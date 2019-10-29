Log in
WestRock : Honored for Packaging Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Council

0
10/29/2019 | 07:36am EDT

Company Receives 13 Awards at Annual Paperboard Packaging Competition, Including the Sustainability Award of the Year

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized for packaging design excellence at the 76th annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition. The company won 13 awards - the most of any entrant - including the Sustainability Award of the Year.

Sponsored by the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), the competition is judged by a panel of packaging experts. The awards recognize packaging that represents the best in converting excellence, innovation and sustainability that the North American folding carton industry has provided its customers over the past year.

The First Alert package produced by WestRock, which received the Sustainability Award of the Year, replaces a fully enclosed PET blister clamshell with a NatraLock® blister card, a sturdy, flexible, more sustainable alternative to traditional blister seal and clamshell applications.

“WestRock connects people to products through innovative, sustainable packaging,” said Pat Lindner, Chief Innovation Officer and President, Consumer Packaging for WestRock. “We are proud to have been honored by the Paperboard Packaging Council and even prouder of the trust our customers have placed in us. These winning designs represent the value we can provide our customers when we combine our market insights and commitment to sustainability with the design and innovation capabilities of our talented employees.”

In addition to the Sustainability Award of the Year, WestRock received two Gold and 10 Excellence awards for a variety of packaging solutions. A full list is included below, and images can be viewed here.

  • First Alert, Sustainability Award of the Year & Excellence Award
  • Keurig 2018 Winter Holiday Collection, Gold Award
  • WestRock Paper Palette, Gold Award
  • Chick-fil-A Menu XL Menu Tab with Hinged Tray, Excellence Award
  • Oatly Gift Pack, Excellence Award
  • XOFLUZA™ Dosepak, Excellence Award
  • MAYZENT® BAF312 Dosepak, Excellence Award
  • Heineken/Eisenbahn EconoDozen®, Excellence Award
  • Nestlé Goodnight Pillow Pack, Excellence Award
  • Glad® ForceFlex® Plus with MetPet, Excellence Award
  • Michelob ULTRA Beveled Corner 8-Pack, Excellence Award
  • Coca-Cola Shaped Packs, Excellence Award

WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 448 M
EBIT 2019 1 734 M
Net income 2019 848 M
Debt 2019 9 958 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 9 892 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,36  $
Last Close Price 38,44  $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Voorhees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Luke Non-Executive Chairman
Ward H. Dickson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTROCK1.80%9 892
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY7.04%16 971
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA34.81%10 567
MONDI PLC-1.99%9 982
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP29.15%7 892
DS SMITH21.45%6 411
