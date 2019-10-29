WestRock : Honored for Packaging Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Council

Company Receives 13 Awards at Annual Paperboard Packaging Competition, Including the Sustainability Award of the Year

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized for packaging design excellence at the 76th annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition. The company won 13 awards - the most of any entrant - including the Sustainability Award of the Year.

Sponsored by the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), the competition is judged by a panel of packaging experts. The awards recognize packaging that represents the best in converting excellence, innovation and sustainability that the North American folding carton industry has provided its customers over the past year.

The First Alert package produced by WestRock, which received the Sustainability Award of the Year, replaces a fully enclosed PET blister clamshell with a NatraLock® blister card, a sturdy, flexible, more sustainable alternative to traditional blister seal and clamshell applications.

“WestRock connects people to products through innovative, sustainable packaging,” said Pat Lindner, Chief Innovation Officer and President, Consumer Packaging for WestRock. “We are proud to have been honored by the Paperboard Packaging Council and even prouder of the trust our customers have placed in us. These winning designs represent the value we can provide our customers when we combine our market insights and commitment to sustainability with the design and innovation capabilities of our talented employees.”

In addition to the Sustainability Award of the Year, WestRock received two Gold and 10 Excellence awards for a variety of packaging solutions. A full list is included below, and images can be viewed here.

First Alert, Sustainability Award of the Year & Excellence Award

Keurig 2018 Winter Holiday Collection, Gold Award

WestRock Paper Palette, Gold Award

Chick-fil-A Menu XL Menu Tab with Hinged Tray, Excellence Award

Oatly Gift Pack, Excellence Award

XOFLUZA™ Dosepak, Excellence Award

MAYZENT® BAF312 Dosepak, Excellence Award

Heineken/Eisenbahn EconoDozen®, Excellence Award

Nestlé Goodnight Pillow Pack, Excellence Award

Glad® ForceFlex® Plus with MetPet, Excellence Award

Michelob ULTRA Beveled Corner 8-Pack, Excellence Award

Coca-Cola Shaped Packs, Excellence Award

