movements in the foreign currency translation reserve and RWA.

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 3

Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)

$m

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

30 June 2019

Risk weighted assets at Level 2

Credit risk

373,675

369,142

366,701

Market risk

9,486

8,396

8,037

Operational risk

54,090

54,093

41,266

Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB)

6,849

5,305

2,745

Other

6,464

6,969

3,415

Total RWA

450,564

443,905

422,164

Total Exposure at Default

1,058,269

1,089,104

1,033,702

Total RWA increased $6.7 billion or 1.5% over the quarter mainly driven by an increase in credit risk RWA. The $4.5 billion increase in credit risk RWA included:

  • An overlay to the probability of default for corporate, business lending and specialised lending1 which led to a $7bn increase in RWA and an associated increase in regulatory expected loss of $323 million.
    In line with APRA guidance, ADI's are permitted to maintain the existing internal rating of these borrowers and instead reflect the increase in credit risk (probability of default) of impacted borrowers through an overlay. This overlay will be reviewed regularly as individual customers are assessed and re-gradings are finalised.
  • Credit quality deterioration increasing RWA by $6.2 billion mainly comprising:
  1. Mortgages up $3.6 billion primarily from a rise in customers in hardship. This reflects our approach to applying COVID-19 relief which means a number of customers were offered assistance through our hardship program. There is no impact to RWA from customers that are on repayment deferral packages in accordance with APRA guidance2;
  1. Downgrades across the corporate and business portfolios, which increased RWA by $2.1 billion; and
    1. Small business and other portfolios up $0.5 billion mainly from an increase in defaulted and impaired loans.
  • Offset by a $8.7 billion decline in RWA from:
    1. $1.8 billion from lower lending due to subdued demand across retail and business portfolios, and from exposure reductions in corporate;
  1. Foreign currency translation impacts decreased RWA by $4.4 billion due to the appreciation of the A$ against the US$ and NZ$; and
  1. A decrease in mark-to-market related credit risk and counterparty credit risk RWA of $2.5 billion.

Non-credit risk RWA increased $2.1 billion from higher market risk RWA (up $1.1 billion) and IRRBB (up $1.5 billion). These were partly offset by a $0.5 billion decrease in Other RWA.

Exposure at Default

Exposure at default (EAD) decreased $30.8 billion (or 2.8%) over the quarter, primarily due to lower sovereign associated with decreased liquidity needs and lower corporate exposures.

Leverage Ratio

The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure3. At 30 June 2020, Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.88%, up 22 basis points since 31 March 2020.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Westpac's average LCR for the quarter ending 30 June 2020 was 146% (March quarter 2020: 140%)4.

  1. The overlay has impacted the following assets classes: Corporate ($0.8 billion RWA, $22 million regulatory expected loss), Busines lending ($2.1 billion RWA, $88 million regulatory expected loss) and Specialised lending ($4.1 billion RWA, $213 million regulatory expected loss).
  2. 23 March 2020 'APRA advises regulatory approach to COVID-19 support' and updated guidance on 8 July 2020 APRA updates regulatory approach to loans subject to repayment deferral'.
  3. As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy.
  4. Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the relevant quarter.

4 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Introduction

Westpac Banking Corporation is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the APRA. APRA has accredited Westpac to apply advanced models permitted by the Basel III global capital adequacy regime to the measurement of its regulatory capital requirements. Westpac uses the Advanced Internal Ratings-Based approach (Advanced IRB) for credit risk and the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for operational risk.

In accordance with APS330 Public Disclosure, financial institutions that have received this accreditation, such as Westpac, are required to disclose prudential information about their risk management practices on a semi-annual basis. A subset of this information must be disclosed quarterly.

In addition to this report, the regulatory disclosures section of the Westpac website1 contains the reporting requirements for:

  • Capital instruments under Attachment B of APS330; and
  • The identification of potential Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIB) under Attachment H of APS330 (disclosed annually).

Capital instruments disclosures are updated when:

  • A new capital instrument is issued that will form part of regulatory capital; or
  • A capital instrument is redeemed, converted into CET1 capital, written off, or its terms and conditions are changed.

1 http://www.westpac.com.au/about-westpac/investor-centre/financial-information/regulatory-disclosures/

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 5

Pillar 3 report

Group structure

Westpac seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised at all times. APRA applies a tiered approach to measuring Westpac's capital adequacy1 by assessing financial strength at three levels:

  • Level 1, comprising Westpac Banking Corporation and its subsidiary entities that have been approved by APRA as being part of a single 'Extended Licensed Entity' (ELE) for the purposes of measuring capital adequacy;
  • Level 2, the consolidation of Westpac Banking Corporation and all its subsidiary entities except those entities specifically excluded by APRA regulations. The head of the Level 2 group is Westpac Banking Corporation; and
  • Level 3, the consolidation of Westpac Banking Corporation and all its subsidiary entities.

Unless otherwise specified, all quantitative disclosures in this report refer to the prudential assessment of Westpac's financial strength on a Level 2 basis2.

The Westpac Group

The following diagram shows the Level 3 conglomerate group and illustrates the different tiers of regulatory consolidation.

Westpac Banking

Corporation

Westpac Level 1

Westpac

Other Westpac Level 2

Regulatory

non-consolidated

subsidiaries

New Zealand Ltd

subsidiaries

subsidiaries

Level 1 Consolidation

Level 2 Consolidation

Level 3 Consolidation

Accounting consolidation3

The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets and liabilities of all subsidiaries (including structured entities) controlled by Westpac. Westpac and its subsidiaries are referred to collectively as the 'Group'. The effects of all transactions between entities in the Group are eliminated. Control exists when the parent entity is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with an entity, and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over that entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control commences and they are no longer consolidated from the date that control ceases.

Group entities excluded from the regulatory consolidation at Level 2

Regulatory consolidation at Level 2 covers the global operations of Westpac and its subsidiary entities, including other controlled banking, securities and financial entities, except for those entities involved in the following business activities:

  • insurance;
  • acting as manager, responsible entity, approved trustee, trustee or similar role in relation to funds management;
  • non-financial(commercial) operations; or
  • special purpose entities to which assets have been transferred in accordance with the requirements of APS120 Securitisation.

Retained earnings and equity investments in subsidiary entities excluded from the consolidation at Level 2 are deducted from capital, with the exception of securitisation special purpose entities.

1 APS110 Capital Adequacy outlines the overall framework adopted by APRA for the purpose of assessing the capital adequacy of an ADI.

  1. Impaired assets and provisions held in Level 3 entities are excluded from the tables in this report.
  2. Refer to Note 31 of Westpac's 2019 Annual Report for further details.

6 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Group structure

Subsidiary banking entities

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL), a wholly owned subsidiary entity, is a registered bank incorporated in New Zealand and regulated by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). WNZL uses the Advanced IRB approach for credit risk and the AMA for operational risk. Other subsidiary banking entities in the Group include Westpac Bank-PNG-Limited and Westpac Europe Limited. For the purposes of determining Westpac's capital adequacy subsidiary banking entities are consolidated at Level 2.

Restrictions and major impediments on the transfer of funds or regulatory capital within the Group

Minimum capital ('thin capitalisation') rules

Tax legislation in most jurisdictions in which the Group operates prescribes minimum levels of capital that must be retained in that jurisdiction to avoid a portion of the interest costs incurred in the jurisdiction ceasing to be tax deductible. Capital for these purposes includes both contributed capital and non-distributed retained earnings. Westpac seeks to maintain sufficient capital/retained earnings to comply with these rules.

Tax costs associated with repatriation

Repatriation of retained earnings (and capital) may result in tax being payable in either the jurisdiction from which the repatriation occurs or Australia on receipt of the relevant amounts. This cost would reduce the amount actually repatriated.

Intra-group exposure limits

Exposures to related entities are managed within the prudential limits prescribed by APRA in APS222 Associations with Related Entities1. Westpac has an internal limit structure and approval process governing credit exposures to related entities. This limit structure and approval process, combined with APRA's prudential limits, is designed to reduce the potential for unacceptable contagion risk.

Prudential regulation of subsidiary entities

Certain subsidiary banking, insurance and trustee entities are subject to local prudential regulation in their own right, including capital adequacy requirements and investment or intra-group exposure limits. Westpac seeks to ensure that its subsidiary entities are adequately capitalised and adhere to regulatory requirements at all times. There are no capital deficiencies in subsidiary entities excluded from the regulatory consolidation at Level 2.

On 4 November 2019, the RBNZ advised it would change WNZL's conditions of registration to remove the 2% overlay applying to its minimum capital requirements from 31 December 2019. This overlay had been in place since 31 December 2017 following the RBNZ's review of WNZL's compliance with the RBNZ's 'Capital Adequacy Framework' (Internal Models Based Approach) (BS2B).

On 2 April 2020, a decision was made by the RBNZ to freeze the distribution of dividends on ordinary shares by all banks in New Zealand during the period of economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

1 For the purposes of APS222, subsidiaries controlled by Westpac, other than subsidiaries that form part of the ELE, represent 'related entities'. Prudential and internal limits apply to intra-group exposures between the ELE and related entities, both on an individual and aggregate basis.

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 7

Pillar 3 report

Capital overview

Capital management strategy

Westpac's approach to capital management seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised as an ADI. Westpac evaluates its approach to capital management through an Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP), the key features of which include:

  • the development of a capital management strategy, including consideration of regulatory minimums, capital buffers and contingency plans;
  • consideration of both regulatory and economic capital requirements;
  • a stress testing framework that challenges the capital measures, coverage and requirements including the impact of adverse economic scenarios; and
  • consideration of the perspectives of external stakeholders including rating agencies as well as equity and debt investors.

During the period of disruption caused by COVID-19, Westpac will seek to operate with the following principles in relation to capital:

  • prioritise maintaining capital strength;
  • retain capital to absorb further downside on credit quality and acknowledge a high degree of uncertainty regarding the length and depth of this stress;
  • allow for capital flexibility to support lending to customers; and
  • in line with APRA guidance, where necessary utilise some of the "unquestionably strong" buffer and seek to maintain a buffer above the regulatory minimum.

These principles take into consideration:

  • current regulatory capital minimums and the capital conservation buffer (CCB), which together are the Total CET1 Requirement. In line with the above, the Total CET1 Requirement for Westpac is at least 8.0%, based upon an industry minimum CET1 requirement of 4.5% plus a capital buffer of at least 3.5% applicable to D-SIBs1,2;
  • stress testing to calibrate an appropriate buffer against a downturn; and
  • quarterly volatility of capital ratios due to the half yearly cycle of ordinary dividend payments.

Westpac will revise its target capital levels once the medium to longer term impacts of COVID-19 are clearer, taking into account APRA's expectations for the timing of any capital rebuilding required and the finalisation of APRA's review of the capital adequacy framework.

APRA announcements on capital

On 27 July 2020, APRA released further capital management guidance for ADIs3. This guidance included APRA's expectation that for 2020, ADIs will retain at least half of their earnings, actively use dividend reinvestment plans (DRPs) and/or other capital management initiatives to at least partially offset the diminution in capital from distributions and conduct regular stress testing to inform decision-making and demonstrate ongoing lending capacity. APRA also committed to ensuring that any rebuild of capital buffers, if required, will be conducted in a gradual manner. APRA noted that the implementation of the Basel III capital reforms, which will embed the 'unquestionably strong' level of capital in the framework, has been postponed to 1 January 2023.

  1. Noting that APRA may apply higher CET1 requirements for an individual ADI.
  2. If an ADI's CET1 ratio falls below the Total CET1 Requirement (at least 8%), they face restrictions on the distribution of earnings, such as dividends, distribution payments on AT1 capital instruments and discretionary staff bonuses.
  3. Letter to Authorised Deposit Taking institutions - Capital Management, 29 July 2020.

8 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Capital overview

Westpac's capital adequacy ratios

%

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

30 June 2019

The Westpac Group at Level 2

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

10.8

10.8

10.5

Additional Tier 1 capital

2.1

2.1

2.2

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.9

12.9

12.7

Tier 2 capital

3.1

3.4

1.8

Total regulatory capital ratio

16.0

16.3

14.5

The Westpac Group at Level 1

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.1

11.1

10.5

Additional Tier 1 capital

2.1

2.2

2.3

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.2

13.3

12.8

Tier 2 capital

3.2

3.4

1.9

Total regulatory capital ratio

16.4

16.7

14.7

Westpac New Zealand Limited's capital adequacy ratios

%

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

30 June 2019

Westpac New Zealand Limited

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.9

11.4

12.0

Additional Tier 1 capital

2.6

2.7

2.7

Tier 1 capital ratio

14.5

14.1

14.7

Tier 2 capital

2.1

1.8

2.0

Total regulatory capital ratio

16.6

15.9

16.7

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 9

Pillar 3 report

Capital overview

Capital requirements

This table shows risk weighted assets and associated capital requirements1 for each risk type included in the regulatory assessment of Westpac's capital adequacy. More detailed disclosures on the prudential assessment of capital requirements are presented in the following sections of this report.234

30 June 2020

IRB

Standardised

Total Risk

Total Capital

$m

Approach

Approach2

Weighted Assets

Required1

Credit risk

Corporate

76,303

1,012

77,315

6,185

Business lending

37,584

913

38,497

3,080

Sovereign

2,194

1,233

3,427

274

Bank

6,461

63

6,524

522

Residential mortgages

134,425

4,567

138,992

11,119

Australian credit cards

4,332

-

4,332

347

Other retail

10,594

796

11,390

911

Small business

17,638

-

17,638

1,411

Specialised lending

59,114

458

59,572

4,766

Securitisation

5,429

-

5,429

434

Mark-to-market related credit risk3

-

10,559

10,559

845

Total

354,074

19,601

373,675

29,894

Market risk

9,486

759

Operational risk

54,090

4,327

Interest rate risk in the banking book

6,849

548

Other assets4

6,464

517

Total

450,564

36,045

31 March 2020

IRB

Standardised

Total Risk

Total Capital

$m

Approach

Approach2

Weighted Assets

Required1

Credit risk

Corporate

78,288

1,087

79,375

6,350

Business lending

34,493

993

35,486

2,839

Sovereign

2,192

1,354

3,546

284

Bank

6,956

51

7,007

561

Residential mortgages

131,424

4,714

136,138

10,891

Australian credit cards

4,837

-

4,837

387

Other retail

11,594

805

12,399

992

Small business

16,812

-

16,812

1,345

Specialised lending

56,004

503

56,507

4,521

Securitisation

5,747

-

5,747

460

Mark-to-market related credit risk3

-

11,289

11,289

903

Total

348,347

20,795

369,142

29,533

Market risk

8,396

672

Operational risk

54,093

4,327

Interest rate risk in the banking book

5,305

424

Other assets4

6,969

558

Total

443,905

35,514

  1. Total capital required is calculated as 8% of total risk weighted assets.
  2. Westpac's Standardised risk weighted assets are categorised based on their equivalent IRB categories.
  3. Mark-to-marketrelated credit risk is measured under the standardised approach. It is also known as Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) risk.
  4. Other assets include cash items, unsettled transactions, fixed assets and other non-interest earning assets.

10 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Capital overview

30 June 2019

IRB

Standardised

Total Risk

Total Capital

$m

Approach

Approach2

Weighted Assets

Required1

Credit risk

Corporate

73,728

1,720

75,448

6,036

Business lending

35,921

969

36,890

2,951

Sovereign

1,899

1,074

2,973

238

Bank

7,317

44

7,361

589

Residential mortgages

134,702

5,155

139,857

11,189

Australian credit cards

5,741

-

5,741

459

Other retail

12,898

917

13,815

1,105

Small business

16,331

-

16,331

1,307

Specialised lending

53,887

446

54,333

4,347

Securitisation

5,749

-

5,749

460

Mark-to-market related credit risk3

-

8,203

8,203

656

Total

348,173

18,528

366,701

29,337

Market risk

8,037

643

Operational risk

41,266

3,301

Interest rate risk in the banking book

2,745

220

Other assets4

3,415

273

Total

422,164

33,774

  1. Total capital required is calculated as 8% of total risk weighted assets.
  2. Westpac's Standardised risk weighted assets are categorised based on their equivalent IRB categories.
  3. Mark-to-marketrelated credit risk is measured under the standardised approach. It is also known as Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) risk.
  4. Other assets include cash items, unsettled transactions, fixed assets and other non-interest earning assets.

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 11

Pillar 3 report

Leverage ratio disclosure

Leverage ratio

The following table summarises Westpac's leverage ratio. This has been determined using APRA's definition of the leverage ratio as specified in APS110 Capital Adequacy.

$ billion

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

31 December 2019

30 September 2019

Tier 1 Capital

57.9

57.5

56.8

55.1

Total Exposures

985.6

1,014.2

948.7

968.8

Leverage ratio

5.9%

5.7%

6.0%

5.7%

12 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Credit risk exposures

Summary credit risk disclosure12

Regulatory

Expected

Specific

Actual

30 June 2020

Risk

Regulatory

Loss for

Provisions

Losses for

Exposure

Weighted

Expected

non-defaulted

Impaired

for Impaired

the 9 months

$m

at Default

Assets

Loss1

exposures

Loans

Loans

ended

Corporate

135,178

76,303

820

580

425

236

(4)

Business lending

54,710

37,584

805

538

377

206

55

Sovereign

116,800

2,194

1

1

-

-

-

Bank

23,919

6,461

7

7

-

-

-

Residential mortgages

551,420

134,425

1,898

1,125

379

102

96

Australian credit cards

17,649

4,332

269

195

127

75

247

Other retail

14,110

10,594

573

359

387

213

196

Small business

33,099

17,638

669

393

816

294

55

Specialised Lending

64,943

59,114

1,011

790

59

25

1

Securitisation

27,135

5,429

-

-

-

-

-

Standardised2

19,306

19,601

-

-

49

20

1

Total

1,058,269

373,675

6,053

3,988

2,619

1,171

647

Regulatory

Expected

Specific

Actual

31 March 2020

Risk

Regulatory

Loss for

Provisions

Losses for

Exposure

Weighted

Expected

non-defaulted

Impaired

for Impaired

the 6 months

$m

at Default

Assets

Loss1

exposures

Loans

Loans

ended

Corporate

146,529

78,288

787

547

363

232

(4)

Business lending

54,428

34,493

669

413

347

195

35

Sovereign

127,064

2,192

2

2

-

-

-

Bank

26,633

6,956

9

9

-

-

-

Residential mortgages

553,866

131,424

1,788

1,229

404

114

67

Australian credit cards

18,601

4,837

314

238

123

92

164

Other retail

15,223

11,594

601

419

312

218

135

Small business

33,181

16,812

557

378

501

183

39

Specialised Lending

65,866

56,004

813

583

52

26

1

Securitisation

28,097

5,747

-

-

-

-

-

Standardised2

19,616

20,795

-

-

52

19

-

Total

1,089,104

369,142

5,540

3,818

2,154

1,079

437

Regulatory

Expected

Specific

Actual

30 June 2019

Risk

Regulatory

Loss for

Provisions

Losses for

Exposure

Weighted

Expected

non-defaulted

Impaired

for Impaired

the 9 months

$m

at Default

Assets

Loss1

exposures

Loans

Loans

ended

Corporate

134,686

73,728

554

468

161

75

(5)

Business lending

55,274

35,921

646

428

294

160

33

Sovereign

80,171

1,899

2

2

-

-

-

Bank

26,224

7,317

8

8

-

-

-

Residential mortgages

562,101

134,702

1,708

1,139

422

119

87

Australian credit cards

18,493

5,741

355

283

116

74

235

Other retail

16,375

12,898

619

448

310

169

246

Small business

33,429

16,331

504

347

399

164

53

Specialised Lending

63,525

53,887

780

554

108

41

11

Securitisation

26,169

5,749

-

-

-

-

-

Standardised2

17,255

18,528

-

-

62

17

2

Total

1,033,702

366,701

5,176

3,677

1,872

819

662

  1. Includes regulatory expected losses for defaulted and non-defaulted exposures.
  2. Includes mark-to-market related credit risk.

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 13

Pillar 3 report

Credit risk exposures

Exposure at Default by major type123

30 June 2020

On balance

Off-balance sheet

Total Exposure

Average

$m

sheet

Non-market related

Market related

at Default

3 months ended1

Corporate

61,212

60,146

13,820

135,178

140,854

Business lending

42,209

12,501

-

54,710

54,569

Sovereign

103,877

1,675

11,248

116,800

121,932

Bank

14,237

2,010

7,672

23,919

25,276

Residential mortgages

484,540

66,880

-

551,420

552,643

Australian credit cards

7,268

10,381

-

17,649

18,125

Other retail

10,841

3,269

-

14,110

14,667

Small business

26,023

7,076

-

33,099

33,140

Specialised lending

53,231

9,652

2,060

64,943

65,405

Securitisation2

21,554

5,457

124

27,135

27,616

Standardised

12,838

1,211

5,257

19,306

19,461

Total

837,830

180,258

40,181

1,058,269

1,073,688

31 March 2020

On balance

Off-balance sheet

Total Exposure

Average

$m

sheet

Non-market related

Market related

at Default

12 months ended3

Corporate

69,038

57,950

19,541

146,529

140,586

Business lending

42,083

12,345

-

54,428

54,546

Sovereign

119,847

1,857

5,360

127,064

102,570

Bank

14,899

2,415

9,319

26,633

27,505

Residential mortgages

486,270

67,596

-

553,866

555,459

Australian credit cards

8,218

10,383

-

18,601

18,434

Other retail

11,881

3,342

-

15,223

15,607

Small business

26,181

7,000

-

33,181

33,311

Specialised lending

54,066

9,750

2,050

65,866

65,739

Securitisation2

22,690

5,276

131

28,097

27,269

Standardised

13,476

1,162

4,978

19,616

19,992

Total

868,649

179,076

41,379

1,089,104

1,061,018

30 June 2019

On balance

Off-balance sheet

Total Exposure

Average

$m

sheet

Non-market related

Market related

at Default

3 months ended4

Corporate

63,514

59,650

11,522

134,686

135,094

Business lending

43,029

12,245

-

55,274

54,787

Sovereign

76,109

1,518

2,544

80,171

79,872

Bank

16,609

2,236

7,379

26,224

25,848

Residential mortgages

488,220

73,881

-

562,101

560,131

Australian credit cards

9,477

9,016

-

18,493

18,672

Other retail

12,974

3,401

-

16,375

16,479

Small business

26,622

6,807

-

33,429

33,355

Specialised lending

51,704

10,503

1,318

63,525

64,153

Securitisation2

20,619

5,354

196

26,169

26,049

Standardised

13,451

1,149

2,655

17,255

17,322

Total

822,328

185,760

25,614

1,033,702

1,031,766

  1. Average is based on exposures as at 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020.
  2. The EAD associated with securitisations is for the banking book only.
  3. Average is based on exposures as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 30 September 2019.
  4. Average is based on exposures as 30 June 2019 and 31 March 2019.

14 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Credit risk exposures

Loan impairment provisions

APS220 Credit Quality requires that Westpac report specific provisions and a General Reserve for Credit Loss (GRCL). All Individually Assessed Provisions (IAP) raised under Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) are classified as specific provisions. All Collectively Assessed Provisions (CAP) raised under AAS are either classified into specific provisions or a GRCL. 1

30 June 2020

A-IFRS Provisions

Total Regulatory

$m

IAPs

CAPs

Provisions

Specific Provisions

for impaired loans

607

564

1,171

for defaulted but not impaired loans

NA

860

860

For Stage 2

NA

2,167

2,167

Total Specific Provision

1

607

3,591

4,198

1

General Reserve for Credit Loss

NA

2,172

2,172

Total provisions for ECL

607

5,763

6,370

31 March 2020

A-IFRS Provisions

Total Regulatory

$m

IAPs

CAPs

Provisions

Specific Provisions

for impaired loans

606

473

1,079

for defaulted but not impaired loans

NA

628

628

For Stage 2

NA

2,184

2,184

Total Specific Provision

1

606

3,285

3,891

1

General Reserve for Credit Loss

NA

1,900

1,900

Total provisions for ECL

606

5,185

5,791

30 June 2019

A-IFRS Provisions

Total Regulatory

$m

IAPs

CAPs

Provisions

Specific Provisions

for impaired loans

438

381

819

for defaulted but not impaired loans

NA

573

573

For Stage 2

NA

1,281

1,281

Total Specific Provision

1

438

2,235

2,673

1

General Reserve for Credit Loss

NA

1,394

1,394

Total provisions for ECL

438

3,629

4,067

1 Provisions classified according to APRA's letter dated 4 July 2017 "Provisions for regulatory purposes and AASB 9 financial instruments".

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 15

Pillar 3 report

Credit risk exposures

Impaired and past due loans

The following tables disclose the crystallisation of credit risk as impairment and loss. Analysis of exposures defaulted not impaired, impaired loans, related provisions and actual losses is broken down by concentrations reflecting Westpac's asset categories.

30 June 2020

Specific

Specific

Actual

Defaulted

Impaired

Provisions for

Provisions to

Losses for the

$m

not impaired1

Loans

Impaired Loans

Impaired Loans

9 months ended

Corporate

89

425

236

56%

(4)

Business lending

568

377

206

55%

55

Sovereign

-

-

-

-

-

Bank

-

-

-

-

-

Residential mortgages

6,692

379

102

27%

96

Australian credit cards

-

127

75

59%

247

Other retail

2

387

213

55%

196

Small business

516

816

294

36%

55

Specialised lending

331

59

25

42%

1

Securitisation

-

-

-

-

-

Standardised

105

49

20

41%

1

Total

8,303

2,619

1,171

45%

647

31 March 2020

Specific

Specific

Actual

Defaulted

Impaired

Provisions for

Provisions to

Losses for the

$m

not impaired1

Loans

Impaired Loans

Impaired Loans

12 months ended

Corporate

91

363

232

64%

(4)

Business lending

474

347

195

56%

35

Sovereign

-

-

-

-

-

Bank

-

-

-

-

-

Residential mortgages

4,050

404

114

28%

67

Australian credit cards

-

123

92

75%

164

Other retail

-

312

218

70%

135

Small business

359

501

183

37%

39

Specialised lending

357

52

26

50%

1

Securitisation

-

-

-

-

-

Standardised

78

52

19

37%

-

Total

5,409

2,154

1,079

50%

437

30 June 2019

Specific

Specific

Actual

Defaulted

Impaired

Provisions for

Provisions to

Losses for the

$m

not impaired1

Loans

Impaired Loans

Impaired Loans

9 months ended

Corporate

95

161

75

47%

(5)

Business lending

423

294

160

54%

33

Sovereign

-

-

-

-

-

Bank

-

-

-

-

-

Residential mortgages

3,872

422

119

28%

87

Australian credit cards

-

116

74

64%

235

Other retail

-

310

169

55%

246

Small business

331

399

164

41%

53

Specialised lending

315

108

41

38%

11

Securitisation

-

-

-

-

-

Standardised

65

62

17

27%

2

Total

5,101

1,872

819

44%

662

1 Includes items past 90 days not impaired.

16 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Securitisation

Banking book summary of securitisation activity by asset type

For the 3 months ended

30 June 2020

Amount

Recognised gain or

$m

securitised

loss on sale

Residential mortgages

46,347

-

Credit cards

-

-

Auto and equipment finance

-

-

Business lending

-

-

Investments in ABS

-

-

Other

-

-

Total

46,347

-

For the 6 months ended

31 March 2020

Amount

Recognised gain or

$m

securitised

loss on sale

Residential mortgages

19,547

-

Credit cards

-

-

Auto and equipment finance

318

-

Business lending

-

-

Investments in ABS

-

-

Other

-

-

Total

19,865

-

For the 3 months ended

30 June 2019

Amount

Recognised gain or

$m

securitised

loss on sale

Residential mortgages

4,137

-

Credit cards

-

-

Auto and equipment finance

305

-

Business lending

-

-

Investments in ABS

-

-

Other

-

-

Total

4,442

-

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 17

Pillar 3 report

Securitisation

Banking book summary of on and off-balance sheet securitisation by exposure type

30 June 2020

On balance sheet

Off-balance

Total Exposure

$m

Securitisation retained

Securitisation purchased

sheet

at Default

Securities

-

8,165

37

8,202

Liquidity facilities

-

-

287

287

Funding facilities

2,702

-

1,049

3,751

Underwriting facilities

-

-

-

-

Lending facilities

527

-

291

818

Warehouse facilities

10,160

-

3,917

14,077

Total

13,389

8,165

5,581

27,135

31 March 2020

On balance sheet

Off-balance

Total Exposure

$m

Securitisation retained

Securitisation purchased

sheet

at Default

Securities

-

8,583

39

8,622

Liquidity facilities

-

-

306

306

Funding facilities

3,163

-

783

3,946

Underwriting facilities

-

-

-

-

Lending facilities

536

-

299

835

Warehouse facilities

10,408

-

3,980

14,388

Total

14,107

8,583

5,407

28,097

30 June 2019

On balance sheet

Off-balance

Total Exposure

$m

Securitisation retained

Securitisation purchased

sheet

at Default

Securities

-

8,817

34

8,851

Liquidity facilities

-

-

356

356

Funding facilities

2,388

-

1,483

3,871

Underwriting facilities

-

-

-

-

Lending facilities

8

-

298

306

Warehouse facilities

9,409

-

3,376

12,785

Total

11,805

8,817

5,547

26,169

18 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Securitisation

Trading book summary of on and off-balance sheet securitisation by exposure type1

30 June 2020

On balance sheet

Off-balance

Total Exposure

$m

Securitisation retained

Securitisation purchased

sheet

at Default

Securities

-

18

-

18

Liquidity facilities

-

-

-

-

Funding facilities

-

-

-

-

Underwriting facilities

-

-

-

-

Lending facilities

-

-

-

-

Warehouse facilities

-

-

-

-

Credit enhancements

-

-

-

-

Basis swaps

-

-

109

109

Other derivatives

-

-

18

18

Total

-

18

127

145

31 March 2020

On balance sheet

Off-balance

Total Exposure

$m

Securitisation retained

Securitisation purchased

sheet

at Default

Securities

-

92

-

92

Liquidity facilities

-

-

-

-

Funding facilities

-

-

-

-

Underwriting facilities

-

-

-

-

Lending facilities

-

-

-

-

Warehouse facilities

-

-

-

-

Credit enhancements

-

-

-

-

Basis swaps

-

-

116

116

Other derivatives

-

-

16

16

Total

-

92

132

224

30 June 2019

On balance sheet

Off-balance

Total Exposure

$m

Securitisation retained

Securitisation purchased

sheet

at Default

Securities

-

14

-

14

Liquidity facilities

-

-

-

-

Funding facilities

-

-

-

-

Underwriting facilities

-

-

-

-

Lending facilities

-

-

-

-

Warehouse facilities

-

-

-

-

Credit enhancements

-

-

-

-

Basis swaps

-

-

59

59

Other derivatives

-

-

13

13

Total

-

14

72

86

1 EAD associated with trading book securitisation is not included in EAD by major type on page 14. Trading book securitisation exposure is captured and risk weighted under APS116 Capital Adequacy: Market Risk.

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 19

Pillar 3 report

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Westpac's LCR as at 30 June 2020 was 140%1 (31 March 2020: 154%) and the average LCR for the

quarter was 146%2 (31 March 2020: 140%).

Liquid assets included in the LCR comprise High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA), the Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF) offered by the Reserve Bank of Australia and additional qualifying Reserve Bank of New Zealand securities. LCR liquid assets also includes Westpac's Initial Allowance and Additional Allowance of the Term Funding Facility (TFF) of $21.1 billion.

Westpac's portfolio of HQLA averaged $112.2 billion over the quarter2.

Funding is sourced from retail, small business, corporate and institutional customer deposits and wholesale funding. Westpac seeks to minimise the outflows associated with this funding by targeting customer deposits with lower LCR outflow rates and actively manages the maturity profile of its wholesale funding portfolio. Westpac maintains a buffer over the regulatory minimum of 100%.

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

$m

Total unweighted

Total weighted

Total unweighted

Total weighted

value (average)2

value (average)2

value (average)2 value (average)2

Liquid assets, of which:

1

High-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

112,215

98,611

2

Alternative liquid assets (ALA)

64,641

46,069

3

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) securities

8,524

8,238

Cash Outflows

4

Retail deposits and deposits from small business

260,515

23,415

252,779

22,866

5

customers, of which:

Stable deposits

127,633

6,382

121,722

6,086

6

Less stable deposits

132,882

17,033

131,057

16,780

7

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

163,325

78,824

133,858

65,160

8

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and

65,410

16,277

53,192

13,224

deposits in networks for cooperative banks

9

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

86,445

51,077

68,623

39,893

10

Unsecured debt

11,470

11,470

12,043

12,043

11

Secured wholesale funding

-

-

12

Additional requirements, of which:

197,854

30,143

193,136

28,113

13

Outflows related to derivatives exposures and other

15,071

15,071

12,582

12,582

collateral requirements

14

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products

546

546

1,269

1,269

15

Credit and liquidity facilities

182,237

14,526

179,285

14,262

16

Other contractual funding obligations

324

324

526

526

17

Other contingent funding obligations

38,670

3,331

42,212

3,642

18

Total cash outflows

136,037

120,307

Cash inflows

19

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)

5,906

-

6,381

-

20

Inflows from fully performing exposures

10,458

6,216

11,675

7,057

21

Other cash inflows

2,791

2,791

4,282

4,282

22

Total cash inflows

19,155

9,007

22,338

11,339

23

Total liquid assets

185,380

152,918

24

Total net cash outflows

127,030

108,968

25

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)

146%

140%

Number of data points used

63

64

  1. Calculated as total liquid assets divided by total net cash outflows.
  2. Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the quarter.

20 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Appendix I - APS330 quantitative requirements

The following table cross-references the quantitative disclosure requirements outlined in Attachment C of APS330 to the quantitative disclosures made in this report.

APS330 reference

Westpac disclosure

Page

General Requirements

Paragraph 49

Summary leverage ratio

12

Attachment C

Table 3:

(a) to (e)

Capital requirements

10

Capital Adequacy

(f)

Westpac's capital adequacy ratios

8

Capital adequacy ratios of major subsidiary banks

8

Table 4:

(a)

Exposure at Default by major type

14

Credit Risk - general

(b)

Impaired and past due loans

16

disclosures

(c)

General reserve for credit loss

15

Table 5:

(a)

Banking Book summary of securitisation activity by asset type

17

Securitisation exposures

Banking Book summary of on and off-balance sheet

(b)

securitisation by exposure type

18

Trading Book summary of on and off-balance sheet

securitisation by exposure type

19

Attachment F

Table 20: Liquidity

Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure

20

Coverage Ratio disclosure

template

Exchange rates

The following exchange rates were used in this report, and reflect spot rates for the period end.

$

30 June 2020

31 March 2020

30 June 2019

USD

0.6856

0.6191

0.7014

GBP

0.5584

0.5017

0.5534

NZD

1.0698

1.0264

1.0461

EUR

0.6114

0.5620

0.6168

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 21

Pillar 3 report

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This report contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward-looking statements are statements about matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this report and include statements regarding Westpac's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to its business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including, without limitation, future loan loss provisions and financial support to certain borrowers. Words such as 'will', 'may', 'expect', 'intend', 'seek', 'would', 'should', 'could', 'continue', 'plan', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'probability', 'risk', 'aim' or other similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Westpac's current views with respect to future events and are subject to change, certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are, in many instances, beyond Westpac's control, and have been made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon Westpac. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with Westpac's expectations or that the effect of future developments on Westpac will be those anticipated. Actual results could differ materially from those expected, depending on the outcome of various factors, including, but not limited to:

the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and is expected to continue to have, a negative impact on our business and global economic conditions, adversely affect a wide-range of Westpac's customers, create increased volatility in financial markets and may result in increased impairments, defaults and write-offs;

disruptions to our business and operations and to the business and operations of key suppliers, third party contractors and customers connected with the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • the effect of, and changes in, laws, regulations, taxation or accounting standards or practices and government policy, particularly changes to liquidity, leverage and capital requirements;

regulatory investigations, reviews, and other actions, inquiries, litigation, fines, penalties, restrictions or other regulator imposed conditions, including as a result of our actual or alleged failure to comply with laws (such as financial crime laws), regulations or regulatory policy;

internal and external events which may adversely impact Westpac's reputation; information security breaches, including cyberattacks;

reliability and security of Westpac's technology and risks associated with changes to technology systems;

the stability of Australian and international financial systems and disruptions to financial markets and any losses or business impacts Westpac or its customers or counterparties may experience as a result;

market volatility, including uncertain conditions in funding, equity and asset markets; adverse asset, credit or capital market conditions;

an increase in defaults in credit exposures because of a deterioration in economic conditions; the conduct, behaviour or practices of Westpac or its staff;

changes to Westpac's credit ratings or to the methodology used by credit rating agencies;

levels of inflation, interest rates (including low or negative rates), exchange rates and market and monetary fluctuations;

market liquidity and investor confidence;

changes in economic conditions, consumer spending, saving and borrowing habits in Australia, New Zealand and in other countries (including as a result of tariffs and protectionist trade measures) in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties conduct their operations and Westpac's ability to maintain or to increase market share, margins and fees, and control expenses;

the effects of competition, including from established providers of financial services and from non-financial service entities in the geographic and business areas in which Westpac conducts its operations;

  • the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by customers;
  • the effectiveness of Westpac's risk management policies, including internal processes, systems and employees;

the incidence or severity of Westpac-insured events;

the occurrence of environmental change (including as a result of climate change) or external events in countries in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties conduct their operations;

changes to the value of Westpac's intangible assets;

changes in political, social or economic conditions in any of the major markets in which Westpac or its customers or counterparties operate;

the success of strategic decisions involving diversification or innovation, in addition to business expansion activity, business acquisitions and the integration of new businesses; and

  • various other factors beyond Westpac's control.

22 | Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

The above list is not exhaustive. For certain other factors that may impact on forward-looking statements made by Westpac refer to 'Risk factors' in Westpac's 2020 Interim Financial Results Announcement. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Westpac, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events.

Westpac is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this report.

Westpac Group June 2020 Pillar 3 Report | 23

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:52:03 UTC
