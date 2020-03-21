Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WBK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 30, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Westpac investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Westpac class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1762.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to Australian law, the Company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC, Australia’s anti money-laundering and terrorism financing regulator; (2) the Company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia; (3) Westpac did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain; (4) despite being aware of the heightened risks, Westpac did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks; (5) the Company’s AML/CTF Program was inadequate to identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1762.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
01:01pWESTPAC BANKING : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking Corporat..
BU
03/20WBK INVESTOR ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWI : March 30, 2020
BU
03/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Westpac Banking Co..
BU
03/19WBK LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking Cor..
BU
03/18WESTPAC BANKING : 18/03/2020 Westpac partners with LGS on first green loan in su..
PU
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BLD
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : Three Westpac Employees Suspected of Having Coronavirus
DJ
03/07WESTPAC BANKING : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Westpac Banking Corpora..
BU
03/06WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SHL
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 20 854 M
EBIT 2020 10 424 M
Net income 2020 5 802 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,55%
P/E ratio 2020 9,46x
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 56 854 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,81  AUD
Last Close Price 15,77  AUD
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-40.03%33 010
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-40.10%256 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.01%250 561
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%197 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-44.15%171 616
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%135 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group