Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

29 June 2020

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) -

Distribution adjustment announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the distribution that was previously announced in respect of those Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) Dividend/distribution type Adjusted distribution Amount $0.1097 per security Franking percentage 52.01% Ex-distribution Date 29 June 2020 Record Date 30 June 2020 Payment Date On or about 10 July 2020

As a result of STW confirming their distribution, the previously announced distribution amount on the following series of Westpac SFIs is also amended as listed below from $0.1113 per security to $0.1097 per security.

ASX Code Previous Completion Payment Distribution Adjustment Amount New Completion Payment STWSWA $22.7305 -$0.0016 $22.7321 STWSWB $26.6170 -$0.0016 $26.6186 STWSWR $24.7210 -$0.0016 $24.7226 STWSWT $17.6720 -$0.0016 $17.6736 STWSWX $9.4596 -$0.0016 $9.4612 STWSWZ $10.3774 -$0.0016 $10.3790

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary