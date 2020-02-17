Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
25.62 AUD   -0.31%
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SUN

02/17/2020 | 03:17am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

17 February 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) -

Dividend announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a dividend in respect of the Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities

Suncorp Group Limited (SUN)

Dividend/distribution type

Interim dividend

Amount

$0.2600 per security

Franking percentage

100%

Ex-dividend date

19 February 2020

Record Date

20 February 2020

Payment Date

On or about 31 March 2020

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-dividend.

Previous

Dividend/distribution

New

amount applied to

ASX Code

Completion

Completion

reduce Completion

Payment

Payment

Payment

SUNSWA

$5.8063

$0.2600

$5.5463

SUNSWB

$5.7250

$0.2600

$5.4650

SUNSWR

$5.2761

$0.2600

$5.0161

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:16:10 UTC
