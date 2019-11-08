Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WestRock    WRK

WESTROCK

(WRK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/08 11:35:58 am
39.155 USD   +0.29%
11:19aWESTROCK : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
11/07WESTROCK : Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
11/07WESTROCK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WestRock : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:19am EST

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference in Nashville, TN – Nov. 14, 2019
    Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer, will present at 5:00 pm ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTROCK
11:19aWESTROCK : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
11/07WESTROCK : Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
11/07WESTROCK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07WESTROCK CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
11/07WESTROCK : Increases Dividend 2.2% to New Annualized Rate of $1.86 Per Share
BU
10/29WESTROCK : Honored for Packaging Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Counc..
BU
10/17WESTROCK : Names Pat Lindner Chief Innovation Officer
BU
10/15WESTROCK : Report
CO
09/27WESTROCK CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
09/27WESTROCK : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 384 M
EBIT 2019 1 734 M
Net income 2019 848 M
Debt 2019 9 896 M
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 10 098 M
Chart WESTROCK
Duration : Period :
WestRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,57  $
Last Close Price 39,24  $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Voorhees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Luke Non-Executive Chairman
Ward H. Dickson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTROCK3.92%10 098
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY12.49%17 802
MONDI PLC3.89%10 586
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA34.63%10 554
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP35.43%8 233
DS SMITH27.10%6 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group