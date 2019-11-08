WestRock : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference in Nashville, TN – Nov. 14, 2019

Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer, will present at 5:00 pm ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

