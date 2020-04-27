Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : to Take A$2.24 Billion Impairment Hit in 1st Half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said it expects impairment charges totalling 2.24 billion Australian dollars (US$1.45 billion) in its fiscal first half, mostly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank, one of Australia's largest, said Tuesday that the pretax impairment charge includes around A$600 million from individually assessed provisions and net write-offs, together with around A$1.6 billion relating to the fallout from the coronavirus.

The impairment charge is equivalent to 62 basis points of gross loans, said Westpac.

The bank said the additional A$1.6 billion charge would lower the group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by around 11 points. It now expects a CET1 capital ratio of 10.8% at the end of March.

"While impairment provisions have begun to increase, the extent of additional charges in subsequent periods will depend on the severity and duration of the decline in economic activity and the size and effectiveness of stimulus measures," Westpac said.

The bank reports its first-half earnings on May 4.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
08:46pWESTPAC BANKING : to Take A$2.24 Billion Impairment Hit in 1st Half
DJ
08:43pWESTPAC BANKING : 28/04/2020 Westpac announces $2.2bn First Half 2020 impairment..
PU
07:48pWESTPAC BANKING : 28/04/2020 Westpac switches on Apple Pay for customers
PU
05:30aAustralian watchdog says banks chose profit as interest rates fell last year
RE
04:16aAustralia's NAB seeks $2.2 billion from investors, slashes dividend as virus ..
RE
04/13WESTPAC BANKING : 14/04/2020 Items affecting Westpac's First Half 2020 results
PU
04/13WESTPAC BANKING : Signals A$1.43 Billion in Provisions, Writedowns in 1st Half
DJ
04/09WESTPAC BANKING : 09/04/2020 Westpac supports Government Loan Guarantee Scheme
PU
04/07WESTPAC BANKING : 08/04/2020 APRA letter re capital management
PU
04/07Australian regulator urges banks, insurers to defer dividends amid virus outb..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 20 646 M
EBIT 2020 9 874 M
Net income 2020 4 540 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,17%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 52 852 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,34  AUD
Last Close Price 14,66  AUD
Spread / Highest target 77,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-1.41%35 209
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group