Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

29 June 2020

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) -

Distribution adjustment announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the distribution that was previously announced in respect of those Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)

Dividend/distribution type

Adjusted distribution

Amount

$0.1097 per security

Franking percentage

52.01%

Ex-distribution Date

29 June 2020

Record Date

30 June 2020

Payment Date

On or about 10 July 2020

As a result of STW confirming their distribution, the previously announced distribution amount on the following series of Westpac SFIs is also amended as listed below from $0.1113 per security to $0.1097 per security.

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Distribution Adjustment

Amount

New Completion

Payment

STWSWA

$22.7305

-$0.0016

$22.7321

STWSWB

$26.6170

-$0.0016

$26.6186

STWSWR

$24.7210

-$0.0016

$24.7226

STWSWT

$17.6720

-$0.0016

$17.6736

STWSWX

$9.4596

-$0.0016

$9.4612

STWSWZ

$10.3774

-$0.0016

$10.3790

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:06 UTC
