Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SCG

02/11/2020 | 03:33am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

11 February 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Scentre Group (SCG) - Distribution

announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a distribution in respect of those Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities

Scentre Group (SCG)

Dividend/distribution type

Estimated distribution

Amount

$0.1130 per security

Ex-distribution Date

13 February 2020

Record Date

14 February 2020

Payment Date

On or about 28 February 2020

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-distribution date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-distribution. Should the actual distribution amount differ from the estimated amount noted above, Westpac Banking Corporation may issue a further announcement confirming the actual distribution amount.

Previous Completion

Distribution amount

New Completion

ASX Code

applied to reduce

Payment

Payment

Completion Payment

SCGSWA

$1.8161

$0.1130

$1.7031

SCGSWB

$1.7716

$0.1130

$1.6586

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:32:08 UTC
