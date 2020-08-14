Log in
Westpay : Interim Financial Report April-June 2020

08/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05 Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 14 August 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Disclaimer

Westpay AB published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 06:47:14 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 48,0 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
Net income 2020 -20,0 M -2,30 M -2,30 M
Net Debt 2020 11,0 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,3 M 8,56 M 8,55 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart WESTPAY AB
Duration : Period :
Westpay AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,80 SEK
Last Close Price 2,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sten Henric Karlsson Chief Executive Officer
Gun Christina Detlefsen Chairman
Pontus Bohlin Chief Operating Officer
Lars Levin Chief Financial Officer
Tomas Nilsson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAY AB-29.03%9
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.40%18 467
CANON INC.-36.82%18 318
INGENICO GROUP42.67%9 963
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-32.72%5 433
TECAN GROUP LTD.45.74%5 195
