Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WestRock    WRK

WESTROCK

(WRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WestRock : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.455 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 11:30am EDT

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2019 and will be paid on August 20, 2019.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTROCK
11:30aWESTROCK : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.455 Per Share
BU
07/08WESTROCK : Honored for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement at GlobalShop 2019
BU
07/03WESTROCK CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
07/02WESTROCK : Recommends Stockholders Reject the Below-market Mini-Tender Offer by ..
BU
06/20WESTROCK : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Result..
BU
06/05WESTROCK CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/20WESTROCK CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
05/16WESTROCK : Prices $1.0 Billion of Senior Notes
BU
05/09WESTROCK CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09WESTROCK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 562 M
EBIT 2019 1 739 M
Net income 2019 866 M
Debt 2019 10 106 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 9 539 M
Chart WESTROCK
Duration : Period :
WestRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,21  $
Last Close Price 37,11  $
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTROCK-1.72%9 539
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY9.32%18 273
MONDI PLC11.91%11 053
MONDI LIMITED1.78%10 812
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA22.50%9 562
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP28.03%7 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group