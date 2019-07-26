WestRock : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.455 Per Share

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2019 and will be paid on August 20, 2019.

About WestRock

