Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SHL

03/06/2020 | 04:33am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

6 March 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL) -

Dividend announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a dividend in respect of the Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities

Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL)

Dividend/distribution type

Interim dividend

Amount

$0.3400 per security

Franking percentage

30%

Ex-dividend date

10 March 2020

Record Date

11 March 2020

Payment Date

On or about 25 March 2020

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-dividend.

Previous

Dividend/distribution

New

amount applied to

ASX Code

Completion

Completion

reduce Completion

Payment

Payment

Payment

SHLSWA

$10.6577

$0.3400

$10.3177

SHLSWB

$12.4545

$0.3400

$12.1145

SHLSWR

$9.7668

$0.3400

$9.4268

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:32:07 UTC
