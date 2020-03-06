Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SHL

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

6 March 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL) -

Dividend announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a dividend in respect of the Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL) Dividend/distribution type Interim dividend Amount $0.3400 per security Franking percentage 30% Ex-dividend date 10 March 2020 Record Date 11 March 2020 Payment Date On or about 25 March 2020

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-dividend.

Previous Dividend/distribution New amount applied to ASX Code Completion Completion reduce Completion Payment Payment Payment SHLSWA $10.6577 $0.3400 $10.3177 SHLSWB $12.4545 $0.3400 $12.1145 SHLSWR $9.7668 $0.3400 $9.4268

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary