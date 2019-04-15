WestRock : Recognized for Advancing the Recyclability of Foodservice Packaging

Company Receives Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s Innovator Award for Innovation in Recovery

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) has honored WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, with its Innovator Award for the company’s work in improving the recyclability of foodservice packaging.

The SPC is a membership-based collaborative that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. Each year, the organization recognizes advancements toward more sustainable packaging through its SPC Innovator Awards.

WestRock’s efforts to increase the recyclability of foodservice packaging include proving that there would be no disruption to the company’s operations from the addition of poly-coated foodservice packaging. The company now accepts foodservice packaging at all of its 100 percent recycled paperboard mills in the United States.

WestRock has also developed a recyclable and compostable paperboard cup prototype designed to hold hot and cold beverages under a variety of conditions. This prototype was recently named one of 12 winners of the NextGen Cup Challenge.

“A large portion of paper-based foodservice packages are discarded in the U.S. each year, as historically, this packaging has not been widely accepted in recycling programs,” said Patrick Lindner, president of WestRock’s Consumer Packaging business. “WestRock’s acceptance of foodservice packaging at its mills, as well as our research and development work on new, more recyclable and compostable packaging designs, exemplifies our commitment to finding ways to make packaging more sustainable.”

