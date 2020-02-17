Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in SUN

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

17 February 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants over securities in

Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) - Dividend announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants ("Westpac VIEWs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a dividend in respect of those Underlying Securities.

Underlying Securities Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) Dividend/distribution type Interim dividend Amount $0.2600 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-dividend Date 19 February 2020 Record Date 20 February 2020 Payment Date On or about 31 March 2020

Correspondingly, the following series of Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-dividend:

SUNIWM

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac VIEWs Product Disclosure Statement.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary