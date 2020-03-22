Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : announces additional support for small businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 05:56am EDT
Westpac announces additional support for small businesses

22 March 2020

Westpac today confirmed its support of the Federal Government Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme, which will see the government guarantee 50 per cent of new loans issued by eligible lenders to small and medium size businesses.

From Monday 23 March, Westpac will offer an unsecured 3-year term loan up to $250,000 to all business customers with a turnover of less than $50 million. This offer will be available with a 6 month payment free option which will be capitalised at the end of the 6 month period.

This loan will be available to both existing and new customers that meet the eligibility criteria until the end of September 2020.

These loans will be offered at a 4 per cent discount to our current unsecured small business loan.

New and existing business customers should speak with their banker or enquire through the Westpac website.

Guil Lima, Chief Executive, Business Division, said: 'We all have a role to play in this extraordinary and challenging time. Westpac is strong and we are determined to help our customers in any way we can.'



For more information, please contact:

Mike Willesee

P: 0466 379 081

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 09:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
05:56aWESTPAC BANKING : announces additional support for small businesses
PU
12:06aWESTPAC BANKING : 22/03/2020 Statement from Westpac Group Acting CEO, Peter King
PU
03/21WESTPAC BANKING : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking Corporat..
BU
03/20WBK INVESTOR ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWI : March 30, 2020
BU
03/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Westpac Banking Co..
BU
03/19WBK LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking Cor..
BU
03/18WESTPAC BANKING : 18/03/2020 Westpac partners with LGS on first green loan in su..
PU
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BLD
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : Three Westpac Employees Suspected of Having Coronavirus
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 20 854 M
EBIT 2020 10 424 M
Net income 2020 5 802 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,55%
P/E ratio 2020 9,45x
P/E ratio 2021 8,73x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 56 854 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,81  AUD
Last Close Price 15,77  AUD
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-40.03%33 010
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-40.10%256 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.01%250 561
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%197 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-44.15%171 616
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%135 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group