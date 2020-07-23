Log in
Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 6, 2020

07/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems” or the “Company”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today announced that it will disclose its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after market close. To coincide with the disclosure, Westport Fuel Systems has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Pacific Time).

Live Conference Call & Webcast
The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone or webcast. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 604-638-5340. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Westport Fuel Systems website at http://wfsinc.com/investors/financials.

Replay Conference Call & Webcast
To access the conference call replay, please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-9010 using the pass code 4926. The replay will be available until August 14, 2020. Shortly after the conference call, the webcast will be archived on the Westport Fuel Systems website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable MP3 file.

About Westport Fuel Systems
At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow.  We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry.  Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges.  Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Shawn Severson
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 211 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,08x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 294
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,83 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brenda J. Eprile Chairman
Richard J. Orazietti Chief Financial Officer
Peter Michael Yu Independent Director
Daniel M. Hancock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.-40.39%177
CUMMINS INC.6.31%28 049
RHEINMETALL-19.96%4 093
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-19.43%2 479
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-5.52%2 306
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-28.49%1 462
