WestRock

WESTROCK

(WRK)
02/14 03:48:12 pm
38.46 USD   -0.58%
WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

0
02/14/2019 | 03:36pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL – Feb. 28, 2019
    Steve Voorhees, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 10:45 a.m. ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

         
About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at  www.westrock.com.

 

CONTACT:   
  
Investors:  Media:
James Armstrong, 470-328-6327John Pensec, 470-328-6397
Vice President, Investor RelationsDirector, Corporate Communications
james.armstrong@westrock.comjohn.pensec@westrock.com
  
John Stakel, 678-291-7901 
Senior Vice President, Treasurer 
john.stakel@westrock.com 

WestRock Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
