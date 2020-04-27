Westpac Banking : to Take A$2.24 Billion Impairment Hit in 1st Half

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said it expects impairment charges totalling 2.24 billion Australian dollars (US$1.45 billion) in its fiscal first half, mostly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank, one of Australia's largest, said Tuesday that the pretax impairment charge includes around A$600 million from individually assessed provisions and net write-offs, together with around A$1.6 billion relating to the fallout from the coronavirus.

The impairment charge is equivalent to 62 basis points of gross loans, said Westpac.

The bank said the additional A$1.6 billion charge would lower the group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by around 11 points. It now expects a CET1 capital ratio of 10.8% at the end of March.

"While impairment provisions have begun to increase, the extent of additional charges in subsequent periods will depend on the severity and duration of the decline in economic activity and the size and effectiveness of stimulus measures," Westpac said.

The bank reports its first-half earnings on May 4.

