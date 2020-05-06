Westports : 1Q Profit Grew 9.2%; Warns of Lower Throughput in 2020

By Chester Tay



Westports Holdings Bhd. reported first-quarter net profit grew 9.2% compared with a year earlier thanks to higher container tariffs.

Net profit for the January-to-March period rose to 152.8 million ringgit ($35.5 million), while revenue grew 14% to MYR473.5 million, the port operator said in a stock exchange filing Wednesday.

Moving forward, Westports expects container throughput to decline in 2020 and said there was less visibility on the potential rate of contraction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com