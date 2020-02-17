Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CBA

Structured Investments
17 February 2020
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA) - Dividend announcement
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a dividend in respect of the Underlying Securities:
|
Underlying Securities
|
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
|
Dividend/distribution type
|
Interim dividend
|
Amount
|
$2.0000 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
Ex-dividend date
|
19 February 2020
|
Record Date
|
20 February 2020
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 31 March 2020
As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-dividend.
|
|
Previous
|
Dividend/distribution
|
New
|
|
amount applied to
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
Completion
|
reduce Completion
|
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
CBASWA
|
$34.4498
|
$2.0000
|
$32.4498
|
CBASWB
|
$36.4177
|
$2.0000
|
$34.4177
|
CBASWR
|
$43.0473
|
$2.0000
|
$41.0473
|
CBASWT
|
$27.4465
|
$2.0000
|
$25.4465
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.
This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary
