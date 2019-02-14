WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL – Feb. 28, 2019

Steve Voorhees, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 10:45 a.m. ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com .



