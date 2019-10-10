Westpac Banking : Resolutions for Consideration at the Westpac 2019 AGM

ASX

Release

11 October 2019

RESOLUTIONS FOR CONSIDERATION AT THE WESTPAC 2019 AGM

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.17A, Westpac Banking Corporation advises that it has received a notice under section 249N of the Corporations Act from shareholders requesting resolutions for consideration at Westpac's 2019 Annual General Meeting, to be held in Sydney on Thursday, 12 December 2019.

The attached resolutions have been received from shareholders representing approximately 0.01% of Westpac's shares on issue. The accompanying statements from the shareholders requisitioning the resolutions will be distributed with the Notice of Annual General Meeting in accordance with section 249P of the Corporations Act.

Westpac's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be published in November 2019 and will include the Board's recommendation on each resolution to be considered at the meeting.

Ends...