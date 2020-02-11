Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SCG

Structured Investments

11 February 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Scentre Group (SCG) - Distribution

announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a distribution in respect of those Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities Scentre Group (SCG) Dividend/distribution type Estimated distribution Amount $0.1130 per security Ex-distribution Date 13 February 2020 Record Date 14 February 2020 Payment Date On or about 28 February 2020

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-distribution date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-distribution. Should the actual distribution amount differ from the estimated amount noted above, Westpac Banking Corporation may issue a further announcement confirming the actual distribution amount.

Previous Completion Distribution amount New Completion ASX Code applied to reduce Payment Payment Completion Payment SCGSWA $1.8161 $0.1130 $1.7031 SCGSWB $1.7716 $0.1130 $1.6586

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary