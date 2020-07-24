Westports' : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 19% as Covid-19 Hit Container Throughput

By Chester Tay



Westports Holdings Bhd. said its net profit in the second quarter fell 19%, mainly dragged by the reduction in container and conventional throughput due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit fell to 134.3 million ringgit ($31.5 million) on year, while revenue declined 5.0% to MYR431.6 million, the port operator said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

For the six months to June, net profit declined 6.2% to MYR287.1 million, although revenue increased 4.1% to MYR905.1 million.

Westports said container throughput is expected to decline in 2020 due to the ongoing adverse effect locally and abroad from the pandemic.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com