MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Westports Holdings    WPRTS   MYL5246OO003

WESTPORTS HOLDINGS

(WPRTS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westports' : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 19% as Covid-19 Hit Container Throughput

07/24/2020 | 01:12am EDT

By Chester Tay

Westports Holdings Bhd. said its net profit in the second quarter fell 19%, mainly dragged by the reduction in container and conventional throughput due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit fell to 134.3 million ringgit ($31.5 million) on year, while revenue declined 5.0% to MYR431.6 million, the port operator said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

For the six months to June, net profit declined 6.2% to MYR287.1 million, although revenue increased 4.1% to MYR905.1 million.

Westports said container throughput is expected to decline in 2020 due to the ongoing adverse effect locally and abroad from the pandemic.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 1 711 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2020 557 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2020 832 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 3,21%
Capitalization 12 788 M 3 005 M 3 005 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 042
Free-Float 20,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,87 MYR
Last Close Price 3,75 MYR
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mun Tat Lee Chief Executive & Financial Officer
G. Gnanalingam Executive Chairman
Ahmad Damanhury bin Ibrahim Head-Engineering
Wei Chun Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Yusli bin Mohamed Yusoff Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS-10.93%3 005
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-21.66%15 062
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-14.23%8 501
MISC-6.35%8 133
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%4 009
