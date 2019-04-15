WestRock : Recognized for Advancing the Recyclability of Foodservice Packaging

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) has honored WestRock Company
(NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging
solutions, with its Innovator Award for the company’s work in improving
the recyclability of foodservice packaging.
The SPC is a membership-based collaborative that believes in the power
of industry to make packaging more sustainable. Each year, the
organization recognizes advancements toward more sustainable packaging
through its SPC Innovator Awards.
WestRock’s efforts to increase the recyclability of foodservice
packaging include proving that there would be no disruption to the
company’s operations from the addition of poly-coated foodservice
packaging. The company now
accepts foodservice packaging at all of its 100 percent recycled
paperboard mills in the United States.
WestRock has also developed a recyclable and compostable paperboard cup
prototype designed to hold hot and cold beverages under a variety of
conditions. This prototype was recently named one of 12 winners of the NextGen
Cup Challenge.
“A large portion of paper-based foodservice packages are discarded in
the U.S. each year, as historically, this packaging has not been widely
accepted in recycling programs,” said Patrick Lindner, president of
WestRock’s Consumer Packaging business. “WestRock’s acceptance of
foodservice packaging at its mills, as well as our research and
development work on new, more recyclable and compostable packaging
designs, exemplifies our commitment to finding ways to make packaging
more sustainable.”
Learn more about WestRock’s sustainability efforts at www.westrock.com/sustainability.
About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide
differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the
marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world
from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and
Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.
