Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WestRock    WRK

WESTROCK

(WRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WestRock : Recognized for Advancing the Recyclability of Foodservice Packaging

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Company Receives Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s Innovator Award for Innovation in Recovery

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) has honored WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, with its Innovator Award for the company’s work in improving the recyclability of foodservice packaging.

The SPC is a membership-based collaborative that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. Each year, the organization recognizes advancements toward more sustainable packaging through its SPC Innovator Awards.

WestRock’s efforts to increase the recyclability of foodservice packaging include proving that there would be no disruption to the company’s operations from the addition of poly-coated foodservice packaging. The company now accepts foodservice packaging at all of its 100 percent recycled paperboard mills in the United States.

WestRock has also developed a recyclable and compostable paperboard cup prototype designed to hold hot and cold beverages under a variety of conditions. This prototype was recently named one of 12 winners of the NextGen Cup Challenge.

“A large portion of paper-based foodservice packages are discarded in the U.S. each year, as historically, this packaging has not been widely accepted in recycling programs,” said Patrick Lindner, president of WestRock’s Consumer Packaging business. “WestRock’s acceptance of foodservice packaging at its mills, as well as our research and development work on new, more recyclable and compostable packaging designs, exemplifies our commitment to finding ways to make packaging more sustainable.”

Learn more about WestRock’s sustainability efforts at www.westrock.com/sustainability.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTROCK
05:28pWESTROCK : Recognized for Advancing the Recyclability of Foodservice Packaging
BU
04/12WESTROCK : Accepting Foodservice Packaging at Paper Mills
AQ
04/09WESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04/01WESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/20WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Resu..
GL
02/28WestRock Named One of 12 Winners of NextGen Cup Challenge
GL
02/28WESTROCK CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/26WESTROCK : Announces Jeff Chalovich as Chief Commercial Officer; Pete Durette to..
AQ
02/21WESTROCK : Consumer Packaging President Bob Feeser Retiring
AQ
02/19WESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 727 M
EBIT 2019 1 825 M
Net income 2019 952 M
Debt 2019 9 982 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
P/E ratio 2020 9,19
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 10 097 M
Chart WESTROCK
Duration : Period :
WestRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,7 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTROCK4.71%9 960
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY18.34%18 894
MONDI10.16%11 288
MONDI LIMITED6.06%11 288
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA23.81%9 592
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP15.13%6 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About