Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue
Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
29 June 2020
Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) -
Distribution adjustment announcement
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the distribution that was previously announced in respect of those Underlying Securities:
|
Underlying Securities
|
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)
|
Dividend/distribution type
|
Adjusted distribution
|
Amount
|
$0.1097 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
52.01%
|
Ex-distribution Date
|
29 June 2020
|
Record Date
|
30 June 2020
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 10 July 2020
As a result of STW confirming their distribution, the previously announced distribution amount on the following series of Westpac SFIs is also amended as listed below from $0.1113 per security to $0.1097 per security.
|
ASX Code
|
Previous Completion
Payment
|
Distribution Adjustment
Amount
|
New Completion
Payment
|
STWSWA
|
$22.7305
|
-$0.0016
|
$22.7321
|
STWSWB
|
$26.6170
|
-$0.0016
|
$26.6186
|
STWSWR
|
$24.7210
|
-$0.0016
|
$24.7226
|
STWSWT
|
$17.6720
|
-$0.0016
|
$17.6736
|
STWSWX
|
$9.4596
|
-$0.0016
|
$9.4612
|
STWSWZ
|
$10.3774
|
-$0.0016
|
$10.3790
For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement.
This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:06 UTC